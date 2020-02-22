Science
Two Italians die of lung disease within a few hours
Two Corona dead in Italy
In Italy, two people died of the new corona virus within a few hours. The Ansa news agency reported on Saturday, citing insiders, to the health authorities that a woman in Lombardy had succumbed to the infection.
A few hours earlier Health Minister Roberto Speranza had confirmed that there was a 78 – year old man in Veneto due to infection with the new virus Covid – 19 died.
In Veneto, the authorities had reported two illnesses, in neighboring Lombardy 15 Cases. None of these infected had traveled to China, where the virus broke out. In total, so far in Italy 30 Infection cases reported.
In the small town of Vo 'Euganeo, where the deceased 78 – year-old patient lived, strict measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the virus, said the President of Veneto, Luca Zaia.
How the people got infected there is unclear. There was no contact with the infected in Lombardy. There the authorities, the first known patient, declared a 38 – A year old from Lodi, became ill after meeting a friend who had recently traveled to China.
This friend has been negative ever since the virus has been tested. The doctors were now examining whether the China traveler had carried the virus and was recovering without showing any symptoms at all.
Incubation time may be significantly longer than expected
Off Hubei the provincial government reported the case of a 70 – year old who got infected with the virus, but only after 27 days first symptoms showed . This could mean that the time from infection to onset of the disease is considerably longer than the previously assumed 14 days. The man was on 24. He drove back to Shennongjia in the northwest of the province in January by car from Ezhou in eastern Hubei, where he had had close contact with his infected sister. Only on 20. February he got a fever. A day later, the man had been tested positive for the corona virus, said the provincial government.
Not only the possibility of a longer incubation period, but also the now widespread use of The fear of a pandemic is fueling China's borders. In South Korea, the authorities reported 142 New infections . In total so far 346 Cases known. About half of the newly infected people had attended a service in a church in Daegu. So far, two people have died in South Korea as a result of the virus infection. (Reuters)
142 new infections confirmed in South Korea
Developments in Japan: Government wants to test flu drugs – 970 Passengers from the cruise ship are now on board, at least two were positive
Japan is considering using flu drugs to treat patients with the new corona virus. “We will do everything we can,” Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato was quoted on Saturday by local media , The Avigan agent from the Japanese group Fujifilm, which is used against influenza, is under discussion. People have heard from other countries that some means might be useful, said Kato. He also announced that his government would shortly be explaining its policy on dealing with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. There had been doubts about this.
So far are round in Japan 750 cases of the pathogen confirmed , including children, although with 634 Most of the cases are passengers and crew members of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”. The ship had been in quarantine for two weeks until Wednesday. The 970 negatively tested passengers are now on board. Japan's government allowed their compatriots to go home using public transportation, which experts consider problematic . Japan should do it like other countries, which quarantine passengers after returning home, it said.
Because who tested negative in Japan has evidently been able to carry the virus later, as was shown, among other things, by the case of two travelers to the “Diamond Princess” from Australia. They were diagnosed with the virus after they returned home – even though they had tested negative before leaving the cruise ship .
Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease expert at Kobe University, spoke of
More than 100 Passengers on the ship who were tested negative but had close contact with infected people on board should be on Saturday also be brought ashore and to a quarantine facility . The Japanese government had originally planned to keep them on board for the time being. Also round 1000 Crew members stay on the cruise ship in Yokohama for the time being. (AP)
Germans from cruise ship “Diamond Princess” arrived in Berlin-Tegel
After the end of the quarantine on the “Diamond Princess” are six German passengers of the cruise ship arrived in Germany . The crisis response center of the Federal Foreign Office announced on Saturday morning in the online service Twitter that German citizens and their relatives had arrived at Berlin-Tegel Airport . They were flown out of Japan on Friday with an Italian plane.
The lying off the Japanese coast “Diamond Princess” was quarantined on February 5 for cases of the novel corona virus . The two-week quarantine period ended on Wednesday. Round 500 People with whom the virus was not detected and who had no close contact with infected people were allowed to leave the ship . Several of the originally negatively tested ex-passengers turned out to be infected afterwards. (AFP)
diamondprinces 🇯🇵 🛳 Finally done! We are relieved to greet our 🇩🇪 citizens and families in #TXL and also wish the 🇸🇮, 🇷🇴 and 🇭🇷 passengers a safe journey! Thanks to 🇮🇹 and everyone else involved !!!
– Crisis Response Center on Twitter (@aa_icherreisen) https://twitter.com/AA_SicherReisen/status/1231069261684187136
First European in Italy died of coronavirus
In Italy the first European died of the corona virus. The victim is a 78 – year Italian , who had previously tested positive for the virus, said Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday. The minister further explained that the man was treated for another illness about ten days ago in a hospital in the Veneto region in northern Italy. A death had already been reported in France a few days ago. However, this was a tourist from China. (AFP)
Italian cities close schools and authorities
Due to concerns about the further spread of the new corona virus at least ten northern Italian cities ordered the immediate closure of schools, authorities and other public buildings. Grocery stores, bars, discos and sports centers in the affected areas should also be closed for at least a week, Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said after a crisis meeting that had been called up for more than a dozen new cases of infection in northern Italy.
