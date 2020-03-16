World
Uefa decides on Tuesday – everything speaks for postponing the European Championship
The Monday in summary
As expected, the 36 Professional football clubs voted today on Monday for the interruption of the Bundesliga until at least April 2. It is very unlikely that football will be played again immediately afterwards. The DFL continues to stick to its plan to end the season regularly – for financial reasons alone. At the end of March, the Bundesliga teams will discuss how and when to continue. But an essential decision will be made tomorrow, Tuesday. Uefa is consulting in a video conference with its member associations on the continuation of the European Cup competitions and a possible relocation of the EM. If the European Championship as planned on 12. Should start June, an end of the national leagues would be impossible. However, it is considered certain that the EM will be relocated. The upcoming winter or summer 2021. Tomorrow we will know more.
Third division up to 30. April interrupted
The season in the third division is due to the coronavirus pandemic until 30. April interrupted. The German Football Association (DFB) and representatives of the clubs decided on Monday in a video conference. The DFB announced. Two match days had already been canceled. Actually should have been played again at the weekend. (dpa)
Also SC Freiburg suspends team training
Also soccer Bundesliga club SC Freiburg bets because of the spread of the corona virus until further notice with the team training. Instead, players get training plans for at home, as a club spokesman said on Monday. (dpa)
MLB postpones start of season
The ever stricter conditions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are causing a late start to the season in the American baseball league. As announced by the MLB on Monday, the CDC health authority should be followed and the start of the new season postponed accordingly. CDC had recommended on Sunday to host events across the country in the next eight weeks with 50 to move or cancel people and more. The MLB season can therefore begin no earlier than mid-May. (dpa)
Italian Football Association for postponing the European Championship
In order to finish the national season, the Italian Football Association (FIGC) and the Serie A clubs proposed a postponement of the European Championship. “At this moment, relocation is the right way to go,” FIGC boss Gabriele Gravina told radio station Rai on Monday. The clubs would have reaffirmed their willingness to continue playing the league as soon as the government and sanitary conditions allow it to do so in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Italian football will take a break until April 3. Serie A still has twelve game days to go. In addition, the semi-finals and the final of the cup are still pending, while five clubs are participating in international competitions. Uefa is giving a video conference on Tuesday about the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The currently suspended European Cup competitions and the EM 2006. (dpa)
Second coronavirus case in Formula 1
The Formula 1 tire manufacturer Pirelli has one positive corona virus case reported. An employee who was also involved in the eventually canceled Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne was affected. The season kick-off was postponed after a McLaren team member tested positive for Sars-CoV-2. It is open when Formula 1 will start the season. The races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China have also been postponed. (dpa)
Turbine Potsdam advises players not to travel
In the women's soccer Bundesliga and in the DFB Cup, the game is up to at least 19. April suspended. “We have the decision of the DFB first and will now sit down with the sports management on Tuesday and discuss how to proceed,” said Turbine Potsdam coach Matthias Rudolph. Rough planning is already in the drawer in the club, as Rudolph continues. “We will probably give our players a few days off and give them individual training plans for that time.” Of course he has understanding if one or the other player wants to travel to their home country for personal reasons. However, questions would have to be clarified as to how things would look after re-entry and a possible quarantine afterwards. That is why Rudolph says: “We will recommend our players to continue to stay in Potsdam.” At the latest in the first week of April, team training should start again at Turbine. (with dpa)
“Summer fairy tale” process is delayed
The summer fairy tale process in Switzerland against three Ex-officials of the German Football Association will be on Friday at the earliest (20. March) continued. The trial date on Tuesday was canceled, the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona announced. Due to the corona virus pandemic, it is unclear whether the schedule can be met. The court referred to “further notices”. The former presidents of the German Football Association (DFB), Wolfgang Niersbach (63) and Theo Zwanziger (74), such as the former DFB general secretary Horst R. Schmidt (78) and the ex-secretary-general of the FIFA World Association, Urs Linsi (70). Only Linsi and Niersbach have appeared before the court, but he has been quarantined in his area due to a suspected coronavirus case. Zwanziger, Schmidt and Linsi are accused of fraud, Niersbach assistants for fraud. It is about a transfer from the DFB to FIFA on 27. April 2005. The 6.7 million euros were used as a contribution to a planned gala event at the German Football World Cup 2006 declared. However, they went to the now deceased entrepreneur Robert Louis-Dreyfus. The offense expires at the end of April (dpa)
Basque ball: Albert Schweitzer tournament is canceled
The Albert Schweitzer tournament (AST), which from 11. to 18. April in Mannheim and Viernheim was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. The renowned tournament for U – 18 – National teams would have to 30. Once took place. “Nothing else is currently in the foreground as the health and protection of citizens. Unfortunately, since the current situation cannot be improved at the moment, no other decision was possible,” explains DBB President Ingo Weiss.
New date for handball cup round
The final round of the German handball cup for men has been rescheduled. As the Bundesliga announced on Monday, the final tournament should now be on 27. and 28. June in Hamburg. Due to the spread of the corona virus, the event originally scheduled for April 4th and 5th had been postponed. The implementation was “dependent on the development of the corona epidemic and the associated regulatory requirements,” said HBL. Record cup winners THW Kiel, MT Melsungen, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf and TBV Lemgo Lippe qualified. (dpa)
Seifert assumes EM relocation
At the press conference of the DFL, managing director Christian Seifert also voiced about the European Championship. “The probability that we will have a summer play perfect EM, that's probably not a number before the decimal point. Everyone knows that, ”he said. Seifert is anticipating a relocation of the tournament, which is actually on 12. June should begin in Rome. Uefa headed by President Alexander Ceferin will discuss the next steps in a video conference with the member associations tomorrow. Options are laying in the winter or one year in the summer 2021. “I am assuming that Ceferin and his team have gone through all the variants and tomorrow will make a decision about what to do on 17. March 2020 looks like the right decision, ”said Seifert. Uefa's decision also has a major impact on the Bundesliga. A move would give the DFL more flexibility to make up for the canceled match days. That the league on the actually scheduled date on 16. May can be ended regularly is already practically impossible. “I assume that national leagues will have more flexibility tomorrow, ”said Seifert.
