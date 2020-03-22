uefa-is-planning-a-champions-league-final-on-june-27th

The World Health Organization will not call for the cancellation of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on its own initiative. This is also not the task of the WHO, said a spokesman on Sunday on dpa request. “Any decision to change a planned international event should be based on a careful assessment of the risks (…).” The state of planning also plays a role. WHO has been working with “relevant international organizations such as the International Olympic Committee” for a long time.

IOC President Thomas Bach had last admitted to the WHO Council regarding a cancellation of the summer games in Tokyo (24. July to August 9 ) Want to follow. Officially, the IOC has not yet informed about possible alternative plans. Numerous athletes had criticized this sharply.

The WHO stated that “scientifically based guidelines and recommendations for public health” to provide. These are intended to enable organizations and countries to make appropriate and “evidence-based decisions”. However, those involved are “free to make their own decisions according to their circumstances and their assessment of the risk”. (dpa)