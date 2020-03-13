trump-proclaims-the-national-emergency

Trump announces national emergency in the USA

US President Donald Trump calls for the spread of the corona virus in the

USA a national emergency . The measure would further federal funds

in the amount of up to 50 billion dollars to fight the coronavirus

Sars-CoV-2 released, Trump said on Friday at a press conference in

Rose Garden of the White House. “We will remove any necessary obstacle or remove

to give our citizens the treatment they need”,

Trump promised. ” In the coming weeks we will have to make all changes

and make sacrifices The President said. “The next eight

Weeks will be decisive. “ A nationwide state of emergency like in

some other countries, in which fundamental rights are overridden in such a case

, means a national emergency in the USA. According to

Data from the national health authority CDC has so far more than

1600 Sars CoV-2 cases registered. Since mid-January, however, according to the CDC

there have only been fewer than 14. 000 Testing. For comparison: South Korea tests media reports

according to up to 20. 000 people a day. In view of the few tests in the USA

, the number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly higher. According to the CDC

more than 40 Dead due to the virus. Trump had

first tried to reduce the risk of the corona virus in the USA.

After the first few cases, he had shown himself confident that the number of

infections will go back soon. Instead, the number

skyrocketed. Trump also said during a visit to the CDC's Health Department

in Atlanta, Georgia last Friday, “Everyone,

who wants a test can get a test. “ In the White House,

Trump said on Friday, on the other hand: “We want to make sure that those who need a

test have a Test can be done very safely, quickly and conveniently “, said

Trump . “We don't want everyone to run out and (do a test).”

Test options would be significantly expanded. One from Google

developed test page should provide clues as to whether a test for one person

makes sense. According to Trump next week, an additional 1.4 million tests

possible , then five million within a month. However, he doubts

that this number will be used even approximately. “No country is better

prepared and equipped to face this crisis, ”said

Trump. Experts have doubts. The declaration of emergency gives

Trump wide-ranging powers. The measure enables, among other things,

access to a fund with disaster relief funds, which the congress with

42, $ 6 billion (38, 5 billion euros). Several

Democrats in the US Senate had asked Republican Trump to give one

to declare a state of emergency to make these funds accessible. Trump announced

that the Minister of Health should get new powers to help doctors,

to guarantee hospitals and insurance companies “maximum flexibility”. Trump

held out the prospect of mobile test stations for particularly affected regions, in

people can drive their cars to take a sample. He announced concrete

relief for students: The Federal Government waived interest

on your loan. He also instructed the Minister of Energy to buy large quantities of

crude oil as a strategic reserve. At the press conference,

Trump with members of his coronavirus working group and representatives of

companies such as Walmart and drug stores. Although

social distance is currently being warned from all sides, Trump did not forego handshake and

stood close together with his team. The Director of the

National Institute for Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said the USA

would still have a long way to go. “There will be a lot more cases,”

he said. At a congressional hearing on Thursday, Fauci had revealed

that the American health care system, particularly with a view to the

test options are not really geared to what is currently needed

will. “It's a weakness, let's admit it.” (Dpa)