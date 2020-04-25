top-talk-on-the-lufthansa-rescue-earlier-this-week

A crisis talk at the highest level is planned for state aid for the battered Lufthansa at the beginning of next week. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD), Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU), Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) and Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr want to negotiate a rescue package, as the German press agency learned on Saturday. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported that such a top talk was planned shortly.

The rescue package was worth between nine and ten billion euros, government circles said. However, it is still controversial in the federal government in what form the federal government is helping Lufthansa and how much say the politicians have in the event of a temporary state participation. In government circles it was said that Lufthansa should not be dragged from all sides, the situation was already dramatic enough.

Lufthansa was massively affected by the Corona crisis. Spohr has already prepared the airline's employees for tough times. (dpa)