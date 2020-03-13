Science
Trump proclaims the national emergency
Trump announces national emergency in the USA
US President Donald Trump calls for the spread of the corona virus in the
USA a national emergency . The measure would further federal funds
in the amount of up to 50 billion dollars to fight the coronavirus
Sars-CoV-2 released, Trump said on Friday at a press conference in
Rose Garden of the White House. “We will remove any necessary obstacle or remove
to give our citizens the treatment they need”,
Trump promised.
” In the coming weeks we will have to make all changes
and make sacrifices The President said. “The next eight
Weeks will be decisive. “ A nationwide state of emergency like in
some other countries, in which fundamental rights are overridden in such a case
, means a national emergency in the USA.
According to
Data from the national health authority CDC has so far more than
1600 Sars CoV-2 cases registered. Since mid-January, however, according to the CDC
there have only been fewer than 14. 000 Testing. For comparison: South Korea tests media reports
according to up to 20. 000 people a day. In view of the few tests in the USA
, the number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly higher. According to the CDC
more than 40 Dead due to the virus.
Trump had
first tried to reduce the risk of the corona virus in the USA.
After the first few cases, he had shown himself confident that the number of
infections will go back soon. Instead, the number
skyrocketed. Trump also said during a visit to the CDC's Health Department
in Atlanta, Georgia last Friday, “Everyone,
who wants a test can get a test. “
In the White House,
Trump said on Friday, on the other hand: “We want to make sure that those who need a
test have a Test can be done very safely, quickly and conveniently “, said
Trump . “We don't want everyone to run out and (do a test).”
Test options would be significantly expanded.
One from Google
developed test page should provide clues as to whether a test for one person
makes sense. According to Trump next week, an additional 1.4 million tests
possible , then five million within a month. However, he doubts
that this number will be used even approximately. “No country is better
prepared and equipped to face this crisis, ”said
Trump. Experts have doubts.
The declaration of emergency gives
Trump wide-ranging powers. The measure enables, among other things,
access to a fund with disaster relief funds, which the congress with
42, $ 6 billion (38, 5 billion euros). Several
Democrats in the US Senate had asked Republican Trump to give one
to declare a state of emergency to make these funds accessible.
Trump announced
that the Minister of Health should get new powers to help doctors,
to guarantee hospitals and insurance companies “maximum flexibility”. Trump
held out the prospect of mobile test stations for particularly affected regions, in
people can drive their cars to take a sample. He announced concrete
relief for students: The Federal Government waived interest
on your loan. He also instructed the Minister of Energy to buy large quantities of
crude oil as a strategic reserve.
At the press conference,
Trump with members of his coronavirus working group and representatives of
companies such as Walmart and drug stores. Although
social distance is currently being warned from all sides, Trump did not forego handshake and
stood close together with his team.
The Director of the
National Institute for Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said the USA
would still have a long way to go. “There will be a lot more cases,”
he said. At a congressional hearing on Thursday, Fauci had revealed
that the American health care system, particularly with a view to the
test options are not really geared to what is currently needed
will. “It's a weakness, let's admit it.” (Dpa)
Music on balconies against virus crisis in Italy
Everyone for himself, but all together: million Italians have to stay at home because of the corona virus – but they can still play on balconies. From north to south, people therefore stood on Friday evening at the same time with instruments or singing on their balconies or at the windows to to tune songs against fear, loneliness and boredom in isolation . The whole country was involved in the “Flashmob sonoro” (sounding flash mob): harp players, flutists, pianists, children on drums, guitar players and dancing people on balconies could be seen in videos.
The action “Show yourself at the window” was also joined by Rome's Mayor Virginia Raggi. “Together we can do it,” she said on social networks. After China, Italy is the country with the most Covid – 19-Sacrifice. The whole country is now a restricted area with strict requirements not to leave the house except in necessary cases such as shopping. (dpa)
Trump “probably” wants to be tested
US President Donald Trump probably wants to be tested for the coronavirus under increasing pressure . “Most likely yes,” Trump said at a press conference in the White House on Friday when asked a question. “We're working out a schedule.” Trump was in touch last weekend with a member of a Brazilian delegation , according to US media reports posed for a photo with Trump and later tested positive for the virus.
