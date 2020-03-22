World
Uefa is planning a Champions League final on June 27th
WHO not responsible for Olympic cancellation
The World Health Organization will not call for the cancellation of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on its own initiative. This is also not the task of the WHO, said a spokesman on Sunday on dpa request. “Any decision to change a planned international event should be based on a careful assessment of the risks (…).” The state of planning also plays a role. WHO has been working with “relevant international organizations such as the International Olympic Committee” for a long time.
IOC President Thomas Bach had last admitted to the WHO Council regarding a cancellation of the summer games in Tokyo (24. July to August 9 ) Want to follow. Officially, the IOC has not yet informed about possible alternative plans. Numerous athletes had criticized this sharply.
The WHO stated that “scientifically based guidelines and recommendations for public health” to provide. These are intended to enable organizations and countries to make appropriate and “evidence-based decisions”. However, those involved are “free to make their own decisions according to their circumstances and their assessment of the risk”. (dpa)
Uefa has a “Corona Calendar”
According to a media report, the European Football Union Uefa is testing seven different models for a regular end to current season in the European Cup. Despite the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the final of the Champions League should in any case on 27. June in Istanbul and about a month later than planned, as the “Bild am Sonntag” citing a “Corona calendar” from Uefa reports. Both the Champions League and the Europa League are currently stuck in the round of 16 and have been suspended by Uefa until further notice.
RB Leipzig is the only Bundesliga club to be safely in the quarter-finals of the Champions League , Bayern still have to face Chelsea in the second round of the second leg. Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg are still in the round of 16 second leg matches in the Europa League. According to the report, the earliest rescheduling date for the European Cup would be 14 . April. Subsequently, games in normal mode could also take place at the weekends and parallel to the national leagues.
The competitions can only start again later , the schedule would have to be tightened further. Possible options would then be a final four tournament in the final cities or the waiver of return games in the remaining knockout rounds. The home right would then be drawn for the games concerned. (dpa)
Max Hartung sends a painful but strong signal
Handball Bundesliga grants license to all clubs
The Handball Bundesliga (HBL) wants the licensing procedure for the season 2020 / 21 prematurely. HBL Managing Director Frank Bohmann announced this in an interview with the “Lübecker Nachrichten” (Sunday). “We will complete the licensing process ahead of time and issue a license to all clubs under certain conditions,” said the 55 – year-olds. The documents submitted by the clubs on March 1, “could in no way take into account the effects of the current corona pandemic,” said Bohmann. Planning is therefore an equation with many unknowns. It would be important that the playing time 2020 / 21 at the end of August. Bohmann: “If the health situation still does not allow sports events, it will be very difficult.” (dpa)
Herthas Marius Wolf tells how he keeps himself in a quarantine mood
Are you crazy?
In Japan the masses flock to dream of Olympia. Despite Corona:
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of people in Japan admired the Olympic flame. More than 50. 000 People flocked to Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday, where the flame was shown in a golden cauldron. According to Japanese media reports, the queue was partially 500 Meters long.
The next cancellation / break:
League in Australian Rules Football misses
Because of the corona pandemic, the Australian sports business also has to accept further cuts. The most popular league, Australian Rules Football, ordered a mandatory break on Sunday until 31. May. The season had only just started this weekend when the league officials were forced to take the measure due to new travel restrictions within Australia. The women's league in the sport, which is similar to rugby, has completely waived its season. “To say this is the greatest danger to our game in 100 years would be an understatement, “said Liga CEO Gillon McLachlan. Professional football in Australia is already playing without a spectator, the league announced further possible measures for Monday. Amateur game classes and youth football are already pausing until at least 14. April. (dpa)
Former Real President Lorenzo Sanz died
Lorenzo Sanz, the former president of Spanish soccer record champions Real Madrid, is aged 76 years of coronary infection. This was announced by his son Lorenzo Sanz Jr. on Saturday evening. In addition to being infected with the new virus, Sanz also had kidney disease, the treating doctors announced on request. Nothing was initially communicated about the cause of death.
Sanz, between 1995 and 2000 Real President, had been tested positive for the new Sars-CoV-2 virus a few days ago and had been in the intensive care unit of Madrid Hospital Jiménez Díaz since Tuesday. The Spanish professional league expressed condolences to the bereaved. (dpa)
Paolo Maldini also tested positive
Milan legend Paolo Maldini also tested positive for the corona virus. As announced by AC Milan, the 51 year old technical director of the club and its 18 year old son, Daniel Maldini, who recently made his Serie A debut, found infections. Both have been in quarantine for two weeks and are now being isolated until they are cured. (dpa)
Juventus professional Dybala announces positive coronavirus test
Football professional Paulo Dybala, like his partner, said that he had been tested positive for the corona virus. This was shared by the 26 year old Argentine and his club on Saturday evening with. He is the third Juventus Turin player to have the virus. “Both Oriana and I were tested positive. Fortunately, we are doing perfectly. Thank you for your messages, ”wrote the attacker of the Italian record champion on Twitter and Instagram. The cases of the French world champion Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani had already become known at Juventus. Italy is currently the country most affected by the pandemic. (dpa)
– Paulo Dybala on Twitter (@paudybala_jr) https://twitter.com/PauDybala_JR/status/1241423889777004549

Second Frankfurt football professional tested positive for corona virus
In the ranks of the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, another player has tested positive for the corona virus. The club announced on Saturday via Twitter. As in the first case, the name of the person concerned was not mentioned. At 23 People in the vicinity of the professional team, on the other hand, had a negative test. Further test results should follow. (dpa)
Professional football in the next few months? "This is superfluous"
Christian Drosten expects a long break for the Bundesliga. The head of virology at the Charité in Berlin says in the stern interview: “I don't believe at all that we will be filling football stadiums again in the foreseeable future. That is superfluous. That won't happen until next year at this time. ”
Last time at the ghost game between Mönchengladbach and Cologne, there were also many fans the stadium came together. Therefore, ghost games are also not very likely.
