Turkey stops entry from Germany and eight other countries
Call for self-isolation for travelers returning
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn calls out returning travelers Italy, Switzerland and Austria for a two-week stay self-isolation on. “If you within the last 14 days in Italy, Switzerland or Austria were: Avoid unnecessary contacts and stay at home for 2 weeks – regardless of whether you have symptoms or not, “tweets Spahn.
University of Vienna denies false message on Whatsapp
There is currently a voice message on Whatsapp , which claims that the University Hospital Vienna suspects a connection between the intake of ibuprofen and a severe course of a coronavirus infection. This message is wrong. The University of Vienna clarifies this on Twitter.
Attention, with the WhatsApp text and voice messages currently circulating around alleged research results of the “Wiener Uniklinik” on a connection between Ibuprofen and Covid 19 are #FakeNews, which have no connection whatsoever with #MedUniWien.
– MedUni Vienna on Twitter (@meduni_wien) https://twitter.com/MedUni_Wien/status/1238782938344554496
WHO criticizes British Premier Johnson
The British government will face the Covid – 19 – Pandemic likely to ban large events in the next few days. Corresponding information from government circles is available to the German Press Agency and the British media. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously been criticized for reacting too slowly to the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. So far, only a few major events such as the London Marathon have been postponed or canceled. According to the British media, all events with over 500 participants are prohibited .
Government advisers from the health sector had justified the previously reluctant measures in the UK, among other things, by the fact that a “herd immunity” against the virus must be built. According to the experts, collective protection can only be achieved with a certain degree of infection in the population.
This approach is spokeswoman for the World Health Organization (WHO), Margaret Harris , in question. One still knows too little about the virus. “It's not long enough in our population to know what it does immunologically,” she told the BBC news channel. “We can talk about theories, but at the moment we are standing really before a situation in which we have to deal with deeds. “ (dpa)
Spahn's Ministry warns of false messages
The Federal Ministry of Health warns the population of false messages and Scaremongering in the coronavirus crisis. “Attention fake news,” the ministry writes on Twitter. “It is alleged and quickly spread that the Federal Ministry of Health / the Federal Government would soon announce massive further restrictions on public life. That's not true! Please help to stop their spread. “(Dpa)
Government in Vienna provides aid over four billion euros
According to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Austria is making four billion euros available to deal with the economic consequences of the virus crisis. The package provides interim financing and credit guarantees for companies , as Kurz explained at a joint press conference. Finance Minister Gernot Blümel adds, the government no longer adheres to the goal of a balanced budget . (Reuters)
Police cordon off central Paris due to yellow vests
Thousands of security forces swarm out in central Paris because demonstrators of the so-called yellow vest movement, which is critical of the government, want to defy a ban on assembly. gatherings with more than 100 Participants are in France because of the Virus crisis currently prohibited. (Reuters)
Thuringia prohibits events with more than 50 People
Because of the spread of the coronavirus are events with more than 50 Participants in Thuringia are now prohibited. A corresponding decree by the state government to the districts and independent cities had already been completed on Friday evening, the Thuringian Ministry of Health announced. “Violations must lead to the immediate dissolution of the event or gathering of people,” says the message. The decree is valid until until 10. April. Accordingly, events with less than 50 people no longer take place, “if they are not absolutely necessary – and then only under strict requirements, “emphasized Werner. (dpa)
Number of deaths in Iran increases significantly again
Again, the number of coronavirus victims in Iran has increased dramatically. Within just 24 hours the number of dead has increased from 514 on 611 Increased, says the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Kianush Jahanpur, in Tehran. The number of officially recorded infections with Sars-CoV-2 increased by the day 1365 on 12. 729.
Most infections were again in the capital Tehran. At the same time be about 4300 infected patients cured from hospitals discharged , says the spokesman on state television. (dpa)
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern also closes schools
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, schools and day-care centers in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will remain closed from Monday. This is announced by Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) during a special session of her cabinet. The state government in Schwerin follows the decisions of most other federal states.
Next week in 13 federal states all schools closed: North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate , the Saarland, Berlin, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Bremen and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. (dpa)
Merkel: If possible, set up social contacts
With a view to the spread of the new coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) called on everyone to use their own behavior to protect people with pre-existing conditions. The development of vaccines and medicines will take time, says Merkel in her weekly video message distributed on Saturday. Therefore, it is now important to largely stop social contacts, “wherever that is possible.”
“Everyone can do it with his and their personal behavior help to slow the rate at which people become infected so that our health system is not overwhelmed, “said Merkel. She called on citizens to hold events to be avoided, which are not necessary, even in the family environment. “We are helping people in a very concrete way and can show solidarity in society.”
