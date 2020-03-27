Science
Trump activates war economy law for the production of ventilators
In the US, more 100. 00 0 infected counted
In the USA are 100. 040 Me nschen tested positive for the coronavirus . According to Reuters data, this is still the highest infection rate worldwide. In China, where the pandemic started, according to official figures 81. 340 Infections confirmed, in Italy there are 86. 498. (Reuters)
Scheuer criticizes Adidas for suspending rental payments in the wake of the corona crisis
Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CDU) has criticized the sporting goods manufacturer Adidas for the announced suspension of rental payments in the wake of the Corona crisis. “ I am disappointed with Adidas. I am very disappointed”, said Scheuer on Friday the “picture”. The announcement of the company was “ a completely unacceptable message “. Adidas made big profits, said Scheuer. “It's not just the large real estate facilities, but also small ones that rent out to Adidas as private individuals – and they stay at their own expense.” The CSU politician criticized the group's actions as unsound. “The signal is not the under hook that is required of every citizen,” said Scheuer. “We give the message to the citizens: 'Be reasonable!' Large corporations also have to be reasonable. “
Adidas had to close its shops due to the corona pandemic and cited this as a reason for not paying rent for the branches for the time being from April. Other groups such as Deichmann, Puma and H&M also reportedly want to suspend rental payments . (AFP)
First coronavirus dead in Jordan
The coronavirus pandemic claimed a first death in Jordan, according to a media report. The state news agency reports that the deceased person is an older woman . Overall, according to the Ministry of Health of the country 235 people infected with the virus. (Reuters)
Trump wants 100. 00 0 Get ventilation equipment
and / or have it produced
Within the next 100 According to US President Donald Trump, days should be through purchase or additional production by American companies additionally 100 00 0 ventilators can be procured . This corresponds to three times the US production of a normal year, Trump said in the White House on Friday. “We will produce a lot of ventilators,” said Trump.
It is quite possible that the United States would not need as many devices Trump. In this case, the machines could be passed on to the UK and Italy, for example, Trump said. At first it was not immediately clear whether such an expansion of production would actually be possible in the short term. The devices are currently used in large numbers in hospitals to treat the lung disease Covid – 19 to treat suffering patients.
Shortly before Trump had applied a law originally intended for wartime, to force the car manufacturer General Motors (GM) to produce ventilators in view of the spread of the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2. GM wasted time and its promise for the country 40 00 0 devices to produce, not fulfilled, Trump explained. (dpa)
1. No Democrats were allowed to attend the coronavirus signing by order of the White House. 2. No social distancing was practiced at the bill signing. 3. No president has ever been so petty and incompetent in a time of crisis.
– Keith Boykin on Twitter (@keithboykin) https://twitter.com/keithboykin/status/1243661461437788164
Trump regulation authorizes the convening of reservists
Because of the corona Crisis has authorized US President Donald Trump Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to convene reservists. This comes from a Trump order that the White House released on Friday night (local time). In a letter to the chairmen of the two parliamentary chambers in Congress, it said that should already be used to support active forces in the reaction to the Corona crisis. Acting Minister of Homeland Security Chad Wolf has been authorized to call Coast Guard reservists for active duty. The Coast Guard is under the Homeland Security, not the Defense, Ministry of Defense.
Trump said at a press conference at the White House that, for example, medical personnel can be mobilized from the reserve . Former US President Barack Obama had the Secretary of Defense and Homeland Security 2014 during the Ebola crisis 2014 authorized to convene reservists. (dpa)
Chairman of the Conference of Interior Ministers
requests “exit scenario”
The chairman of the Interior Ministers' Conference (IMK) has requested an exit scenario from the measures to combat corona. “We have to keep the contact restrictions and school closings consistently until we see in a week or two how effective the measures are,” said Georg Maier (SPD) the “world” (Saturday edition) according to the preliminary report. At the same time, one has to “already” think about what an exit strategy could look like. “If the contact restrictions are maintained for more than four weeks, we will reach a limit.” The psychological burden on the population would then increase big and acceptance is waning. A change of strategy could make sense when easing measures. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia cleans
workers in protective suits spray disinfectant through the streets of the city of Al Bahah to prevent the spread of the corona virus.
White House on Trump and Merkel's conversation:
“Driving the revival of the global economy”
The White House in Washington says: “ President Donald J. Trumph spoke to Chancellor Angela Merkel today President Trump and Chancellor Merkel discussed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic and promising research results in the United States and Germany, and the two heads of state and government agreed to agree on the G7 the United States leadership as well as the major G 20 work closely together to make the international campaign ne to fight the virus and to revive the global economy . “
Eight more dead in Wolfsburg
In Wolfsburg eight other people died after an infection with the coronavirus . The spokesman for the city announced on Friday evening. Accordingly, there are six women and two men between 76 and 100 years . The city did not provide any further information with reference to data protection. There have been a total of ten deaths in connection with the corona virus in Wolfsburg. The Health Department Wolfsburg counted on Friday 98 People who are infected with Sars-CoV-2.
