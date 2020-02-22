two-italians-die-of-lung-disease-within-a-few-hours

Developments in Japan: Government wants to test flu drugs – 970 Passengers from the cruise ship are now on board, at least two were positive



Japan is considering using flu drugs to treat patients with the new corona virus. “We will do everything we can,” Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato was quoted on Saturday by local media , The Avigan agent from the Japanese group Fujifilm, which is used against influenza, is under discussion. People have heard from other countries that some means might be useful, said Kato. He also announced that his government would shortly be explaining its policy on dealing with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. There had been doubts about this.

So far are round in Japan 750 cases of the pathogen confirmed , including children, although with 634 Most of the cases are passengers and crew members of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”. The ship had been in quarantine for two weeks until Wednesday. The 970 negatively tested passengers are now on board. Japan's government allowed their compatriots to go home using public transportation, which experts consider problematic . Japan should do it like other countries, which quarantine passengers after returning home, it said.

Because who tested negative in Japan has evidently been able to carry the virus later, as was shown, among other things, by the case of two travelers to the “Diamond Princess” from Australia. They were diagnosed with the virus after they returned home – even though they had tested negative before leaving the cruise ship .

Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease expert at Kobe University, spoke of