The virologist does not believe that public leisure activities will return to normal in the foreseeable future Facilities. “Things that are beautiful but not systemically important will be avoided for a long time,” says Drosten. Only measures such as school closures will probably have to be examined in the near future to determine whether they really had the desired effect. (Tsp)
It has been there 1946 no longer given
The world ice hockey association has accepted the inevitable and has canceled a world championship for the first time since the Second World War due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament should run from the 8th to 24. May in Zurich and Lausanne.
“I was looking forward to the entire preparation program for the national team and the ice hockey world championship in Switzerland huge. After the complete cancellation of the entire national German game operation, the cancellation of the international one is only understandably consistent, ”explained the German association president Franz Reindl.
For the first time since the Second World War there is a forced break. The world championship in ice hockey usually takes place apart from the Olympic years in the 1980 since 1947 takes place annually. It is still unclear whether Switzerland can catch up on the tournament in another year. (dpa)
Dark prospects
If it arrives as virologist Christian Drosten predicts in an interview with the “Stern”, it will be hard times for football fans and soccer players.
German professional football has to adjust to the fact that its worst fears come true. “I don't believe at all that we'll be filling football stadiums again in the foreseeable future. That is superfluous. That won't happen until next year at this time, “explains the renowned virologist Christian Drosten in the stern interview (paid content).
Ice Hockey World Championships in Switzerland canceled
Bach: Olympic cancellation “would be the least fair solution”
IOC President Thomas Bach believes that adhering to the scheduled staging of the Olympic Games is justified, especially in the interests of athletes, despite the corona virus pandemic. “The cancellation would be the Olympic dream of 11 000 Athletes from 206 National Olympic Committee and the IOC refugee team, “said the 66 – Yearlings interviewed by the Südwestdeutscher Rundfunk on Saturday. “Such a cancellation would be the least fair solution.” He also emphasized that it is not as easy to reschedule the games as match days in football to another date. “You can't postpone the Olympic Games like a soccer game next Saturday,” said Bach. “This is a very complex company, where you can only act responsibly if you have a reliable and clear basis for decision-making and we observe it every day, 24 hours. “ (dpa)
President of Olympique Lyon for Champions League abandonment
The President of the French top club Olympique Lyon has talked about an end to the season in the European Cup to save the national football leagues. “You have to make decisions, be brave. Drop the Champions League, Cup Finals and Internationals. Just focus on the league, ”said Jean-Michel Aula's French media reports, according to RTL. “If we want to save Ligue 1, it must absolutely before 30. June will be over, ”added the official. Lyon had won 1-0 at home to Juventus in the first knockout round of the Champions League. The second leg was no longer played after Uefa suspended the competition due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (dpa)
Handball international Groetzki tested positive
Handball Bundesliga club Rhein-Neckar Leuven has another positive test for the corona virus. National player Patrick Groetzki has also been infected with the Sars-CoV-2, as the right wing player announced on his Instagram account. “The course was very mild for me. A night of mild fever with a runny nose and cough, after which my test took place. After a day in bed, I felt much better and now I'm completely fit again, ”wrote Groetzki. Before Groetzki, the teammates Mads Mensah Larsen, Jannik Kohlbacher and Gedeon Guardiola and trainer Martin Schwalb had already tested positive. “The number of positive tests on our team alone shows how aggressive this virus is and is intended to remind everyone all the more of how important it is to stay at home during these times and to follow all recommendations,” emphasized Groetzki . The entire lion team is currently in quarantine. (dpa)
Foxes trainer Michael Roth tested positive
Michael Roth got involved infected with the corona virus. The Füchse Berlin trainer was tested for the corona virus in Hamburg due to cold symptoms. Roth is now for 14 days in home quarantine. “I'm in quarantine now, but I'm fine. It is important that everyone adheres to the federal government's guidelines in order to contain the virus as best as possible. We are all responsible for it. After we have survived this together, I look forward to a healthy return to the burrow, ”Roth is quoted in a message from the association. The national players Fabian Wiede, Silvio Heinevetter and Paul Drux are not infected. After national team colleague Jannik Kohlbacher, whom they had met last week during the course, had a positive test, they underwent one m provisional test.
– Foxes Berlin on Twitter (@fuechseberlin) https://twitter.com/FuechseBerlin/status/1241326186858512385

ManU and City donate 100. 000 Lb
The English football clubs Manchester United and Manchester City support food banks in the face of the corona crisis with a joint donation of 100. 000 Lb. The money goes to the charity Trussell Trust, which is committed to giving food to people in need – similar to the table in Germany. In Great Britain there are 1200 Food banks, alone 19 in the Greater Manchester area. (dpa)