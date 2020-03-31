Science
Trump wants to extend entry stop for travelers from Europe
The US entry stop for , initially limited to one month According to US President Donald Trump , visitors from Europe to combat the corona virus should be extended . These and similar restrictions would remain in force and may even be tightened, Trump said at a press conference in the White House rose garden on Monday.
He left open until when the Immigration stop, which should actually expire in mid-April, should last. Measured by the number of confirmed infections, the United States is now the most severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.
Trump announced on Sunday that the restrictive protective measures to curb the coronavirus epidemic in the US should be extended until the end of April. Since mid-March people from the Schengen area, Great Britain and Ireland can no longer travel to the USA. This does not apply to Americans, certain diplomats and Europeans who have long-term work permits in the USA, a so-called green card. Their relatives are also exempt. The regulation should initially be for 30 days apply. (dpa)
Spain prohibits funeral ceremonies
Spain has Because of the corona virus pandemic, all burial ceremonies are prohibited. For the time being , the number of participants in funerals is limited to a maximum of three people close to the deceased, as stated in a government decree published on Monday. The restrictions on funerals apply until the end of the current official state-wide emergency, which is initially until 11. April is limited.
Similar burial restrictions already apply in Italy. After Italy, Spain is the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic worldwide. According to the latest balance from Monday in Spain 7340 fatalities recorded in Italy were it 11. 591.
Canada helps indigenous people to move into the wild
In the corona crisis the Canadian government helps the indigenous people of the country in the process of spreading in the arctic wilderness . The government in Ottawa announced on Monday (local time) that around 2.6 million (around 1.6 million euros) of Canadian dollars should be made available.
Many aborigines in the northwestern territories of northern Canada lived closely together in large family groups because of the lack of houses and apartments, said region health officer Kami Kandola. Many of them now want to move to hunting or fishing huts in the wilderness of the area, where they can better keep their distance from each other in order to protect themselves and others from being infected with the novel corona virus.
“Our elders and wisest have always told us:” There will come a day when we have to go to the country. “And now it is Day, ”said Norman Yakeleya, chief of the Native Americans.
Ford and GE promise 50. 00 0 official devices
The second largest US automaker Ford wants to fight the corona crisis together with the industrial group General Electric (GE) 50. 00 0 ventilators in 100 days. Production should be on 20. April and start with around 500 employees in three shifts run almost around the clock, as Ford announced on Monday. The companies assume a production capacity of 30 00 0 devices per month.
Ford and GE announced about a week ago that they would join forces to accelerate production of urgently needed ventilators to deal with the corona pandemic. A number of corporations, including Ford's major rival General Motors (GM), had previously offered aid to the United States government. However, President Donald Trump was not fast enough – on Friday he applied a wartime law to increase pressure on GM.
France's drug agency ANSM has possible dangerous side effects up to death in new methods of treating the lung disease Covid – 19). In patients infected with the novel coronavirus, who were treated with Plaquenil or other drugs such as Kaletra are around 30 various undesirable serious side effects have occurred, ANSM director Dominique Martin told AFP on Monday. So there were also three deaths.
Plaquenil contains the active ingredient hydroxychloroquine, which is used in malaria prophylaxis. Kaletra contains a combination of the active substances lopinavir and ritonavir, which are commonly used to treat HIV patients.
The side effects have been reported from hospitals. Whether they rely on the above-mentioned experimental methods for the treatment of lung disease Covid – 12 must be attributed, must be loud Martin still to be examined. Hopefully the first results will be available by the end of the week. In any case, he warned not to take such medication “under any circumstances”. (dpa)
FC Bayern could be in this Only become German soccer champion in September. As Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the chief executive of Munich, said in an interview with “FAZ”, it was an option that the Bundesliga would not be played until September. More on this in the sports blog.
Jena wants to introduce a mandatory mask
As the city of Jena reports on its website, wearing mouth and nose protection should become mandatory in a week. It will apply to retail outlets in Jena, local public transport and public buildings.
“This measure was reminded by the health service. This increases the safety of personnel in public life. In addition to masks, scarves or scarves are also recognized as protection. However, they must also cover the nose and mouth,” it says the city website.
Living in Jena 110. 00 0 people. The city has also announced where the many masks are to come from. When it comes to implementation, it is preferable to rely on the Jenaers. The city has a basic set of masks, with which nurses, doctors, drivers in public transport and others in system-relevant infrastructure could be supplied.
The city asks all other residents to sew the nose and mouth protector themselves – or to have it sewn. “Every mask is better than no mask at all,” it concludes.
Currently there are in Jena 119 reported cases (as of Monday evening, 18 Clock). (Tsp)
Interior Minister agreed: measures to be maintained
The interior ministers of the federal and state governments have spoken out in favor of maintaining measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. The measures “must be maintained and enforced with all consequence”, the department heads said after a conference call on Monday, according to the Federal Ministry of the Interior.
