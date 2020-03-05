“trains-are-a-package-of-wellbeing-today”

The investment plans for rail transport act like a long-term economic stimulus program for the German rail industry. “The trend towards rail mobility will fill our order books in the next ten to 15 years,” said the President of the Association of the Railway Industry in Germany (VDB ), Michael Fohrer, talking to the Tagesspiegel. The problem with overcapacity in the European industry – experts assume up to 30 percent – put it into perspective. “The planning horizon for the rail industry for individual projects is five years. We need the available capacities for the current orders, “said Fohrer.

The federal government had massively increased the financial resources of the state-owned Deutsche Bahn (DB) as well as that of the responsible bodies and local authorities for regional traffic. Now the money has to be built in and invested. “By May, together with politicians, we will adopt a plan for the rollout of the upcoming investments in the future alliance for rail,” Fohrer announced. “This is a record time given the volume of more than 80 billion euros to 2030.”

In the past business year, the investments had not yet arrived and there had hardly been any growth in the construction of tracks, signal technology and switches. The industry association is betting on the future. “The industry grows by three to four percent in incoming orders,” said Fohrer. “The chances for us are huge.”

When tendering, more attention should be paid to innovations

The VDB president, who is also head of Bombardier Transportation warned against jeopardizing innovation opportunities in the tenders. “What we need is a creative, innovation-friendly award and approval culture,” he said. If 90 percent of the purchase price decides, “I know who wins,” he said with regard to the cheap competition from China. “We have to say more clearly: The innovative technology, alternative drives, the multi-system locomotive and others are there, get them.” To do this, both industry and the railways and other transport providers need an image campaign. “Trains are worlds of experience today, they are a package of wellbeing.”

In competition with Asian manufacturers, especially the world market leader CRRC from China, Fohrer appealed to politicians to ensure fair conditions of competition and rules of the game, “with it the strong rail industry, “Made in Europe” remains “. In any case, there is no shortage of know-how and young talent; the rail industry is currently benefiting from the weakness of the automobile manufacturers.” We are gaining a lot of good, highly trained people, engineers, and skilled workers, “said Fohrer. “We are the good guys.” The auto industry is undergoing a transformation from an internal combustion engine to an electric drive and has lost a lot of trust because of the diesel fraud. It is now up to its industry to “reflect the boom in orders in the value chain without sacrificing quality,” said Fohrer .

Fohrer's employer Bombardier in particular has massive problems here. The train manufacturer, which is about to be taken over by Alstom, responds to complaints from customers who complain about the poor quality of Bombardier trains. “We have already had a first top-level meeting to show what we have already done and will do to improve our quality,” said Fohrer.

Bombardier customers complain Quality deficiencies

Large industry associations recently asked for such a conversation in a brand letter, “Fohrer assured,” further meetings will follow in the next three months. “The rail companies are throwing Bombardier into serious technical defects in new trains and delivery problems.

The transport company Abellio, a subsidiary of the Dutch State Railways, had to borrow trains from competitors, for example, because Bombardier was unable to deliver regional Talent 2 trains in time for use in the Neckar Valley Bahn (DB) stopped the acceptance of IC trains from Bombardier production due to technical defects in the software.

“Yes, we had because of the transformation of Bombardier Transportation in Germany Problems with the punctual delivery of the trains, ”Fohrer conceded with regard to the Abellio order. “But those who are already driving are driving well and reliably.” The double-decker IC2 for the train “currently does not work with the reliability expected by DB and Bombardier itself,” Fohrer continued. A new software is currently being tested, “and with DB we have the common goal of receiving final approval by summer 2020,” announced the head of Bombardier Transportation.

Fohrer did not comment on the chances of success of the takeover – Alstom offers up to 6.2 billion euros for the train division of the Canadian Bombardier Group. Industry experts view the outlook more positively than the Siemens-Alstom joint venture that the EU stopped last year. Bombardier has hardly any signal technology in its product portfolio and is only active as a partner of Siemens in the high-speed range.

Works councils warn of job cuts at Bombardier

However, the overlap with regional trains and light rail vehicles (underground and S-Bahn trains and trams) is problematic. Capacities in this area will probably have to be given up because otherwise Alstom-Bombardier would be too dominant in the regional market. The Swiss Stadler or the Spanish CAF could be considered as buyers. Both companies are on a growth path and have recently expanded their capacities. The regional market is also the strongest market for the rail vehicle industry due to the trend towards urbanization in Germany and Europe.

It is currently difficult to predict whether and which German locations would be endangered by a merger. Alstom has its largest German plant in Salzgitter, where hydrogen locomotives are also built, and employs around 2500 people in Germany. At Bombardier, there are significantly more with just under 8000 employees. Among them are good 1000 engineers in Hennigsdorf, the development site of Bombardier, which would probably no longer be needed after the takeover by Alstom.

That more than 170 year-old wagon body plant in Görlitz, which cooperates with Bombardier locations in the Czech Republic and Poland, is considered an industrial museum, while the tram plant in Bautzen is state-of-the-art. In Bautzen, Bombardier has invested around 40 million euros in recent years.

In an open letter to the Federal Minister of Transport and Economy To the head of the Federal Chancellery and the federal government's rail transport officer, the works council chairpersons of all German plants of Bombardier and Alstom have warned against job losses. The French government maintains the security of locations and jobs. This is also expected from the federal government. “We will not accept that a takeover is at the expense of German locations and jobs for both companies,” write IG Metall representatives and works councils from nine companies.