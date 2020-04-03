trump's-family-business-asks-deutsche-bank-for-financial-help

Because of the coronavirus crisis, many companies in the USA are also experiencing financial difficulties. Larger and smaller companies across the country are trying to find solutions with business partners, landlords and lenders that give them some air.

According to a report by the “New York Times”, this also includes the family business of US President Donald Trump.

As some of the hotels and golf courses have been closed due to the current situation, the Trump family has investigated whether it can delay payments for some of its loans and other financial commitments, reports the NYT, which relies on insiders and documents that it is reviewing

According to this, representatives of the Trump company had recently spoken to Deutsche Bank, the president's biggest creditor, about the possibility of paying at least some of his loans from the Move bench.

Trump's company wants to postpone lease due to corona virus

And in Florida the Trump company has with Palm Beach District asked if the company is expected to continue to make monthly payments for land it plans to land on 27 – Hole course of the Trump International Golf Club has leased.

Florida's governor Ron DeSantis had closed restaurants, bars and golf courses last month, among other things, because the corona virus had spread to the state.

Nobody knows how much money Trump has. Trump, as president, continues to try to earn as much as possible. He waives his state salary (400. 000 dollars) and ceded the management to his sons, but remained the owner.

His holding, a conglomerate called The Trump Organization, does not publish any numbers, it keeps its tax returns secret.

Trump is the first president since 50 years who refuses to publish his records. Usually it is already common for presidential applicants to give voters insight into their finances through their tax returns. The Supreme Court is now to make a decision; when that will be, should be uncertain in times of the corona virus.

According to the NYT, talks between the Trump Organization and Deutsche Bank and the Palm Beach district have not yet been completed. It is unclear whether the Trump company will be granted to suspend or reduce payments, the paper writes. As the “Handelsblatt” reports, Deutsche Bank declines to comment.

The NYT quotes Eric Trump, the president's son, as saying: “These days work all together.” Eric Trump, who runs the family business, said: “The tenants are working with the landlords, the landlords with the banks. The whole world is working together as we fight this pandemic.” The Trump company has more than a dozen golf clubs and luxury hotels in the U.S. and worldwide.

The paper goes on to say that the requests would put lenders and landlords in the uncomfortable situation of either having to support Trump – or take the risk of cheating on the President.

In the past few weeks the company has temporarily closed its hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip due to the corona virus, staff and services in its hotels in New York and Washington reduced and its golf clubs in Florida and New Jersey largely closed, the NYT writes.

The Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida was also closed, which usually serves as the “Winter White House” at this time of the year, as Trump likes to call it.

As the NYT further reports, other companies could potentially set up a 500 billion dollar bailout fund avail, which is managed by the Ministry of Finance. But the economic bailout that President Trump signed last week is preventing aid to the President and his family.

As the NYT continues to write, Deutsche Bank Trump and his company have 1998 borrowed about two billion dollars. The bank is the only major financial institution that is ready to do business with the Trumps.

At the time he became president, the Trump company owed Deutsche Bank about 350 million dollars, including loans for the purchase and renovation of the Doral golf resort near Miami and for the development of a luxury hotel in the Old Post Office building in Washington.

Both projects suffer from the economic standstill, according to the NYT. In response to Miami-Dade District regulations, the Doral Resort ceased operations while the Washington hotel continued to operate, albeit with few guests and with a closed restaurant and bar.

Trump's company leases the Washington property from the federal government; and the company has received offers from potential buyers. This process is now on hold, the paper writes, citing the Washington Post.

Trump's company got the loans for these properties and another one related to its skyscraper Connections in Chicago, from 2012 to 2015 received, so the NYT.

Due to a series of defaults and bankruptcies of Trump's companies, Deutsche Bank insisted that Donald Trump gave personal guarantees for these loans. This means that the bank can draw on his personal assets if he should stop repaying the money.

Since Trump's election, Deutsche Bank executives have been falling apart, according to Bank officials head over what should be done in the event of late payment, the report says.

Confiscation of the President's personal property would be an unattractive proposal. But the decision not to collect the money would be tantamount to an enormous financial gift to Trump, whose administration has enormous power over the bank, the NYT said.

Deutsche Bank's operations in the United States are overseen by federal regulators and the Department of Justice has conducted a criminal investigation into the bank.