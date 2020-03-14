turkey-stops-entry-from-germany-and-eight-other-countries

WHO criticizes British Premier Johnson

The British government will face the Covid – 19 – Pandemic likely to ban large events in the next few days. Corresponding information from government circles is available to the German Press Agency and the British media. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously been criticized for reacting too slowly to the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. So far, only a few major events such as the London Marathon have been postponed or canceled. According to the British media, all events with over 500 participants are prohibited .

Government advisers from the health sector had justified the previously reluctant measures in the UK, among other things, by the fact that a “herd immunity” against the virus must be built. According to the experts, collective protection can only be achieved with a certain degree of infection in the population.

This approach is spokeswoman for the World Health Organization (WHO), Margaret Harris , in question. One still knows too little about the virus. “It's not long enough in our population to know what it does immunologically,” she told the BBC news channel. “We can talk about theories, but at the moment we are standing really before a situation in which we have to deal with deeds. “ (dpa)