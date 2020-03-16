tough-people-who-know-that

After Aaron Finch won the election, he shook hands with his New Zealand colleague Kane Williamson. Habit stop. That's how you do it before a cricket match, for decades. Then both team captains had to laugh. That was on Friday before the New Zealand game in Sydney. Two days later, nobody felt like laughing. The cricket series was canceled, the second game on Sunday was no longer. The team from New Zealand had to go home quickly because the borders were locked at home. Anyone who wants to enter must be in quarantine for 14 days, this also applies to New Zealanders.

The small, remote country is not yet a stronghold of the Corona virus. There are only six confirmed diseases, the number has been stable for days. The confirmed cases are all on the North Island. And measures are being taken to stop the potential spread. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is very determined what she says will be implemented.

“I will follow the best advice from our experts and ensure that we are ahead and protect the public health of New Zealanders” , said Ardern.

So, boundaries means that since the weekend. For all. The Prime Minister appeals to common courage. “We are all tough, level-headed people,” says Ardern. “We know something like that.”



New Zealand is a small and sparsely populated country. The largest and most densely populated area is the Auckland Region The Auckland Pacifika Festival 2020, which celebrates the culture of the communities in the neighboring Pacific Islands, has now been canceled, and it has been feared that it will be in the home countries of visiting members, such as Samoa in Year 2019 could come to a similar situation, then a large outbreak of measles caused many deaths.

The New Zealanders have been up since the earthquake Disasters prepared

The New Zealanders are used to being on high alert, at least since the earthquake in Christchurch by 2011 with one 6.3 magnitude in which 185 people were killed and many aftershocks across the country have trained people to store basic supplies to prepare for natural disasters At the moment, however, as everywhere in the world, toilet paper is scarce in supermarkets.

Of course, everything has been canceled in New Zealand sports. The international rugby and thus the favorite team of all New Zealanders, the rugby team, the “All Blacks”, is affected. The “Six Nations” games were postponed by one year, but at least until October. The field hockey association has canceled the Pro League games of the “Black Sticks” for men and women in the Netherlands and Germany, a few days before the corona virus escalated in Europe.

That The Black Caps team, the cricket team, left Australia at the right time. CEO David White told Radio Sport that the cancellation of the series against Australia was a financial loss. “Abe, of course, is completely insignificant in the current situation. We provide and support the government's decisions. ”It was better because otherwise the cricket team would now be in quarantine. But they landed in New Zealand shortly before the measure took effect. “We'll get through there,” said White.

By the way, at the end of the game on Friday, no player had shaken hands when the teams were saying goodbye to the lawn. But this picture seems a few days later, light years away.