I would like to emphasize that we do not expect to play again from April 3rd.
DFL managing director Christian Seifert
DFL confirms break until April 2 – at least
The German soccer Liga (DFL) has consulted with the 36 professional clubs confirmed the announced break of the first and second Bundesliga . At a press conference in Frankfurt, DFL boss Christian Seifert explained how to proceed. Game operations will be suspended until April 2nd, including the planned 27. Matchday first off. However, it is far from certain whether it will continue after the international break – which will probably remain without international matches. In the week from 30. March the clubs and the DFL meet again to discuss the next steps. Until then, the clubs should monitor and discuss the situation with the local authorities, and tomorrow Uefa will announce whether the EM will be relocated. “Then it becomes clearer what options we still have to end the season,” said Seifert.
Federal leagues: break until April 2
The soccer Bundesliga and the 2nd league will at least interrupt their game operations due to the coronavirus crisis April 2. That was during the general assembly of 36 professional clubs decided on Monday in Frankfurt / Main. (dpa)
Bolsonaro: Sports – Cancellation due to coronavirus “hysteria”
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has canceled in Sport called “hysteria” because of the coronavirus pandemic. “If you ban football and other things, you get hysterical. Banning this and that will not curb the spread, ”said the head of state at CNN Brasil, stressing:“ We have to act, the virus can become a serious problem. But the economy has to work because we cannot have a wave of unemployment. ”The South American association Conmebol had recently postponed the upcoming Copa Libertadores games. Also the games of the World Cup qualification in South America for the 26., 27. and 31. March were canceled.
Bolsonaro's communication secretary Fábio Wajngarten, who had also met US President Donald Trump during a trip to the United States, had tested positive for the corona virus. Bolsonaro then also did a test that he said was negative. (dpa)
Jena: Two players in quarantine
Two players of the third-division football team FC Carl Zeiss Jena have been placed under domestic quarantine as a precaution. According to a report by the “Thuringian General” (Monday), the club has it checked whether the professionals have been infected with the corona virus. A player's girlfriend had recently returned from a risk area. In the second case, a player had met people who were in contact with corona patients, “Neither player has had any symptoms so far. We also told the other players that they should stay at home as a precaution and minimize their social contacts, ”said team doctor Stefan Pietsch. The FCC had until Sunday the training operation 22. Suspended in March. At the meeting of the third division teams in Frankfurt on Monday, the club wants to campaign for an end to the season. (dpa)
Ex-Volleys player in quarantine
The German volleyball international Linus Weber from the Powervolleys Milano has the situation in Italy with the curfew as a “terrifying situation ” designated. The 20 – Geraer, who is a year old and who moved from Berlin Volley to Lombardy in the summer of last year, is currently in quarantine herself. “I'm a little sick,” quoted the “Berliner Zeitung” (Monday) Weber after a phone call. He also spoke of a slight fever. Weber is not certain whether the coronavirus caught him too. “It could also be normal flu,” said Weber. Since medical practices, clinics and laboratories in Milan are currently completely overloaded, tests for Covid are – 19 also not possible.
The Powervolleys Milano have ordered the team to quarantine for two weeks. This was preceded by a game of the Challenge Cup against VC Saaremma from Estonia and contact by team members to people who were infected with the corona virus. “It should continue in April, games without spectators. There is a lot of money hanging on it, ”said the Thuringian weaver. “It is a shame that the Italians are not quite as willing to make decisions as the German league.” In Germany, the volleyball Bundesliga has prematurely declared the season over. (dpa)
USA: break gets longer and longer and …
Because of the coronavirus crisis, US sports will probably have to rest much longer than those of US major leagues initially hoped. The US health agency CDC recommended events across the country over the next eight weeks on Sunday (local time) with 50 to move or cancel people and more . This clearly exceeds the planned breaks in the NHL (ice hockey) and the MLS (football). The professional basketball league NBA had spoken in its official announcement of an indefinite break. The start of the season in the MLB baseball league, which was initially only postponed by two weeks, will also not be sustainable under these circumstances. The fact that the NBA is preparing for a longer break was evident in the course of the day in a new message to the teams, which was reported by several US media. Accordingly, players are now allowed to leave the cities of their teams and no longer have to stay on site. (dpa)
Hörmann demands quick Olympic decision
The decision to host the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo from the point of view of DOSB boss Alfons Hörmann at least two months before the opening date on 24. July fall. “It will not be possible to have definitive clarity over the next few days,” said the President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation in view of the devastating effects of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic on Sunday in the ARD sports show.
Above all, the health of the world population is now the top priority “, the sporting event takes a back seat, Hörmann made it clear:” It is about the survival of mankind, not for gold, silver and bronze. ”Hörmann welcomed the position of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to place the decision to host the games in the hands of the World Health Organization (WHO). It is “the global community that raises or lowers the thumb,” said Hörmann. (dpa)