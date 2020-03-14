training-free-and-home-office-at-hertha-bsc

The timing was still reasonably perfect. Hertha BSC's team was on the bus to Tegel Airport when it received the news on Friday afternoon that the Bundesliga no longer played. The team of Berliners turned around – and said goodbye to a long weekend.

The team only met again on Tuesday for joint training. But unlike usual, the players will probably not use the days off to fly to Paris for shopping. In addition to the requirement to keep to a certain extent through individual runs, Herthas professionals should behave like everyone else in times of the coronavirus crisis: namely to avoid risks to their own health as best as possible.

The recommendation not to give autographs and not to be available for selfies was made two weeks ago. From then on Hertha will also train in camera. To this end, all media and marketing measures have been canceled.

So far there is no confirmed coronavirus or suspected case at the Hertha BSC office. Nevertheless, the employees are encouraged to work in the home office as far as possible. In addition, they should take days off and cut overtime. Hertha's fan shops in the Olympic Stadium and at the office will be closed from Monday; all others are still open. The reception at the office is also still occupied.

Hertha had originally announced for the beginning of the new week that it would present a procedure such as the cost of tickets for the derby against 1. FC Union to be refunded. This has been postponed for now. The game, which was supposed to take place next Saturday, will not be played in private, but will initially be canceled. After all, due to the decision of the German Football League to suspend the game for two weeks, there is a theoretical possibility that the two game days and thus the derby can still be made up for later.