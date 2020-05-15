tourists-will-soon-be-able-to-travel-to-these-countries

The planned border openings in Europe in mid-June give rise to hope that, contrary to expectations, the summer holidays can also be spent abroad. Some countries are preparing – others still have to overcome high hurdles. An overview.

Austria – travel very likely

In Austria the relief is great. Many vacationers had already booked their summer stay in the land of mountains and lakes before the Corona crisis. There are many indications that they can now travel there.

The Germans are by far the most important group of guests. You encounter a country with currently extremely low corona numbers. Important tourist facilities such as museums, mountain railways and amusement parks are expected to reopen in the next few weeks.

As of Friday, this also includes Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, which was once inhabited by Empress Sisi. However, visitors must wear mouth-nose protection. The culture scene still hangs in the air. Theaters, musicians and festivals are not yet sure whether, when and under what conditions they can play in front of an audience again.

Spain – even domestic trips prohibited

Any Spain plans are for the Summer 2020 still shaky for international holiday guests. So far the limits have been closed. Even the Spaniards are still prohibited from traveling to other regions of their country.

In addition, from 15. May from abroad to Spain two weeks in quarantine. The measure should apply until the corona alarm condition ends.

However, there are gradual easing, even if it is not yet clear what that means for tourism. At least in parts of the country, the hotels were allowed to reopen under strict conditions. “The effects of Covid – 19 on tourism are just brutal, “wrote the newspaper” El Periódico “.

But at least: From June, Lufthansa and its daughter Eurowings want to send vacationer jets back to the Balearic island of Mallorca, which is less affected by the virus.

Greece – Tourism should be possible from July 1st

Athens wants from 18. May allow all movements within the country. Tourism should start again from July 1st. In the holiday resorts by the sea, the loungers and parasols by the pool or on the beach should be about three to five meters apart.

There is great debate as to whether meals should be served buffet style or at the table. So that the virus does not spread, the beds in the rooms should not be made daily.

Tourism is extremely important for the country that had left its great economic crisis behind. Last came in 33 Millions of tourists. For 2020 the industry expected more than 22 billion euros in sales. Now it should not be more than two billion euros. Around 65 percent of Hoteliers fear that they will not open this summer.

France – opening the first beaches

For two months, the French were only allowed to see their often beautiful beaches from a distance. With the loosening of the exit restrictions, that changes now.

Regional authorities decide which beaches on the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and the North Sea reopen. Two beaches for swimming and fishing have already opened in the Loire-Atlantique department in western France; others in the north and south of the country are to follow.

There is still a travel ban for the Mediterranean island of Corsica – no tourists are welcome there for the time being. No opening date has been set for hotels, restaurants and cafés. It will only be decided at the end of May.

Even with sights such as the Eiffel Tower, it is unclear when tourists can visit it again. Large museums like the Louvre in Paris are unlikely to open their doors until September. Smaller museums can already receive visitors again.

Italy – absurd discussion about rules on the beach

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given his own compatriots hope for a summer vacation on the beach. But whether and when tourists from abroad can go back to Italy is still in the stars. In any case, South Tyrol has already rushed ahead and will open hotels again at the end of May – and court German tourists.

Meanwhile, the country gets lost in sometimes absurd discussions about distance rules on the beach, in the sea and for children digging in the sand. Lido operators are up in arms against suggestions that rows of parasols must be up to five meters apart or that sun beds should be disinfected after every change.

Access should only be given with bookings in advance. At the moment, however, this is still a long way off: even the Italians are currently not allowed to travel from one region to another.

Turkey – hope for tourists already in June

Turkey is gradually loosening the corona measures and preparing for an opening to tourism. In the meantime, only travel restrictions apply to 15 instead of as before for 31 Cities and provinces.

At the end of May the country wants to start domestic travel, in June it hopes to attract international vacationers.

Strict corona requirements should apply to hotels and restaurants. Distance and hygiene rules must be observed, for example, and the staff should receive pandemic training. Turkey has developed a certification program for this purpose.

After opening for international flights, corona tests are to be carried out at border crossings, for example at Antalya Airport. The semi-public airline Turkish Airlines had its flight stop until 28. May extended.

Croatia – holiday trips already allowed informally

Croatia, which is heavily dependent on tourism, with its long, bay-rich coast and the many islands, is vigorously pushing for an opening of the European borders.

Since May 9th relaxed entry regulations apply. According to this, foreigners with three reasons can cross the border without a corona test and without quarantine requirements: if they own a property or a boat in Croatia, if they travel to a funeral or if they have an invitation from a company and they arrive at their entry there is economic interest.

An informal directive issued by the Ministry of the Interior states that the last provision also applies to holidaymakers looking for accommodation in Croatia have booked. The authorities are also working on new rules to prevent large crowds on the beaches.

Netherlands – open the first bungalow parks

The holiday in Holland is possible again. Bungalow parks are already gradually opening their gates and apartments are being rented out again. From July 1st, all campsites and holiday parks should be fully reopened.

So far, this was only limited. For example, showers and toilets on campsites had to remain closed. The sanitary facilities will also reopen on July 1st on beaches and in nature parks.

Museums can receive visitors again from June 1st – provided that they register online beforehand. Restaurants, cafes, beach pavilions and pubs may also each have a maximum of 30 entertain guests. From July up to 100 Guests allowed.

Poland – border controls up to at least 12. June

The country lasts until 12. June at checks on borders with other EU countries. Foreigners are not allowed in. So far there are exceptions for people with permanent residence permits, for truck drivers and diplomats.

Hotels and shopping centers have been open since May 4th. In a further step to end the lockdown, restaurants and cafes may start next Monday (18. 05.) to open again.

However, there must be a minimum distance of two meters between the tables. Chefs and waiters are also required to wear mouth-nose protection. Also starting next Monday, hairdressing salons and beauty salons will be allowed to open.

Egypt – Hotels already open to domestic tourists

It's on It is unclear when normality will return to popular beach resorts such as Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh. Hotels may for domestic vacationers at 25 Percentage now open again and from June 1st at 50 percent occupancy.

Among other things, the hotels must provide disinfectants at the entrance and the luggage of the guests upon arrival and departure disinfect. When the borders open again, airports should also ensure that travelers can keep a minimum distance from each other.

Experts estimate that the Egyptian tourism industry is losing $ 1 billion a month from the pandemic. ( dpa )