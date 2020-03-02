Science
Two teachers in NRW infected with coronavirus
The Berliner infected with the corona virus is stable. This was announced by the health administration on Monday morning. The young man, who lives in Berlin-Mitte, had been isolated in the Charité and is now being treated. Ten contact persons had been identified and were subsequently isolated in Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia, according to the health senator from Dilek Kalayci (SPD).
Australian central bank plans emergency conference
The Australian regulatory authorities are on high alert because of the virus. On Monday there was an emergency conference call Planned, in which the financial and stock exchange regulator and the central bank participated, say two insiders Reuters. Australia is affected by the virus because the country is economically dependent on China. Experts fear a recession and already expect the central bank to cut interest rates on Tuesday by a economic downturn to prevent. (Reuters)
Two teachers in NRW infected
There is another corona case in the district town of Bergheim in North Rhine-Westphalia. “It is a teacher from the Gutenberg High School,” says a statement by the city administration. As a precaution, the school stopped teaching on Monday and Tuesday.
A case also became known on Monday from Mönchengladbach. The suspicion was confirmed in a primary school teacher, reported the “Westdeutsche Zeitung”.
Lufthansa cuts flights to Italy and Asia
Lufthansa and its daughters drive their flight offerings on the routes to Italy and Asia partly decreased significantly due to the coronavirus epidemic. “In addition, the frequencies on domestic connections from Frankfurt to Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Paderborn as well as from Munich to Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Bremen and Hanover will be reduced,” said the Dax group in Frankfurt on Monday.
After the group companies Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines already suspended their flights to mainland China ), management reacted with the additional cuts to the increased spread of the virus. The Group airlines, which also include Eurowings and Brussels, will suspend part of their planned flights to Italy, Hong Kong and South Korea in March and April. Flights to mainland China remain until 24. April deleted, the same applies to connections to the Iranian capital Tehran until 29. April.
Depending on how the situation develops, the group could be Reduce the range of short and medium-haul flights by up to a quarter , it was said. In addition, mathematically remained up to 23 Long-range aircraft on the ground. Lufthansa has already announced a savings program. The impact on profits is currently not yet predictable, it said.
The virus has dampened the turnover of the tourism industry in Europe by one billion euros per month since its outbreak, says EU Economic Commissioner Thierry Breton. (dpa, Reuters)
Coronavirus: Seoul files murder report against cult leader
After the onset of lung disease Covid – 19 in South Korea threaten leaders of a Christian sect at the center of the epidemic Investigation into murder and others Accusations. The city of Seoul has a corresponding criminal complaint against the founder of the cult and spiritual leader Lee Man Hee (88) and twelve other leading members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, said a spokeswoman for the city administration on Monday.
You are accused, among other things, of not working sufficiently with the health authorities and withholding the names of followers who should be tested for the virus. The sect, which is controversial in South Korea, rejects the allegations.
The city of Seoul gives the sect complicity in the death of Covid – 19 – Patients in the country. An allegation is that the religious organization violated the law on the prevention of infectious diseases .
The majority of so far over 4000 proven cases of infection with the novel corona virus in the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding region, where Shincheonji (“New Heaven, New Earth”) is strongly represented. The largest accumulation of cases is among sect followers in Daegu. A 61 year old follower was 31. Patient in South Korea who was infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. In February, she took part in religious services of the sect despite symptoms of illness.
Visited some members of the sect, which also has connections to China According to the authorities, in January the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the origin of Covid – 19 is suspected. In the meantime, the sect has closed all facilities in the country and has given the health authorities the names of more than 200 00 0 given to followers. (AP)
Sentiment of Chinese companies falls to record low
The coronavirus outbreak has hit China's industry for worst mood since 16 years. A The purchasing manager index published by the business magazine “Caixin” on Monday fell in February compared to the previous month to a value of only 40, 3 points. It is the lowest level since the beginning of the index calculation in the year 2004.
The Beijing Statistics Office already had the official purchasing manager index on Saturday (PMI) of the manufacturing industry for February, with a status of 35, 7 points also reached a new record low. The previous low was in November 2008 measured during the global financial crisis.