The corona virus is “a huge challenge for us in Germany,” said Merkel. “A challenge that we have had for a long time didn't know. And just as we are doing, so are many countries, most of the countries in the world. ”(Dpa)
US Nobel Prize winner Shiller: Trump loses credibility
The American Nobel Laureate from 2013, Robert Shiller, sees the President Donald Trump's credibility in the US election campaign jeopardized by the corona crisis. So far, voters “have followed Trump's” daily escapades “with some amusement” , Shiller told the “Spiegel”. “But now there is serious discussion about the weaknesses of the American health system. There are so many people in the US who are not insured, who can't find a doctor and aren't even tested. That undoubtedly increases the chances of the Democrats. ”
The US government reacted too late to the epidemic. “Trump was more concerned with keeping people safe than taking effective measures against the disease,” said Shiller. Now everyone is “surprised how much the crisis affects public life”. Trump claims that he has ensured a strong economy, low unemployment and high stock prices. He could now lose his credibility like President Herbert Hoover (1929 – 1933) in the Great Depression . (dpa)
South Africa flies 122 Citizens from Wuhan from
Further cases of the new corona virus have become known in Africa . While on Saturday a military transporter with 122 South Africans from Wuhan arrived in the Cape State, give Namibia and the mountain kingdom of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) announced their first cases. In Eswatini, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said that 33 -year-old recently from a business trip to the United States returned; In Namibia, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula announced at a press conference that a Spanish couple had tested positive. (dpa)
Turkey prohibits entry from Germany
Turkey has prohibited travelers from nine European countries from entering in order to spread curb the coronavirus. This is announced by the Turkish Ministry of the Interior. The border is closed to people from Germany, France, Austria, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden . Also people from third countries who have been in the past 14 days in these nine countries should no longer enter.
Turkish citizens are “temporarily” not allowed to travel to the countries mentioned, it said. Turkey had announced on Friday, from Saturday morning flights to these countries until 17. April to suspend. Ankara had previously stopped flights to China, Iran, Iraq, Italy and South Korea. The number of confirmed infections in Turkey had risen to five on Friday. (dpa)
We currently have no supply shortages in Germany. I therefore appeal to citizens to wisely, reasonably and prudently stock up – then enough is available for everyone, the shelves will be back in a timely manner replenished. Especially with a view to that the current situation is not just solidarity among consumers asked, but also measure and middle.
Federal Food Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU)
Russia closes borders to Poland and Norway
Because of the spread of the novel corona virus, Russia closes its borders with Poland and Norway. The ban comes into effect on Sunday night and applies to all foreigners who travel for private, professional, tourist or study reasons, declares the government in Moscow. The only exceptions are citizens of Belarus, members of official delegations and people who have a permanent residence permit for Russia.
Russia has a short land border with Poland south of the Kaliningrad exclave and a short 200 km long border to Northern Norway . So far in Russia 45 Infections with the new coronavirus registered. In the fight against the corona virus, the country had previously closed its borders to China and entered the Iran and South Korea limited. Flight connections to the EU are also to be reduced. (AFP)
Seehofer calls for uniform border controls in Europe
Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has spoken out in favor of a coordinated approach to border controls in Europe in view of the spread of the novel corona virus. “The protection of our population also requires measures to reduce the risk of infection as a result of global travel,” says Seehofer. The countries of Europe could only be successful here if they acted in coordination with each other. “It doesn't help anyone in our common Schengen area if people fly to Paris because there is more control in Munich,” emphasizes the minister. Previously, several EU countries, including Poland and Denmark, had decided to restrict entry.
On a phone call to France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Friday, he agreed “that we urgently need European coordination here,” said Seehofer. The measures at the German-French border should also be designed in such a way that they are “effective on the one hand and, on the other hand, with a view to those that have grown together Border regions are proportionate. ”
After the telephone call via Twitter, France's interior minister had said that he and Seehofer would coordinate European controls at the external borders of the Schengen area request. Castaner is in discussion with one another about the situation at the German-French border. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had a chat had previously spoken out against the unilateral introduction of entry stops or border controls in the EU. (dpa)
Grandissima emozione 😢 Siamo un popolo meraviglioso che ama profondamente la propria Patria ❤🇮🇹 Ci rialzeremo e faremo l'Italia ancora più bella 🌹 #andratuttoben #celafacciamo #Italia #coronavirus https://t.co/0g4TQNW9FO
– Isabella 🇮🇹 ن 🦢 on Twitter (@ isabellaisola3) https://twitter.com/isabellaisola3/status/1238566463465754624
Norway's government discourages citizens from traveling abroad
Norway recommends that its citizens do not travel abroad for a month. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry is calling on Norwegians abroad to consider a return as soon as possible due to the threat of further travel restrictions. (Reuters)
Election in Poland could be postponed
In Poland, the presidential election in May is in question. A shift cannot currently be ruled out, State Secretary Pawel Szefernaker told the radio station RMF FM. (Reuters)
Kretschmann demands flexibility for home office questions
Baden-Württemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) calls employers and employees to compromise in view of the school and daycare closings. When designing the working hours and approving the home office, all leeway should be used and the greatest possible flexibility should be shown, he explains. The automotive industry is particularly well represented in the state. (Reuters)
Care TÜV will be suspended until May
The regular quality checks in the nursing homes for the so-called nursing TÜV are suspended in view of the corona epidemic, for the staff in the Relieve homes . “People in need of care need comprehensive care and care in a very special way, so we also have to go unusual ways,” says the vice-chief responsible for nursing at the central health insurance association, Gernot Kiefer , the editorial network Germany. The suspension initially applies until the end of May. (dpa)