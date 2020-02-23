tristan-tulen-is-defending-his-title

“En garde” – in German “Let's go”, you heard enough at the weekend in the complex of German sports on the grounds of the Olympic Park. The framework for the White Bear couldn't be better this year. The most important fencing tournament in Germany was celebrated this weekend 60. Anniversary. “We were able to win a new sponsor for our anniversary and worked mainly on the technology,” said Mario Freund, President of the Berlin Fencing Federation. Overall, 231 participants from 27 nations started at the traditional competitions.

After many exciting competitions, the final took place on Sunday afternoon in the historic domed hall. A building with a past. The domed hall in the House of German Sports 1936 was built especially for the Olympic fencing competitions. The dome measures in diameter 14 meters, has a height of 17 Meters and is decorated with 3400 prism glasses. Up to 1100 spectators can take a seat on the seating levels. The breathtaking ambience provided the perfect atmosphere for the final duels.

Michael Behrendt

was again the best Berliner. Attention was paid before the professionals entered the plank first of all the offspring. The “Little White Bear” was already 13. Times aligned. On Sunday, pupils from Berlin, Brandenburg and Poland from the younger age groups dueled – from which the semi-final and final fights also took place in the large domed hall. “I am particularly pleased that for a few years now our youngest have been able to soak up this backdrop,” said Claudia Bokel, President of the German Fencing Federation. Mario Freund also found words of praise for the development: “The number of participants has doubled compared to last year. We now have 72 participants. “

The men dueled in front of 500 spectators In the first semi-final on Sunday, Belarusian Dzianis Paulouski and defending champion Tristan Tulen. The Dutchman won confidently. In the second semifinals, Lukas Bellmann was the last German hope for the title, the national team had – as in previous years – participated in the “White Bear”. As in the previous year, the best Berliner was Michael Behrendt 55. For the third year last year Bellmann was against Patrick Jörgensen. In a dramatic duel the Dane sat down with 15: 12 through.

The final between Tulen and Jörgensen was very balanced for the first three minutes of the two opponents managed to break away decisively. With 3: 3 there was a short break, with a narrow 8: 7 lead by Jörgensen in the last section, in which Tulen seemed a little more relaxed. In the end, the Dutchman 15: 9 and was named the fifth fencer to defend the title in Berlin. There has never been a “title hat trick”.