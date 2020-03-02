two-teachers-in-nrw-infected-with-coronavirus

Lufthansa cuts flights to Italy and Asia

Lufthansa and its daughters drive their flight offerings on the routes to Italy and Asia partly decreased significantly due to the coronavirus epidemic. “In addition, the frequencies on domestic connections from Frankfurt to Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Paderborn as well as from Munich to Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Bremen and Hanover will be reduced,” said the Dax group in Frankfurt on Monday.

After the group companies Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines already suspended their flights to mainland China ), management reacted with the additional cuts to the increased spread of the virus. The Group airlines, which also include Eurowings and Brussels, will suspend part of their planned flights to Italy, Hong Kong and South Korea in March and April. Flights to mainland China remain until 24. April deleted, the same applies to connections to the Iranian capital Tehran until 29. April.

Depending on how the situation develops, the group could be Reduce the range of short and medium-haul flights by up to a quarter , it was said. In addition, mathematically remained up to 23 Long-range aircraft on the ground. Lufthansa has already announced a savings program. The impact on profits is currently not yet predictable, it said.

The virus has dampened the turnover of the tourism industry in Europe by one billion euros per month since its outbreak, says EU Economic Commissioner Thierry Breton. (dpa, Reuters)