“We are only at the beginning of the pandemic and must not take the necessary measures to interrupt the infection chains at an early stage “Said Federal Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) according to the announcement. “I therefore urge all citizens not to let up and to continue to abide by the contact restrictions. This is imperative to save lives. ”
The chairman of the conference of interior ministers, Thuringia's head of department Georg Maier (SPD), added accordingly, The necessary contact restrictions should first have an effect. “There are still no reliable figures as to whether and how the steps initiated will work. Therefore, a relaxation of the measures is currently out of the question. The police will continue to act consistently against violations. “(Dpa)
62. 526 Infections in Germany
In Germany until Monday evening 62 526 Infections with the new corona virus have been registered. This emerges from an evaluation of the German Press Agency, which takes into account the reported numbers of the federal states.
Especially high numbers have Bavaria with 14. 437 proven cases and 133 Dead and North Rhine-We with at least 14. 442 cases and 130 dead. Calculated on 100. 00 0 inhabitants recorded Hamburg with a value of 120, 3 most infections. In the national average it was 75, 2. The number of cases registered nationwide has increased since Sunday evening (20. 30 clock) around 3900.
At least 560 with Sars-CoV-2 Infected people have reportedly died nationwide so far. Several Germans died abroad in connection with a corona infection. Among them were two tourists during a trip to Egypt and one 67 – Year-old tourist in Cyprus. A died on the Greek island of Crete 42 years old German. In Germany, too, experts anticipate a high number of unreported cases. (dpa)
Confession in the car
Catholic clergymen in the US state of Massachusetts are creative in the coronavirus crisis when donating the sacraments. As the television station CNN reports on Monday, believers in the city of Chelmsford can confess on the open road.
Drive-through – instead of confessional: The priests take confessions behind a screen, to which the faithful can drive up in their car. Due to the unusual method, the prescribed social distance can be maintained. Due to the rampant corona virus, the churches are closed nationwide. (dpa)
Mexico: President does not waive handshake with mother of El Chapo
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shook hands with the mother of the former drug boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán caused a sensation. Be a 92 year old woman and have – regardless of identity her son – deserves respect, López Obrador told Monday to journalists.
He had been traveling in the northwest state of Sinaloa – the home of Guzmán – over the weekend. On the sidelines of his visit to a road construction company, the President was filmed on Sunday walking towards a car and shaking hands with the woman in the passenger seat. “I got your letter,” you hear him say. The background is the woman's request to visit her son in prison in the USA, as López Obrador explained.
“El Chapo” Guzmán was sentenced to life imprisonment last July in New York, among other things, for drug smuggling. Of the 62 – Year old was caught in Mexico and beginning 2017 has been shipped to the United States. His sons are considered new bosses of his Sinaloa cartel. Soldiers arrested one of them, Ovidio “El Ratón” (The Mouse) Guzmán, in October, but immediately let him go again due to violent resistance from the cartel.
In the past few weeks, critics have repeatedly accused López Obrador of not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough. The head of state and government continued to travel through the country, shaking hands, hugging supporters and kissing children. A good week ago he said who should be able to afford it continue to take his family out to eat. (dpa)
I'm not a robot, I have feelings.
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when asked whether it was sensible to shake hands with a senior citizen in coronavirus times.
Online only: Iran no longer wants to have newspapers printed
In Iran, which has been particularly hard hit by the corona pandemic, printed newspapers and magazines should no longer appear for the time being. “To effectively implement the plan adopted by the Ministry of Health to reduce social contacts, no newspapers should be printed by the specified date (April 8) and only appear online, ”the state-run news agency IRNA quoted a spokesman for the Corona crisis team at the Interior Ministry on Monday.
Currently about 65 Newspapers and magazines in the country, including the sports newspapers that are very popular with Iranians.
Iran has been suffering from the corona crisis since February. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 40 00 0 infections and 2757 Covid – 19 – Dead registered. (dpa)
The situation in France: About 3000 dead
France has the threshold of 3000 Corona dead exceeded. 3024 People are Covid – 19 have so far succumbed to the health authorities. The day before, the number of dead was still at 2606 located. France is the fourth country worldwide with more than 3000 dead. The number of infections increased 44. 550 from 40. 174 the day before. 5107 People would be ventilated after it the day before 4632 were. (dpa)
We love Rock 'n' Roll – author Alan Merrill died
The US musician Alan Merrill, author of the hit song “I Love Rock 'n' Roll”, is aged 69 died years after infection with the novel corona virus. Merrill died on Sunday in a New York hospital, his daughter said on Facebook. He was just working on a new album.