14 According to the authorities, people were killed in Lombardy in and around the small town of Codogno tested positive for the virus. Everyone had apparently visited the same bar beforehand and had contact with the same people. In the affected areas in Lombardy, the authorities called 50. 00 0 People try not to leave their homes. Two other cases have been confirmed in the Veneto region by local authorities.
The Mayor of the Lombard city of Codogno had previously ordered that all public buildings of the 15. 00 0-resident-town for a period of should remain closed for up to five days. Several positive corona virus tests in the community “created an alarm situation,” said Francesco Passerini.
The lung disease Covid – 19 according to local authorities, among other things, one 38 year old man in Codogno, who is now being treated in an intensive care unit. In addition, his pregnant wife and a friend of the patient were infected. (AFP)
WHO raises alarm
In the fight against the new coronavirus new Foci of infection in and outside of China the World Health Organization WHO alarmed. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Friday that “Time window” to contain the epidemic is closing. Before there were new ones Foci of infection reported from both China and several other countries Service. Four people in Iran have already died of the lung disease Covid – 19.
“We are still in a phase where containment is possible is, “said Ghebreyesus.” But the time window is closing more and more. “If the world doesn't go “hard” against the virus now, it'll face you “serious problem” stand.
The Chinese authorities admitted that there are in several prisons across the country more than 500 give infected . 230 Infections were found only in the women's prison in Wuhan, the epicenter of the Epidemic, registered. In addition to the Hubei province, there are also eastern ones Shandong and Zhejiang provinces with coronavirus cases. Also kicked New infections in Beijing's Fuxing Hospital.
China Head of state Xi Jinping said at a Politburo meeting, the culmination of the Epidemic “had not yet come”, especially the situation in Hubei was still “dark and complicated” . In Hubei, the causative agent was in December Respiratory disease Covid – 19 was first found in humans. In Mainland China has so far been around according to the authorities 75. 00 0 people with the virus, more than 2200 died from them. (AFP)
Celebrated doctor in Wuhan dies of coronavirus
The 29 Year-old doctor Peng Yinhua from Wuhan died from a coronavirus infection. The newspaper “China Daily” reports. Peng, who works at First People's Hospital, was celebrated in the media for his efforts. He had postponed his wedding to devote himself to fighting the virus. (Tsp)
Training of volunteers for Olympics in Tokyo postponed
The training of volunteers for the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo have been suspended due to the corona virus. The organizing committee announced that the training unit scheduled for Saturday would be postponed. The volunteers have been preparing for their work at the summer games since October.
The organizers reiterated in the message that despite the dangers of spreading the Sars-CoV-2 virus there were none Considerations give “cancel the games” . The postponement of the training had no influence on the preparation. (AP)
Two more dead in Iran
According to the Ministry of Health, there are two more Covid in Iran – 19 – patient died. “In the last few days there have been positive test results with 13 other coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 patients and unfortunately are two of them died in the meantime, ”tweeted Ministry spokesman Kianusch Dschahnpur.
Of the 13 Patients come from the capital Tehran, seven from the city of Qom and four from the Gilan province on the Caspian Sea in Northern Iran , see above the spokesman. The spokesman did not give any further details about the two dead and the patients.
Already on Wednesday two patients in Qom were suffering from the lung disease Covid caused by the virus – 19 died. It is said to be two older men who were brought to the hospital with breathing problems earlier this week. Both were found to have Sars-CoV-2. It is also unclear where the infections came from. According to the local authorities, those affected have not been abroad recently and not even outside of their hometown of Qom. They also had no contact with Chinese tourists. Both are said to have had pre-existing conditions: they were victims of chemical weapons, it was said, during the Iran-Iraq war. (AP)
Lebanon reports first case – woman came from the Iran
In Lebanon, authorities report the first corona Case. It is a 45 Year old woman who came to Lebanon on Thursday with a passenger flight from Iranian Qom. The woman was quarantined in a Beirut hospital. According to the Minister of Health, there are also two suspected cases. (Reuters)
Economy in the euro area not yet affected
The coronavirus epidemic in China did not initially affect the economy in the euro area in February. The purchasing manager index for the currency union , which summarizes industry and service providers, surprisingly climbed by 0.3 to 51, 6 points. That comes from the monthly survey of the institute IHS Markit under around 4000 companies emerge. The barometer thus remained above the growth threshold of 50 counters. economists surveyed by Reuters had a decline to 51, 0 points expected . “The economy of the euro zone picked up somewhat in February, although many companies were disturbed by the corona virus in various ways,” said Markit chief economist Chris Williamson.
