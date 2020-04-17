Travel Retail Market to see Blistering Growth | Aer Rianta International; DFS Group Ltd.; KING POWER International; DubaiDutyFree.com; China Duty Free Group Co.,Ltd.; others

Travel Retail Market : Inclusive Insight

The Travel Retail Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Travel Retail market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Aer Rianta International; DFS Group Ltd.; KING POWER International; DubaiDutyFree.com; China Duty Free Group Co.,Ltd.; Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG; Dufry; Duty Free Americas, Inc.; Lotte Duty Free; Lagardère Travel Retail; THE SHILLA DUTY FREE; Flemingo; JR/Group; Qatar Duty Free; 3Sixty Duty Free, among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Travel Retail Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Travel Retail Industry market:

– The Travel Retail Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global Travel Retail Market By Product Type (Perfume & Cosmetics; Wine & Spirits; Electronics; Fashion & Accessories; Luxury Goods; Food, Confectionaries & Catering; Tobacco; Others); Sales Channel (Airport; Cruise Liner; Railway Station; Border, Downtown & Hotel Shops; Others); Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global travel retail market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 146.53 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing availability of these retail shops in the different applications such as hotels, greater exposure in airports and waterways.

Travel retail also known as duty free is a sales process consisting of commercialization of goods pertaining to the different product categories. This sales channel consists of goods that have not had the taxation, excise applied on their sale price and for sales to customers that are travellers. The taxation depends on product variation and also on the variety of regions that it is being sold in. The goods available are also limited to a certain quantity per individual.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of disposable income of individuals resulting in greater population base travelling cross-country and engaged in availing these particular services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Surge in adoption of travel & tourism services is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant rush in the levels of urbanization of the world is expected to augment growth in the market

Better facilitation for travelling which is a result of digitalization in airports inducing a rise in the population travelling across different regions is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the presence of regulations for sales of particular goods only in the airport sales channel is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large costs associated with the operations of these retail shops reducing the profit margins/ratio of sales; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Currency fluctuations, growing corruption and grey market also hampers the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Lotte Duty Free announced that they had completed the acquisition of JR/Group’s duty free business for the Oceania region, specifically for the Australia & New Zealand region. The acquisition is a complement to their strategy of establishing themselves as the leader in travel retail for the region in the coming years. The acquisition includes four stores in the Australia region and one store in New Zealand.

In November 2018, Lagardère Travel Retail announced that they had completed the acquisition of Hojeij Branded Foods. This acquisition will reportedly expand their capabilities associated with travel retail for the North American region, specifically for the travel foodservice operations. The acquisition was valued at approximately USD 330 million in cash.

