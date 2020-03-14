top-up-carefully-so-that-something-remains-for-others

Federal Food Minister Julia Klöckner has called on citizens to avoid buying hamsters in the coronavirus crisis. “We currently have no supply shortages in Germany,” said the CDU politician on Saturday. “I therefore appeal to the citizens to stock up their supplies carefully, judiciously and prudently – then enough is available for everyone, the shelves will be replenished promptly.”

There is no reason for hamster purchases . “Especially in view of the current situation, it is not only the solidarity of consumers that is required, but also moderation and moderation.”

[Aktuelle Entwicklungen zum Coronavirus in Berlin können Sie hier im Newsblog verfolgen.]

It is important now in the coronavirus crisis to only store what is normally used and consumed in everyday life so as not to waste food and important resources Klöckner before World Consumer Day this Sunday. “Because unnecessary hamster purchases often lead to the fact that groceries end up in the bin.” Those who have bought too much can give perfect goods to be passed on to the blackboards.

According to the trade association (HDE) ensures the basic supply of food in supermarkets in Berlin and Brandenburg. The camps are now well stocked before Easter, said Nils Busch-Petersen, general manager of HDE Berlin-Brandenburg. There were no product bottlenecks.

“Our appeal to customers: If they stock up, then step by step and carefully.” Busch-Petersen called for mutual consideration. “We notice that there is enormous demand for individual products,” he said. These included longer-lasting foods that could not be refrigerated as well as hygiene articles.

Background about the corona virus:

Coronavirus FAQ: Read here 66 important questions and answers about SARS-CoV-2

With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

After staying in Risk area: What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection

What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection What parents need to know about the coronavirus: “Covid – 19 is not worse for children than flu”

Expert about anti-coronavirus measures: “Consequently, you would have to stop public transport”

Busch-Petersen sees problems coming to his own branch. Because tourists failed to attend due to the cancellation of major trade fairs, the retail sector has also recorded a decline in sales in the low double-digit percentage range since the beginning of March. There was a close cooperation between trade, gastronomy and politics to advise on concrete help.

In order to facilitate the logistics transport for trade, the Senate Department for Transport in Berlin as well the Brandenburg Ministry of Transport lifted the Sunday driving ban for corresponding transports on Friday. From now on until June 1 of this year, so-called dry transports – durable food, hgyiene and medical items can also be on the streets in the two federal states on Sundays. Busch-Petersen welcomed the decision. “This is a significant relief for the trade,” he said. (dpa)