White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that Trump had had almost no contact with the person. There is therefore no need for a test. Trump said on Friday: “We have no symptoms.”
The “Washington Post” reports that in addition to the member of the Brazilian delegation, there is a second guest in Trump's guest house Mar-a-Lago tested positive for the coronavirus . It was a guest at a dinner that was supposed to raise money for Trump's election campaign. The president himself made a speech. (dpa, Tsp)
Merkel sees sufficient financial reserves
Chancellor Angela Merkel sees the federal government financially well prepared for the fight against the economic consequences of the corona virus . At a meeting with business associations and unions at the Chancellery, the government said on Friday evening that it was doing everything necessary to stabilize the economy in this particular situation. “We have been doing well in recent years. The financial reserves are available, “she said accordingly.
The government launched a comprehensive package on Friday, including with unlimited liquidity aid for Affected companies . The aim of all these decisions is to prevent companies in Germany from going bankrupt or losing jobs as a result of the corona crisis. Merkel had said before the meeting that the measures were unique.
Industry President Dieter Kempf said the German government had done the right thing. “The risk of a recession increases every day. It is all the more important that the Chancellor is committed to overcoming the crisis phase as quickly as possible with bridging aids and good crisis management. ”The package announced contains many elements for the current and upcoming challenges.
“It is likely to address any possible financing problem in companies,” said the President of the Federation of German Industries. “It is commendable that the government does not show any financial limits in advance. So there is no need to worry about finite resources and a greyhound race. ”
The easier granting of tax deferrals and the waiver of enforcement measures are basically to be welcomed . “In addition, I find it desirable to enable the unbureaucratic reimbursement of continued payments if employees are in quarantine due to official orders.” (Dpa)
Das Covid – 19 – Virus does not exist at all. The elites just stoked to distract them from their selfish goals. These and other conspiracy theories are currently spreading alongside the corona virus in social networks. Florian Reifschneider would like to counter such counterfactual claims. The Frankfurt wants to sensitize those who in his view do not take the virus seriously enough.
Daily mirror
Bundeswehr canceled participation in “Defender” exercise
Because of Coronavirus pandemic faces the major maneuver “Defender Europe 2020 “ apparently before the end: After the “actual suspension” of the troop movements of the US armed forces, the Bundeswehr canceled its participation in a joint military exercise on Friday. Specifically, it is about the German troop participation with around 2500 Soldiers from 16. to 30. April on the Bergen and Munster training grounds in Lower Saxony, the Bundeswehr announced on Friday.
US decisions on the further course of the maneuver are still pending. The Bundeswehr had previously announced that the US Armed Forces would move their troops for the major maneuvers in Europe interrupted . For the foreseeable future, no further ships would be unloaded in Belgium and the Netherlands, nor would other US soldiers be flown in at German airports, the Bundeswehr said. With few exceptions, the troop movements in Germany were already completed.
Already on Wednesday the US Department of Defense had announced the number of US soldiers to reduce. Around should be carried out on the maneuver to be held in Germany, Poland and the Baltic States. . 000 Soldiers from 18 Nat o States participate. The USA wanted more than 20. 000 Send soldiers to Europe.
Due to the spread of the corona virus, the USA and Israel already had the originally two-week maneuver in early March Juniper Cobra 20 canceled. Joint military exercises between the USA and South Korea were also postponed. (AFP)
Poland closes its borders for foreigners
Poland closes in the Corona Crisis its limits for Germans and all other foreigners . This was announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday evening at a press conference in Warsaw. (dpa)
Denmark makes the borders tight
Denmark closes its borders in the Corona crisis until further notice. The measure will apply from tomorrow on Saturday 12. 00 o'clock , announced the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Friday evening at a press conference in Copenhagen with. This should counteract a further spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. In Denmark there are 801 infections have been detected with the pathogen.
