travelers-shouldn't-have-to-pay-for-summer-vacation-now

In view of the Covid – 19 crisis, it is unclear whether people can take their summer vacation. However, many travelers would have to pay the last installment for their trip in May at the latest. The federal government must prevent this, demand consumer protection. “As long as it is not clear whether it will be possible to travel again in the summer, we urgently need to suspend payment,” said Klaus Müller, head of the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV), the Tagesspiegel. “After all, you can't force consumers to pay the second installment after the down payment, knowing that the money may be converted into a compulsory loan.” The federal government must urgently and quickly find a consumer-friendly regulation here.

Müller also criticized the federal government's plans for customers to get a voucher instead of money for canceled trips, flights, concerts or soccer games. “Many people cannot do without their money, they need it now themselves,” said the consumer advocate. “Politics is about to make a big mistake.”

Germany's top consumer protector: Klaus Müller heads the Federal Association of Consumer Centers. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

The VZBV boss demanded at least an unbureaucratic hardship regulation for people who are dependent on a repayment of the money. They should be able to explain by simple self-declaration that they need their money and then get their advance payment for travel and tickets paid quickly and unbureaucratically, said Müller.

Eventim is warned

On Friday, the Consumer Advice Center North Rhine-Westphalia warned the event organizer, who does not reimburse customers for events that have been canceled as a result of the corona crisis. Eventim believes that the tickets are still valid and wants to offer customers alternative dates. However, this violates (still) applicable law, criticizes the consumer advice center.

The company has until 17. April time to make an injunction. If Eventim does not do so, they will be sued. “If big players, who have earned excellent in recent years, suddenly suspend consumer rights, we pull the red card,” said Müller to the Tagesspiegel.