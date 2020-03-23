training-at-alba-berlin?-“far-away-from-heaven”

What you do when you sit in your own four walls all day. “I am currently on the phone from morning to night,” explains – on the phone – Marco Baldi how his day-to-day work as managing director of Alba Berlin in his home office currently looks. Because there is a lot to talk about with the basketball Bundesliga team and Euroleague participants.

First there is contact with the players. The club has given its professionals the last week to go home. “In such phases as now there is normal human interaction,” says Baldi. “This is something completely normal.” A few of the players made use of this option: Peyton Siva, for example, enjoys his daughters in the USA, Martin Hermannsson wanders through the Icelandic snow.

There is still a lot going on in the various chat groups, says Baldi: “There is constant operation, there is exchange.” The players have a few “handling and rules of conduct ”, as Alba's manager calls it. You should not expose yourself to any health risks and keep yourself fit. Even if Baldi knows that orderly team training is currently “far from heaven”. After all, the Senate could grant an exceptional permit for the sports facilities that are actually closed if the worst comes to the worst.

But it is extremely unlikely that the game will actually start again, especially in the Bundesliga. In the past few days, a whole series of teams there have canceled their contracts with their US professionals, thereby completely thinning their ranks. Hardly anyone is expected to continue playing. “Some have already created facts in a way,” says Baldi and warns: “Everyone must know that we are moving here in a community.”

And also in this community are in the upcoming The wires will probably heat up again during the week. For Wednesday, it is said from league circles, a conference call with all clubs is scheduled. For Baldi, the phone call will not stop too quickly.