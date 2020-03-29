triathlon-in-spitsbergen

Social distance, limited freedom of movement, restriction to your own home – the blocking of contacts puts people to the test.

But how do people who have been locked up for a long time for professional reasons or had to live in a confined space do it?

And what does psychology say about quarantine and self-isolation?

Jogging with polar bears

If Joanna Perchaluk wants to go running, she needs an armed bodyguard. Not because she is prominent and needs to protect herself from fans, but because she shares the running route with polar bears. Perchaluk is the head of 42. Polar expedition on Spitsbergen, an island between Norway and Greenland. She has been stationed there for nine months and shares the Polish polar station with a team that varies from eight colleagues in winter to 20 colleagues in summer.

In the spacious building, each team member has their own room, there is also a kitchen, pantry, a laboratory and – very important for Perchaluk – a fitness room.

Perchaluk has a hobby that doesn't seem to be compatible with the conditions at the North Pole: she is a triathlete. Shortly before her first assignment on Spitsbergen, the 35 year old discovered the sport and had previously participated in a competition. In the station, between snowdrifts and polar lights, she prepares for the competitions after her return.

On a typical day, she trains between 11 and 14 clock and sometimes insert a second unit after 20 clock. Her swimming training takes place on land, on a bench she mimics the crawl movements against the resistance of rubber bands. Her bike is on a roller trainer and she often runs on a treadmill. She goes jogging and cycling three to four times a week, plus four power units in the weight room.

“The special thing here is that the training must take place in-house, which is a considerable psychological burden,” she writes in an exchange with the Tagesspiegel. If the temperatures climb to a tolerable level, she puts her bike outside and enjoys the fresh air.

However, the meteorologist leaves the station several times a day for her observations. In addition to work and training, the researcher also uses the landscape for her diversion: together with her colleagues, she goes on snowmobile trips, ski tours and hiking trips. She uses photography as a creative outlet and takes pictures of northern lights, arctic foxes and Spitsbergen reindeer.

A ship with new colleagues and food only reaches the island twice a year. “Spending time together is crucial – we have to be able to rely on each other,” she writes.

Contact with the family is sometimes complicated because, depending on the weather, the satellite connection is too weak to make calls. She takes her time for herself every day during training. “This is my time for me when I can think things through without interference.”

Although she is not alone in the station, she has to do her triathlon preparation on her own. “Sometimes someone walks with me,” Perchaluk writes. “But mostly it's a lonely fight – just like in a competition.”

Pizza evening in the submarine

Brit Jon Bailey is a former submarine soldier and often spent several weeks under the surface of the sea during his missions. On Twitter he shared his tips and habits that kept him mentally and physically fit.

The most important advice: “Develop a routine, write it down, test it and then stick to it.” The same applies to children who live in the household.

The second piece of advice: time alone. “The only time I had for myself at sea was in my sleeping cabin,” he writes on Twitter. “Even if the common room is shared, try to make sure that everyone has a few hours for themselves.”

Whether yoga, praying or watching bad films – people should be in for a certain amount of time during the day Isolation can simply do what they want to do, says Bailey.

In a small space, everyday things suddenly become very important – this affects food in particular. Bailey, who also worked as a technical expert in an intensive care unit, recommends a strategy based on the motto “feasting and fasting”.

“There were steak, pizza or curry evenings on one of the boats. On other evenings a soup with bread was enough. “So he avoided gaining too much. Also important: sport.

“You have the advantage of not having to use a spinning wheel in a control cabinet,” he writes to cheer him up. 20 to 30 minutes should be daily, for inspiration Bailey names YouTube channels. But above all, exercise outdoors acts as a natural antidepressant.

Finally, Bailey emphasizes the importance of contact with his family. “Even with radio silence, we received a telegram from our family every week,” writes Bailey. That was his highlight.

In his current work, he drinks coffee with his colleagues once a day, even if there are no work topics to discuss. As a motivation, he also gives his readers: “Like all assignments, this one will be over at some point. It sucks, but better than ducking in front of barrel bombs. ”

What tips do scientists give?

Routine, retreat and meaningfulness – all these elements were and are crucial for isolation professionals. Science also sees it that way. Frank Jacobi, professor at the Psychological University of Berlin, says: “We can deal better with social isolation if we recognize a certain sense in it.”

Perchaluk and Bailey chose their isolation themselves. Even more: they perform a service and have tasks to perform every day. Jacobi therefore believes it is important to appeal for people's voluntary participation. Isolation becomes easier when you realize that you are serving other people.

Altruism is better than compulsion

This is also the conclusion of a meta-study by the medical journal “The Lancet”: Altruism is better than compulsion. The study identified good information for the population as crucial. In addition, there is good food supply, reduction of boredom, good communication with others and the shortest possible duration of the contact block.

In a short guide entitled “How to get through domestic isolation and quarantine”, Jacobi also advises a daily routine that you set, test, adjust, and then routinely follow.

However, he also warns against overclocking the day too closely: “It is important not only to write to-do lists and to be angry with yourself when you are not quite there worked through. “In general: You shouldn't be too rigid with yourself and your family during this time.

Jacobi advises clearly defined retreat areas and limited consumption of news about the corona virus. Instead, the negative effects of the quarantine should be mitigated by contact with other people, if possible via video telephony.

“We as humans are prepared to live in exchange,” says Jacobi. “The only question is how much of this has to take place face to face.” Metacommunication, i.e. talking about what has been said, becomes irreplaceable for couples and families in times of domestic isolation.

Frank Jacobi believes firmly believes that people can stand up to isolation well. Human contact is important. “But we are capable of learning and adapting, we have been given this evolutionarily.” Fortunately, the tools that mankind has developed over the millennia also include a rich treasure trove of cultural products and communication channels. You don't have to be a professional hermit – but you can always learn to deal with isolation.