It will continue to be possible to bring groceries, medicines and other necessary goods to Denmark, Frederiksen assured. Danes could return to their home country at any time. Tourists and other foreigners without a specific reason for entry would then not come to the country . The border controls should be up to and including Easter, i.e. until 13. April, apply.
Denmark had as one of the first countries in Europe announced the closure of its schools and daycare centers on Wednesday evening. Previously, the number of confirmed cases of infection in the country had increased dramatically. On Friday, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod also advised against all non-essential trips abroad.
(dpa)
First time in 300 Years: Hamburg fish market canceled
Due to the spread of the corona virus, the Hamburg fish market is in for the first time years of market history have been canceled . From now on, tourists and hamburgers will have to do without the fish market on the Elbe on Sunday mornings, as the Altona district office announced on Friday. The market will initially remain closed until the end of April .
Also the Viewing platform of the Elbphilharmonie will be closed from Saturday. Concert house tours will run until 29. March suspended, as the Elbphilharmonie announced. The Störtebeker restaurant and the Elbphilharmonie Kulturcafé at Mönckebergbrunnen are also affected by the measures. (dpa)
Louisiana postpones US area codes
Postponed due to coronavirus crisis Louisiana as the first US state to run the presidential area code . In the southern part of the country, the emergency was declared on Friday , as a government official said. The area codes planned for early April would be on the 20. June postponed . On April 4, both the opposition Democrats and Republicans of US President Donald Trump wanted to hold their primary election in Louisiana.
It was initially unclear whether the primary election scheduled for next Tuesday in the states Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio is detained. In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency at the beginning of the week because of the coronavirus crisis overshadowed by the Democrats to determine the Trump challenger. The two presidential applicants Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled planned campaign events.
The TV duel planned for Sunday between the former Vice President and the left-wing senator is held without an audience due to the corona virus . It is also being relocated from Arizona to the federal capital of Washington.
There are now more than in the US confirmed coronavirus infections and around 40 dead . The actual number of infections is likely to be significantly higher. However, there is a lack of corona virus tests. (AFP)
The concert business has to pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's why the star pianist Igor Levit regularly wants to 19 Stream concerts on Twitter from his apartment. He has also announced a house concert for this year.
Paris Eiffel Tower and Louvre close
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest Parisian tourist attractions close: The Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and Palace of Versailles will be closed from Friday evening until further notice , as reported by the administration of the facilities. Disneyland near Paris is also affected. Anyone who has already bought tickets can usually request a refund.
The Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles follow an instruction from the French government. The Ministry of Culture in Paris called on all museums, libraries and other institutions to restrict or completely close their activities. The government had previously banned meetings with more than a hundred participants.
Disneyland near Paris will also be closed from the weekend until at least the end of March. The US park administration had already announced this on Thursday (local time). After the big fire in April last year, Notre-Dame cathedral is still closed to visitors. Small consolation for visitors: The famous palace park in Versailles will remain open for the time being. (AFP)
The Schaubühne doesn't just stop regular play. An international theater festival must now also be canceled at Lehniner Platz.
Daily mirror | Patrick Wildermann
Mayor of Miami infected with corona virus
The Mayor of the US metropolis of Miami , Francis Suarez, has infected with the coronavirus . “It is confirmed that I have the corona virus,” Suarez told the Miami Herald. “I took a test and it turned out positive.” He was fine, but worried about people he had been in contact with. Suarez asked all people who had had closer contact with him in the past few days to 14 days voluntarily in domestic quarantine .
The Republican who has been 2017 Mayor of the metropolis in the US state of Florida had In recent days, numerous events and meetings have been attended, including one with the Brazilian head of state Jair Bolsonaro, whose communication secretary Fábio Wajngarten was found to have the virus Sars-CoV-2 on Thursday ar. A test at Bolsonaro was negative, as the head of state announced on Friday.