In Germany the purchasing manager index fell minimally by 0.1 51, 1 point. Despite the virus crisis, German industry slowed down: Here the barometer rose surprisingly by 2.5 47, 8 points. Economists, on the other hand, had expected a decline. (Reuters)
So far, the faults in production due to delivery problems have been fairly limited. But we are only at the beginning of a story that could take longer.
Economist Phil Smith on effects on the German economy
15 returnees from China landed in Stuttgart
In Stuttgart are 15 other Germans from the special arrived in China from the area affected by the corona virus. The plane landed at Stuttgart Airport in the afternoon, as a spokeswoman for the State Social Ministry said. The returnees were immediately examined medically and should be isolated in a hotel in Kirchheim unter Teck near Stuttgart. (AFP)
World Health Organization lacks money
With Ebola in the Congo and the new lung disease, which is currently circulating mainly in China Covid – 19 has the World Health Organization (WHO) for the first time with two health emergencies of international scope at the same time . She urgently needs money for both of them, but the funds flow only sparingly, as she announced in Geneva. In the case of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, the Covid – 19 causes, therefore the WHO needs 625 Million Euros.
This should be about countries be supported with weak health systems so that they are prepared in the event of an outbreak. By April there should be almost 57 million euros can be used , but so far only 1.1 million euros, two percent of the total, went to the accounts of the WHO as the organization announced. The money comes from Ireland, Slovakia and from a UN-owned pot. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Canada, the Czech Republic, Japan, Norway and Great Britain would have promised money.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus repeatedly stresses that it is much cheaper is to invest in prevention and preparation now than later with the Consequences of spreading the virus to live.
For the fight against Ebola the need from January to June was according to WHO data 77 Million Euros. Of which were still missing 37 Millions. (AP)
Chinese returnees in Berlin can go home on Sunday
For the 20 China returnees in Berlin will end on Sunday two-week quarantine for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. Even in the fourth and last test, no infection was detected in humans, said Lena Högemann, spokeswoman for the health administration. The 16 Adults and four children may go home during the course of Sunday.
They were accommodated in an isolated area on the grounds of the DRK clinics in Köpenick. The Germans and their family members had in the severe of the lung disease Covid – 19 affected Chinese city of Wuhan and had been flown out. (AP)
In Bavaria only two patients in clinic
In Bavaria only two of the original 14 treated with coronavirus patients in hospital. Another patient has meanwhile been discharged from the Munich Clinic Schwabing , said the Bavarian Ministry of Health.
Prerequisites for dismissal include several negative tests for the Sars-CoV-2 virus . The Robert Koch Institute has defined the criteria.
All 14 Corona cases in the Free State were related to the Stockdorf auto supplier Webasto. A Chinese colleague had introduced the pathogen during a business trip in January. Some employees were infected, some of them relatives were infected. (AP)
Ukrainian government sees “information war”
The Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk sees his country as a ” Information war “, which fears the fear of the corona virus. He referred to fake emails that were allegedly sent by the Ministry of Health. It reported falsely about deaths. Because of the uncertainties, violent protests against patients who had been evacuated from China occurred outside a hospital in Novi Sanzhary. 24 demonstrators were arrested. (Reuters)
Chinese returnees in Baden-Württemberg come into hotel quarantine
The expected returnees from the Chinese province of Hubei particularly affected by the new coronavirus should be isolated as a precaution Hotel in Kirchheim / Teck (district of Esslingen) . In China are all 15 people were examined negatively for the disease, said the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Social Affairs in Stuttgart. The travelers first landed in Paris. Immediately after arrival in Stuttgart they should be examined again at the airport.
The returnees are looked after by the German Red Cross (DRK). The passengers are German citizens and their relatives. You have been abroad for a longer time and no longer have a permanent residence in Germany. People should 14 stay in quarantine for days to make sure that no illness had occurred, the Ministry of Social Affairs said.
The health department of the Esslingen district is responsible on site. All measures that are required from a medical point of view according to current knowledge are ordered. According to the information provided by the DRK, there are around 40 employee entrusted with the case. It already had operates a quarantine station in Germersheim (Rhineland-Palatinate) and currently looks after one in Berlin. (AP)
IMF is considering economic stimulus measures in the large industrialized countries
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgiewa , has announced joint economic stimulus measures from the major industrialized countries if the economic effects of the corona epidemic necessitate this. “If we find that the epidemic will have more serious consequences than previously thought, we will take coordinated measures to support the global economy” , she said to the “mirror”.
This weekend the finance ministers of the 20 advise the largest industrialized countries in the Saudi Arabian Riyadh about the situation. The IMF boss does not rule out that the virus could cause greater damage than the Sars epidemic before 17 years . “This virus is different, and China is more than twice the global economy than it was then,” she said.
Georgiewa asked the EU countries to support the planned green deal with appropriate reforms in their financial sector. “Governments in Berlin, Paris or Brussels have to ask themselves how they can mobilize private capital more effectively,” she said. “Progress in the European Capital Markets Union and more cross-border mergers in the banking sector are necessary.”