Values above the critical limit of 50 Points indicate a positive mood in the economy, while a downturn is to be expected.
The strict measures against the spread of the lung disease Covid – 19 had the Chinese economy has practically come to a standstill since the end of January . Factories and companies are only slowly starting up again.
Spahn: Food will not be scarce
Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn sees no reason for hamster purchases. On certain places, everyday life will “have to be restricted”, says the CDU politicians in the SWR according to its communication. “But there is no reason for it to assume that food is becoming scarce. “He adds that it makes sense that students and teachers stayed at home having their vacation in a risk area would have spent. That makes sense, because there are currently many in southern Germany People come back from Italy. Everything must be done to Curb the spread of the virus. (Reuters)
Paris Book Fair canceled
Because of the spread of the novel corona virus, this year's Parisian Book fair has been canceled according to an agency report. The Salon du livre, that Largest French industry event, should from 20. until 23. March occur. No risk should be taken, said the chairman of the Syndicat national de l'édition (SNE), Vincent Montagne, as the AFP news agency reported on Monday. To the event the Paris exhibition center were around 160 00 0 people expected .
In France said Sunday night according to the Ministry of Health 130 people infected with the novel coronavirus. There were already two Deaths in the country. (AP)
The anticipation was long felt in Italian football. After years of monotony, the championship title is finally fought over again. With Inter Milan and Lazio Rome, series winner Juventus Turin has two stubborn rivals and on Sunday there should be a first showdown. Top game. Derby d'Italia. Juve vs. Inter.
Federal Government: Virus must not destroy recovery
According to the federal government has Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier an interest in a rapid containment of the coronavirus epidemic . “We must not allow Corona destroys our economic upswing, “says the CDU politician in the ARD. (Reuters)
Indonesia confirms first cases
The first two cases of the new corona virus have been detected in Indonesia. It refers to a mother and a daughter , as President Joko Widodo told reporters on Monday said. The two were in contact with an infected Japanese tourist
In the Southeast Asian country with its 260 Millions Residents have noticed in the past few weeks that there have been none Sars CoV-2 cases have been reported. Indonesia has had since the outbreak the lung disease Covid – 19 flights from and to China set.
But scientists suggested that in countries like Indonesia, to which there are usually many flights from Wuhan, does not could be discovered cases. States should do their controls quickly strengthen. Indonesia's Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto rejected that the country is not doing enough. (AP)
Second death in the USA
The number of deaths caused by the novel corona virus in the US has increased increased to at least two . The state health agency reported another death on Sunday (local time). The first death from the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen in the United States was reported on Saturday from the same state on the US west coast.
In the state of New York on the east coast, the first case of infection by the virus was confirmed on Sunday. New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the woman aged from the end 30 got infected during a trip to Iran. She was quarantined in her home. According to the New York Times, the woman lives in Manhattan. Cuomo said the question was not whether the virus would affect New York, but when. The general risk in New York remains low.
According to local media reports, there are more than 70) Cases of infection . (dpa)
Police criticism of health administration
As my colleague Alexander Fröhlich reports, the Berlin police the notification from the health administration already worried at night. There was criticism, for example, that the health administration had a Covid – 19, as the disease caused by the coronavirus is called – but without giving any further details. About, in which district the infected patient lives.
This information policy causes further unrest in the population, it said from police circles. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) has announced further information on the case for a press conference on Monday noon – so twelve hours after the announcement about the coronavirus case.
First patient suffering from coronavirus in Berlin
In Berlin is a patient for the first time t demonstrably affected by the new type of corona virus . This was announced by the Senate Department for Health, Nursing and Equal Opportunities on Sunday evening. The person would be stationary isolated and treated.
For this Monday Health Senator has Dilek Kalayci a press conference about the case and the further procedure announced.
Suspected #Coronavirus? From Tuesday 8 a.m. we will switch a hotline to the corona virus. Experts advise between 8 and 20 Clock People who fear that they have contracted the infection.