Nationwide there are in the USA according to the health authority CDC from Friday meanwhile 1215 known cases and 36 dead. Experts suspect that the actual figures are significantly higher due to the lack of test capacities. (dpa)
Daimler postpones Annual General Meeting
The car manufacturer Daimler postpones its Annual General Meeting planned for April 1 in Berlin due to the rapid spread of the new corona virus. The health of the shareholders and all other participants and guests has top priority, the group said on Friday in Stuttgart. It is not yet certain when the event will be rescheduled. Depending on the further course of the pandemic, one is aiming for an appointment in early July.
According to the German Stock Corporation Act, the general meeting must take place within eight months after the end of the financial year, i.e. by the end of August. The Daimler shareholders have to decide, among other things, on the payment of the dividend, the future remuneration system for the Management Board and the planned move of Telecom boss Tim Höttges to the automaker's Supervisory Board. (dpa)
What Charité chief virologist Christian Drosten advises is tried by politics to implement. Why even the Chancellor is listening to this doctor.
Daily mirror | Hannes Heine
No more lessons at Hessian schools
The Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier announced on Friday evening that the obligation to teach at Hessian schools will be lifted due to the coronavirus crisis . As of now there is no longer any obligation to teach, but the schools in Hesse remained open to ensure childcare, Bouffier said.
As of Monday, schools have the opportunity to Organize supervision. There is still compulsory service for employees at Hesse's schools .
Bouffier assured that the Abitur and other forms of exams can be taken , So that nobody loses a school year because of the corona virus.
There should be a special regulation for special professional groups as doctors and nurses give , says Bouffier. Childcare in schools and daycare centers should be ensured for their children. The Prime Minister of Hesse reminded that “Grandpa and Grandma” are not eligible for childcare, “because they are the risk group”.
The start of the lecture period at the universities will be on the 20. April postponed. Bouffier will make sure that everyone who has to do degrees can do so,
Merkel demands solidarity by keeping a distance
In view of the corona crisis, Angela Merkel had a short Friday afternoon Statement addressed to the German public. “The crisis is unique, it is such that we have no experience,” said the Chancellor.
“We are dealing with an enemy, a virus , which we do not know yet. “
Today she wants to meet” in the spirit of the social market economy “with representatives of business and trade unions to talk about measures to support the economy. The federal government is ready to respond to new issues if they arise.
Finally, she appealed to people to show solidarity by keeping a distance. This helps the weakest and the elderly and those with previous illnesses.
Almost all federal states close schools and day care centers
14 the 16 Federal states will close their schools and daycare centers next week to prevent the spread of corona To slow down pandemic. On Friday have 14 the 16 State governments announced that the facilities remain completely or partially sealed. Hessen wants to announce a decision in the course of the evening. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania announces the regulations for the federal state on Saturday, until now only daycare and school closures have been decided for certain parts of the country . Here is an overview of the different federal states:
- In Baden-Württemberg all schools and day care centers will stay on until the end of the Easter holidays on 19. Closed April April, announced Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) in Stuttgart on Friday. Police officers, nurses, doctors, bus drivers and firefighters should be supported in childcare so that the infrastructure continues to function, he said
- Bavaria will close all schools and daycare centers from Monday. This regulation applies until the end of the Easter holidays on 20. April, said Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) in Munich. Emergency care is to be set up for some children in daycare centers and schools (grades 1 to 6) – for those cases in which only one parent can look after the child, but at the same time works in a system-critical profession, such as doctors, police officers or nurses.
- Berlin wants to gradually close schools and daycare centers. The Berlin Senate Chancellery announced that the closure should begin on Monday with the upper level centers.
- In Brandenburg In view of the danger of the spread of the coronavirus, regular school lessons are to be suspended for the time being from Wednesday. This was announced by Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) on Friday after a special cabinet meeting in Potsdam. The regulation initially applies until the end of the Easter holidays on 19. April, according to the State Chancellery.
