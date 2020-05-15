tree-tops-protect-against-climate-impacts

Dense treetops can protect plants and animals on the bottom of a forest from extreme temperatures and other consequences of climate change.

If the leaf canopy clears, however, the temperature on the ground can rise sharply and drastically change the living conditions for the species living there.

This is reported by an international research group headed by Florian Zellweger from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research in Birmensdorf, Switzerland, in the scientific journal Science.

Microclimate factor

So far, the special microclimate on the forest floor has not been sufficiently taken into account when forecasting the effects of climate change.

For climate models, the temperature values ​​of measuring stations are mainly used, which measure the temperatures about two meters above the ground in open space.

“However, most organisms on earth experience temperature conditions that differ from the macroclimate “Write the scientists. The shape of the landscape and the vegetation could create very different microclimates near the ground due to shading, air mixing and evaporation rates.

Zellweger's team measured in 100 forests in 56 Regions of Europe with temperate climates the temperatures in the undergrowth. In a computer model, they combined the results with records of the density of the canopy of 2955 locations in these regions. These records provided time series of changes in the forest over 12 to 66 years.

In this way, the scientists determined that changes in the macroclimate had an impact on the microclimate – which also plays a role in other contexts when dealing with climate impacts. However, it also emerged that 48 percent of the changes in the microclimate cannot be explained by changes in the macroclimate.

Consequences for the Logging

In general, the microclimate in the examined areas was 45 more variable than the macroclimate. Because if the canopy becomes denser over time, it will reduce global warming on the ground. Conversely, the soil warms up all the more quickly when the forest clears – for natural reasons or due to human intervention.

The scientists advocate including the microclimate in forests in calculations for the development of biodiversity, and call on forest managers to take into account the effects of forest interventions on the climatic conditions on the forest floor and their impact on the entire ecosystem. “Overexposure to the canopy should be avoided wherever possible”, says Markus Bernhardt-Römermann from the University of Jena, one of the co-authors of the study. ( Stefan Parsch, dpa )