Merrill had “I Love Rock 'n' Roll” 1975 written as a member of the band Arrows. 1982 the singer Joan Jett released a cover of the song that became a worldwide success.
Jett now mourned Merrill via Twitter. “With great thanks and sadness, I wish him a safe journey on the other side.” Musician Meat Loaf, in whose band Merrill had been a guitarist for a while, mourned the death of his former colleague. Merrill was a “great and very talented person,” he wrote on Facebook. “I'm very sad now.” (Dpa)
Again negative: three times Merkel's right
Chancellor Angela Merkel is still not infected with the corona virus . “Chancellor Merkel's third test for the corona virus was also negative,” said a government spokesman on Monday evening. “The Chancellor will continue to do business from her home quarantine in the next few days.”
Merkel had in connection with the pandemic against pneumococci who have a Covid – 19 – disease can complicate . It later turned out that her doctor was infected with the corona virus. Merkel then went into domestic isolation and has since conducted her official business via video switches and by telephone. (rtr)
Slight hope in Italy
It is true that almost 100. 00 0 coronavirus Cases have been proven (as of Monday evening, source: Johns Hopkins University), but there is hope: the number of newly infected people has fallen for the fifth day in a row.
As CNN reporter Nicola Ruotolo reports from Rome, Italy recorded on Monday 1648 new cases, the percentage increase was 2.2 percent (currently 75. 528 acute cases). The 2.2 percent increase is considered the lowest since the pandemic broke out in Italy.
1590 in the last 24 hours recovered from the virus, this is also the highest value since the beginning of the crisis. Overall, 14. 620 People recovered from the coronavirus. (Tsp)
Medical students should help in corona crisis
Students who took this second of the three major parts of the exam Medical studies who would normally complete now should prefer the practical year (PJ) instead. The second state examination would then take place after the PJ, before the third state examination. At the PJ, students go through various areas such as surgery or internal medicine for one year.
The federal states can According to the notification of the Federal Ministry of Health but also deviate from this plan and allow the examinations to take place as planned if they can “ensure their proper implementation (…) under the conditions of the epidemic situation”. (dpa)
Drosten expects a new phase
In view of the increasing number of infections in old people's homes, the virologist Christian Drosten anticipates a new phase of the corona pandemic in Germany. “We are now seeing the entries in retirement homes for example, and we have the beginning of a new development here,” Drosten said on Monday in the NDR podcast. Increasing mortality rates can also be expected .
So far, Germany had been lucky with the infection chains: First of all, it was younger, sporty people like skiers and carnival escapees who got the virus from vacation and spread it in their networks of about the same age. Most of these people experienced mild illnesses. Now older people in old people's and nursing homes are increasingly affected.
An increase in Fall mortality can already be observed, said Drosten. It is no longer between 0.2 and 0.4, but in the range of 0.8 percent. In addition, diagnostics can no longer keep up with exponential development: “I do not believe that we can realistically significantly increase our current test capacity,” said Drosten. It is therefore increasingly important to test the right groups. (KNA)
High demand for respiratory masks expected
As the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reports, the need for respiratory masks and protective coats will be huge in the coming months. The newspaper cites figures from the AOK federal association, according to which in North Rhine-Westphalia more than 50 Millions of simple protective masks for the mouth and nose would be needed. In addition, there would be scarcely just for NRW 15 million masks of the better kind (in specialist circles Called FFP2 and FFP3) and 30 million protective gowns.
Bavaria therefore need 15 million simple masks and 1.6 million masks for better protection, plus three million coats. The numbers would only cover the needs of medical practices.
For the Federal Republic in total – only in medical practices – in spring and summer 115 Millions of simple masks , just under 47 million FFP2 masks and 63 million one-time shot tkkittel needed. “Plus 3.7 million goggles and a little more than 55 million packs of disposable gloves “, as reported by the” SZ “. (Tsp)
Karlsruhe judges received constitutional complaint about Berlin measures
The Federal Constitutional Court has received further urgent applications in connection with the corona pandemic. Firstly, it is about the measures taken in Berlin and Brandenburg to contain the infectious disease, as a spokesman for the court in Karlsruhe said on Monday (Az. 1 BvR 712 / 20).
The second constitutional complaint is therefore directed against the regulation passed last week, according to which tenants may not be terminated in the next three months, if you cannot pay the rent due to the Corona crisis (Az. 1 BvR 714 / 20). The “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” had previously reported on this.
The judges have already dismissed three corona lawsuits. Two criminal lawyers from Munich had tried unsuccessfully to stop ongoing main negotiations, which the presiding judge wanted to continue despite possible contagion risks. Two students resisted the fact that protests and demonstrations are currently generally prohibited – even without success. (dpa)