In According to the municipalities, emergency care for children and schoolchildren up to sixth grade is to be organized. The teachers would provide the children and young people with tasks directly or digitally, according to Education Minister Britta Ernst (SPD). School attendance is still possible, but is no longer compulsory.
- Also in Bremen schools remain and day care centers from Monday, as the Bremen Senate announced
- In Hamburg the Senate has also decided to stop regular operations of schools and daycare centers from Monday. The spring break ends in Hamburg on Sunday. The schools will be nationwide starting Monday 14 days closed. Emergency care should be set up for children under 14 years and children with disabilities. Day care centers provide regular operation until 29. March one. Emergency care is also set up here or supported at home.
- In Lower Saxony stay from Monday closed to all schools and daycare centers for four weeks. Emergency care for children whose parents work in medical professions, but also for the police and fire services, is to be set up there as well, the state government said in Hanover. According to the previous plans, the schools should be on 20. April open again. High school graduates should already on 15 . April come back to schools.
- North Rhine-Westphalia will also be open every Monday Closing schools and daycare centers, announced Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) in Düsseldorf. To ensure childcare, especially for nurses, medical staff, and police and judicial staff, the schools opened again on Monday and Tuesday, he said. As of Monday, entry into the daycare centers is even prohibited. Exceptions would be organized locally. The regulations apply until the end of the Easter holidays.
- In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania close from Monday the schools and day care centers in the Hanseatic city of Rostock and in the district of Ludwigslust-Parchim until the end of the Easter holidays. Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) announced this on Friday. A comprehensive regulation for the federal state will only be decided on this Saturday.
- In Rhineland-Palatinate all schools and kindergartens will be closed and should only be closed after the Easter holidays on 20. April open again. The oral high school exams planned for the coming week at the Rhineland-Palatinate grammar schools should be one week after the 23. March postponed, said the Mainz Ministry of Education. Emergency care for children is made possible.
- Also the Saarland announced, from Monday everyone Close schools and day care centers. An emergency care for families is ensured. The closure takes six weeks until the end of the Easter holidays on 26. April, said the Ministry of Education in Saarbrücken. Healthy teachers continued to prepare final exams in schools. School materials would be prepared both digitally and in paper form.
- Saxony provides schooling in the Free State for now. This should take place in a two-stage process, the Saxon Ministry of Culture announced on Friday in Dresden. The plan stipulates that from Monday all parents who look after their children themselves or who can otherwise provide childcare will no longer send their children to school. Then there is no compulsory schooling. Lessons are not given. Saxony had initially declared that the schools in Saxony would remain open.
- In Schleswig-Holstein classes will be canceled. The state government announced that school and daycare children should stay at home from Monday. Teaching at schools will continue until the end of the Easter holidays on 19. 04. exposed. All final examinations, in particular the Abitur exams, will be postponed to the planned alternative dates after the Easter holidays. Children from classes one to six and daycare children will continue to be looked after if their parents work in a profession that is important for care.
- Also Thuringia closes its educational institutions. As of Tuesday, all schools, vocational schools, daycare centers and kindergartens in the state remained closed, the Ministry of Social Affairs in Erfurt announced. This measure applies until the end of the Easter holidays. At first it was said from Thuringia, schools remained open. (epd)
Federal government ordered 10. 000 Ventilators
The Federal Government has with Drägerwerk in Lübeck 10. 000 Ventilators for hospitals ordered. The order will be processed throughout the year, said a spokeswoman for the company when asked by “Tagesspiegel Background Gesundheit & E-Health”.
In addition, the production capacities in Lübeck would be considerable “In addition, Dräger also supplies the Federal Government with personal protective equipment for hospital staff,” said the spokeswoman. Both serve to secure healthcare in the event of the spread of the corona virus.
Dräger produces the ventilators in Lübeck. The various parts that the company needs for production are sourced from a worldwide supplier network, including from Asia. Bottlenecks could not be completely ruled out due to the global supply chains and reduced transport capacities. (Beate Wild)