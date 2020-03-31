trump-wants-to-extend-entry-stop-for-travelers-from-europe

Mexico: President does not waive handshake with mother of El Chapo

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shook hands with the mother of the former drug boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán caused a sensation. Be a 92 year old woman and have – regardless of identity her son – deserves respect, López Obrador told Monday to journalists.

He had been traveling in the northwest state of Sinaloa – the home of Guzmán – over the weekend. On the sidelines of his visit to a road construction company, the President was filmed on Sunday walking towards a car and shaking hands with the woman in the passenger seat. “I got your letter,” you hear him say. The background is the woman's request to visit her son in prison in the USA, as López Obrador explained.

“El Chapo” Guzmán was sentenced to life imprisonment last July in New York, among other things, for drug smuggling. Of the 62 – Year old was caught in Mexico and beginning 2017 has been shipped to the United States. His sons are considered new bosses of his Sinaloa cartel. Soldiers arrested one of them, Ovidio “El Ratón” (The Mouse) Guzmán, in October, but immediately let him go again due to violent resistance from the cartel.

In the past few weeks, critics have repeatedly accused López Obrador of not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough. The head of state and government continued to travel through the country, shaking hands, hugging supporters and kissing children. A good week ago he said who should be able to afford it continue to take his family out to eat. (dpa)