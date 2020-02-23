Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder K.o.

Tyson Fury , after his impressive demonstration of power, tuned in to the classic “American Pie” and over 15 000 electrified fans roared in the boxing temple MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The goosebumps moment was the moving end of a high-class heavyweight fight, in which Fury literally beat the WBC world champion Deontay Wilder. In the seventh round, the Wilder corner threw in the towel, protecting the helpless ex-champion bleeding from the ear from major health damage.

“Deontay showed the heart of a champion, he's a warrior. But the king is back on the throne, ”said Fury after his lesson for the hitherto undefeated poacher. The dreaded rights of the American never came to fruition, the technically better Fury dominated with quick legs and hard hits. In December 2018 there was a flattering draw for Fury in the first duel. “Now I've won all the belts. It's a nice collection. I achieved everything in boxing. ”

After a swanky walk-in, in which Fury, disguised as king, sits on a throne to the ring was worn, the 31 year-old also showed royal extra class in the ring. In the third round, Fury met Wilder with the left ear and sent him on the boards for the first time with the following right. The combination was the beginning of the end. Wilder never caught himself, sometimes only swayed through the ring and went down again in the fifth round.

Wilder would have liked to finish

But the towel from the Wilder corner only flew after 1: 37 minutes in the seventh round. It was high time, even if Wilder saw it differently. “The better one won, there is no excuse,” said the 34 year old. “I just wished my corner didn't throw in the towel and let me finish the fight. I am a warrior. “

According to Furys 30. Victory (of which 21 by K.o.) only one question arises in the boxing scene: What now? The “Gypsy King” has two options. A third duel with Wilder or a spectacular union fight with Anthony Joshua. His British compatriot holds the belts of the associations WBA, WBO and IBF, which Fury had to give up in his dark period of depression, drugs and doping ban.

“We should fix AJ against Fury immediately. It could be our chance to have an undisputed champion, ”Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn said. The busy manager senses the big money, but probably does the calculation without Fury. Because he doesn't care about his account balance for a long time. “More money means more problems,” said Fury.

The undefeated champion relies on the trilogy against Wilder. “I hope there is a rematch. I'll be there, ”said Fury. The contract stipulates that Wilder must take the option to fight again within 30 days and the Fury side must agree. It should be a spectacle again. (AP)