In all of Lower Saxony the number of infections detected on Friday was 3175, 449 more than the day before. The death toll rose to twelve. It was unclear whether the eight deaths in Wolfsburg had already been included in this number. (dpa)
Armed forces:
15. 00 0 soldiers in action against the coronavirus
The Bundeswehr mobilized soldiers in the Corona crisis. However, they should not enforce prohibitions on going out, but help, for example, in the medical sector:
To support states and municipalities, the Bundeswehr is deploying in the corona crisis 15. 00 0 soldiers one. Full operational readiness should be established in the coming week, Lieutenant General Martin Schelleis, who coordinates and leads the support mission, said in a press conference on Friday. There will be four regional management teams. The military is prepared for any tightening of the situation.
Daily mirror
The #Heinsberg district was the early epicenter of the #Corona pandemic in #Germany. Here the authorities imposed the first drastic measures. The rest of the country could now learn from the experience. #coronavirus #COVID 19 Germany #Corona crisis #Contact ban https://t.co/XFa1od6Qlg
– ZDF today journal on Twitter (@heutejournal) https://twitter.com/heutejournal/status/1243649892423262210
Stay at home, also in Malta
Fort St Angelo, fortress in Vittoriosa, Malta, is brightly lit at night with the flags of Europe.
Ireland: curfew from midnight
In the fight against the spread of the corona virus, Ireland is tightening restrictions on citizens . Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says that everyone should stay at home from midnight. Exceptions would only apply to those whose work is essential, to health and social workers. The apartment should only be left for shopping for groceries, short sports activities and mandatory family visits. All outdoor gatherings outside the family are prohibited. Public transport should only be used by employees whose work is essential. The measures apply until 12. April.
In Ireland, the number of confirmed cases of infection is 2121 gone up. The day before it was 1819, reports the Ministry of Health. Three more people are said to have lung disease Covid – 19, overall there are now 22 Virus dead. (Reuters)
Reuters measures more than 100. 00 0 Infected in the USA
In the USA are 100. 040 People tested positive for the corona virus . According to Reuters data, this is still the highest number of infections worldwide . In China, where the pandemic started, according to official information 81. 340 infections confirmed, in Italy there are 86. 498. (Reuters)
Tirol faces class action by skiers
round 400 Skiers could join a class action lawsuit against the Tyrolean authorities for a late reaction to the onset of the coronavirus epidemic . The Austrian Consumer Protection Association (VSV) announced on Friday that just two days after a corresponding call, around 400 People reported more than 350 of which Germans. Most would have vacationed in Ischgl and in the Paznaun valley. The association had previously filed a complaint against the Tyrolean governor Günther Platter, mayor, cable car companies and other officials. At the same time, he launched a Europe-wide call to potential victims, who assume that they contracted the virus during their skiing holiday in Tyrol . The authorities in Tyrol are accused of reacting too late to the first signs of an outbreak in the popular winter sports resort of Ischgl, thereby promoting expansion in Europe and beyond ben. The VSV stated that it wanted to collect testimony through its website. These should prove “that the closure of the ski resort was delayed for commercial reasons”.
According to information from ZDF, there was already a coronavirus infection in a restaurant in Ischgl at the end of February known. However, the local operator did not report the positive case or its contact persons to the health authorities. (AFP)
Trump Signs $ 2.2 Trillion Corona Aid Package
US President Donald Trump has signed a massive stimulus package with which around $ 2 trillion is to be pumped into the economy . Trump said on Twitter on Friday that he had just signed “the largest economic aid package in American history”. With a volume of $ 2.2 trillion, “this law will bring much-needed help to our nation's families, workers, and businesses.” Only hours earlier, after the Senate dominated by Trumps Republicans, the House of Representatives controlled by the Democrats had also passed the bill. (dpa)
I just signed the CARES Act, the single biggest economic relief package in American History – twice as large as any relief bill ever enacted. At $ 2.2 trillion dollars, this bill will deliver urgently-needed relief for our nation's families, workers, and businesses. # CARESAct🇺🇸 https://t.co/0WnTNFZPZD
– Donald J. Trump on Twitter (@realdonaldtrump) https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1243637430483390470
Rammstein singer Till Lindemann spent one night in the intensive care unit. However, he did not become infected with the corona virus.
Daily mirror
Trump activates law from the Korean War:
General Motors must produce ventilators
US President Donald Trump instructs the car company General Motors with the help of a law from the Korean War to manufacture Ventilators on . This emerges from a memorandum from the Presidential Office. The Ministry of Health would then decide how many ventilators the car company would have to manufacture. The negotiations with GM were productive, Trump explains. The group wasted time. With his order, the President invokes the Defense Production Act, which grants him far-reaching powers and through which the supply of goods in the interest national security should be supported. (Reuters)
Trump wishes Johnson “quick recovery”
US President Donald Trump did that with the Coronavirus infected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished for a “quick recovery”. The two had agreed in a conversation to continue working closely together to fight the virus and strengthen the global economy, the White House said on Friday . The two are confident that the two countries will emerge “stronger than ever” from the crisis, it said. (dpa)