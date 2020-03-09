Treasury Software Market was estimated to be US$ 858.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,452.4 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the Forecast Period

Treasury management has been a top priority among organizations ever since the world saw an increasing supply of goods during the industrial revolution. Optimum management of cash flow plays a vital role in an enterprise’s survival. The rapid improvement in internet infrastructure is facilitating the adoption of digital payments especially that of wire transfers. Statistics by the U.S. Federal Reserve suggests that more than 64 million transactions occur each day through the medium of wires, checks and ACH payments. Keeping tracking of all these financials is a herculean task. Treasury software assists in simplifying these tasks and are being increasingly used by organizations, regardless of their size. The global treasury software market is expected to see a notable boost with the adoption of contemporary technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain.

Artificial intelligence (AI) helps in the proper structuring of data without the need for human intervention. The automation of the treasury department can be accelerated with the help of AI. Texas-based software firm HighRadius is providing AI-powered solutions to the enterprises that aid them in forecasting their cash flow. The processes from initiation to the accounting of payments can be automated using this software. More than 200 Fortune 1000 companies have partnered with the company to leverage their AI technology. The evolution of cloud technology is promoting software vendors to deploy this solution with ease and is reducing their maintenance cost. More importantly, end-users do not have to shell out a significant portion of their revenue for maintaining their IT infrastructure. BlackLine Inc., for example, provides cloud-based solutions that helps companies manage their financial closures with ease. The blockchain technology, which is a buzz word these days, is being incorporated in treasury management software. The use of digital ledgers provides a tamper-proof system that is vital in treasury management. The Smart Treasury system provided by fintech firms Adjoint is experimenting with blockchain. With increasing focus on startups around the globe, the treasury software market is expected to see a notable boom during the coming years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of treasury software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global treasury software market is expected to reach US$ 1,452.4 Mn by 2027 owing to increasing digitization of industries.

On the basis of the mode of deployment, the cloud-based treasury software is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast years, due to ease of deployment and maintenance.

As far as geography is concerned, Asia Pacific region is expected to show maximum growth of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in digital financial startups and spending on consumer goods across this region.

Some of the players operating in the Treasury Software market are Finastra., FIS., GTreasury, ION., Kyriba Corp., Salmon Software Ltd., TreasuryXpress, Eurobase International,Calypso Technology, Inc., ABM CLOUD, Access Systems (UK) Limited., BELLIN., Oracle, CAPIX Software., Cash Analytics Limited, CRM Treasury Systems, DataLog Finance, SAP SE, Financial Sciences Corp., among others.

Treasury Software Market:

By Deployment Mode

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Treasury Software Market By Organization Size

Large Enterprises,

Small and Medium Enterprises

Verticals

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Chemicals

Metals & Energy

Others

Treasury Software Market By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

