trump-activates-war-economy-law-for-the-production-of-ventilators

Trump wants 100. 00 0 Get ventilation equipment

and / or have it produced

Within the next 100 According to US President Donald Trump, days should be through purchase or additional production by American companies additionally 100 00 0 ventilators can be procured . This corresponds to three times the US production of a normal year, Trump said in the White House on Friday. “We will produce a lot of ventilators,” said Trump.

It is quite possible that the United States would not need as many devices Trump. In this case, the machines could be passed on to the UK and Italy, for example, Trump said. At first it was not immediately clear whether such an expansion of production would actually be possible in the short term. The devices are currently used in large numbers in hospitals to treat the lung disease Covid – 19 to treat suffering patients.



Shortly before Trump had applied a law originally intended for wartime, to force the car manufacturer General Motors (GM) to produce ventilators in view of the spread of the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2. GM wasted time and its promise for the country 40 00 0 devices to produce, not fulfilled, Trump explained. (dpa)