Another game in Serie A canceled
In the Italian soccer League Serie A has been canceled due to the outbreak of the new corona virus. The match between Sampdoria Genoa and Hellas Verona does not take place this Monday this Monday instead and should be on 13. May be held.
Five games of the 26. Serie A matchdays have been postponed, including the top game between league leaders Juventus Turin and pursuer Inter Milan.
Mattresses for protective masks!
respirators become short , for hospitals, nursing services and other auxiliary facilities this becomes a big problem. A Thuringian mattress factory recognized the situation and reacted accordingly. The Weidaer manufacturer Breckle has converted part of its production and now produces respiratory masks, the colleagues from the Ostthüringer Zeitung report.
Weida. Because of the corona virus, the Weidaer mattress company Breckle has an order for 400. 00 0 breathing masks received.
34 dead and 1694 Infected in Italy
In Italy is the number of deaths caused by the corona virus on 34 gone up. Meanwhile in the country 1694 People with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen infected. 83 from them according to the authorities, have already recovered.
Despite the continuously increasing numbers, the first regions want to close theirs due to the coronavirus crisis Reopen schools from Monday , However, students in the three hardest hit regions – Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto – should remain at home for at least another week. The cathedral in Milan should also reopen to visitors on Monday .
The Italian government is planning a Aid package for the economy additionally impacted by the coronavirus wave in the amount of 3.6 billion euros , The program should be decided in the cabinet next week. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addressed Rome's wish to increase the deficit ratio for the state budget . Talks with the European Union were in progress.
Italy is the worst in Europe of the lung disease Covid – 19 affected. Eleven municipalities in Lombardy and Veneto have been closed for around a week.
RKI reports 129 Cases of coronavirus infections in Germany
According to the Robert Koch Institute was until Sunday afternoon nationwide in total 129 cases one Infection confirmed. 68 of these infections were counted only in the particularly affected district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia, as the district administration announced. The virus was also detected in four kindergarten children.
Louvre remains closed due to work stoppage
The Paris Louvre was closed on Sunday because the employees from concern about the coronavirus epidemic had given up their work.
Despite the discussions with the employees about the preventive measures ordered by the Louvre, the museum could not open, said the press office. There will be more talks tomorrow. The art museum was opened in the year 2019 visited by 9.6 million people. (AP)
Two female police officers infected in NRW
Of the coronavirus infections In North Rhine-Westphalia are also two Police officers affected. As the district police authority Viersen announced, the two tested positive for the virus. Accordingly, the officers who work for the district police, but do not live in the district of Viersen, currently do not show any symptoms of illness and are in domestic isolation .
“We take the situation serious, but there is currently no cause for concern, “said police department head Manfred Kruecht. All necessary precautionary measures against the spread of the virus would be strengthened.
According to the authorities, all employees who were in contact with the officials were informed. As a precaution, several employees also remained in domestic isolation . Citizens who were known to be in contact with the two had also been informed.
Also two firefighters infected
At the same time it became known that z white relatives the professional fire brigade Cologne positive that corona virus were tested. One of the two infected fire fighters comes from the district of Heinsberg , the other from the district of Düren , as the city of Cologne announced.
Both are therefore at home Quarantine, likewise 21 other contacts from the person concerned Fire and rescue station in Cologne. “ The operational readiness of the fire brigade and emergency services of the city of Cologne is ensured “, it said in a message from the city administration.
51 – year-old to Iran- Vacation delivered to university clinic
For the first time there is a in North Rhine-Westphalia proven infection with the new coronavirus , which has no relation to the district of Heinsberg. After a two-week vacation in Iran, a 51 – Year-old man from Münster symptoms of the disease and reported to the University Hospital of Münster, as the city announced on Sunday. The positive test result has been available since Saturday evening. According to the city, the Münster native is treated in hospital and in isolation from other patients in the university clinic. The wife voluntarily went into quarantine. According to the clinic, the man shows “slight symptoms and is in good condition.”
The city has set up a crisis team in accordance with the rules. The man had flown from Tehran to Frankfurt and from there had traveled by train and car via Cologne to Münster. (AP)