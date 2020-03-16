Uefa decides on Tuesday – everything speaks for postponing the European Championship

Well, but now:

Bolsonaro: Sports – Cancellation due to coronavirus “hysteria”

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has canceled in Sport called “hysteria” because of the coronavirus pandemic. “If you ban football and other things, you get hysterical. Banning this and that will not curb the spread, ”said the head of state at CNN Brasil, stressing:“ We have to act, the virus can become a serious problem. But the economy has to work because we cannot have a wave of unemployment. ”The South American association Conmebol had recently postponed the upcoming Copa Libertadores games. Also the games of the World Cup qualification in South America for the 26., 27. and 31. March were canceled.

Bolsonaro's communication secretary Fábio Wajngarten, who had also met US President Donald Trump during a trip to the United States, had tested positive for the corona virus. Bolsonaro then also did a test that he said was negative. (dpa)