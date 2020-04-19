too-much-well-intentioned-ventilation?

The question of how seriously ill Covid 19 patients should be ventilated is for the current one Central pandemic. Both because this is crucial for their survival – due to the lack of active substances against the virus called Sars-CoV-2 – and also because the number of intensive care beds required with breathing apparatus is one of the central benchmarks for adjusting the distance measures, as the German Ethics Council recently in stressed an opinion.

So far, the capacity limit in Germany, unlike for a long time in Wuhan, northern Italy or in Alsace, has not been reached: According to the German intensive register, over the weekend there were still more than 11 000 intensive beds free .

About three out of four Covid are ventilated in the clinics – 19 – patients. However, according to many experts, the approach taken so far is wrong, it also endangers the life of patients.

A discussion about the right time for the drastic measure

So far, especially represented Associations of anesthesiologists that those with severe pneumonia should be intubated and ventilated early, as the patient's condition deteriorates rapidly. The intubation should “not be delayed” by non-invasive ventilation with masks, for example.

The use of masks and the addition of a lot of oxygen would release “to a high degree” aerosols, through which personnel can be infected with the virus.

However, only poor survival rates after invasive ventilation were reported from the Chinese city of Wuhan, northern Italy, Great Britain and the USA: 30, 50 or even 80 Percent of intubated patients died accordingly. It has not yet been sufficiently investigated why this is so: the invasively ventilated patients often had a worse course than others before, and there was considerable strain on the healthcare system in the various countries.

“Most of us believe that intubations should be avoided until they are clearly necessary,” the New York Times quoted Reuben Strayer from Maimonides Medical Center in New York. While this type of ventilation is sometimes necessary to save lives, it also has significant disadvantages: patients are sedated for many days, they have increased risks of additional bacterial pneumonia, ventilation can damage the lungs and after an improvement they have to be improved these are weaned.

As long as the stability of the patients allowed, ventilation should be provided by means of non-invasive procedures, the Association of Pneumological Clinics said in mid-March . There is no evidence that viral pneumonia takes a better course under invasive ventilation.

“Rather, it can be expected that too many patients will be intubated too early in the current phase, and in particular taking into account established rules of emergency and intensive care medicine,” said the association. Non-invasive procedures are “the primary preferred form of ventilation.”

The German Society for Pneumology and Respiratory Medicine (DGP) presented recommendations on Friday that go in the same direction: Patients should first receive more oxygen or use a mask before ventilating them if necessary.

This step should not take place too early or too late. In order to ensure this, according to the DGP, patients must be monitored closely so that critical deteriorations can be recognized in good time.

Criticism of the World Health Organization: “Physically not well on the way “

“The clinics should take a look at the sick at rest: Covid – 19 usually does not lead for immediate lung failure, ”says Torsten Bauer, Vice President of the DGP and Chief Physician of the Pneumology Clinic at the Berlin Lung Clinic Heckeshorn. In the course of the disease, there was a range of a few hours in which the patients could no longer sufficiently maintain the oxygenation of the blood.

There should be no break-ins here. “Our strategy is to first exhaust everything and then always check very early whether it works,” said Bauer to the Tagesspiegel.

He does not think it is expedient that serious courses of Covid – 19 are generally described as acute progressive lung failure (ARDS) or the so-called “shock lung”. “We placed great emphasis on using the diagnosis of ARDS in a very differentiated way,” says Bauer.

He criticizes the World Health Organization (WHO), which bases its treatment recommendations on ARDS. “This is a mistake because it is misunderstood,” says the lung specialist. “The WHO is not doing well on a medical level.” This is how she spread false information: A spokesman had advised against taking ibuprofen after statements about an allegedly increased mortality rate under Covid – 19 had been published. The UN organization later rowed back.

Non-invasive ventilation more expensive than intubating

But some experts don't go far enough with the recommendations of the DGP. DGP President Michael Pfeifer said that it was a “big mistake” to see intubations only as the “Ultima Ratio”. Bauer pointed out that non-invasive procedures are more complex than intubation. “What we want to prevent is that doctors give non-invasive ventilation to patients who have not done it before,” he said.

“Of course, experienced people can do this better,” said pulmonologist Gerhard Laier-Groeneveld, one of the leading experts in Germany in this area, the Tagesspiegel. But every clinic can start with this. Some houses would practically never ventilate patients with Covid 19 invasively.

For the so-called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) it was shown that patients with non-invasive ventilation methods live longer on average. But the results cannot be transferred directly to patients with Covid – 19.

He changed the clinic himself because the Lung Clinic Neustadt in the Harz Mountains was ready to treat some patients with Covid- 19 from France, says Laier-Groeneveld. They came intubated, but some of them could be extubated again after a few days. So far, other seriously ill patients would not have had to be ventilated.

According to his assessment, patients in Wuhan or New York who did not receive a breathing apparatus may have been lucky in some cases . And intubated patients should not be ventilated according to the usual standards for patients with ARDS, says Laier-Groeneveld – instead, they should receive a high volume of air. Doctors should try to breathe spontaneously every day and extubate after three to seven days if they can breathe again.

When visiting with a mask and gloves, there is “no danger at all “

Infections among doctors and nurses could be avoided with sufficient material, explains the doctor. “We made a face mask that is virus-proof,” says Laier-Groeneveld – adding gloves and protective coats. So far, there have been no infections among the staff in his clinic. With careful handling, other rules could also be relaxed: If visitors wear a mask made of virus-proof fleece and gloves, there would be “no danger at all,” he says.

It is important that the course of treatment be examined as soon as possible to ensure optimal therapy for the patient. A register is currently being established in Europe for this purpose.

One reason for the many intubations in the areas with the strongest outbreaks of Covid – 19 was probably that doctors quickly used invasive ventilation in the hectic situation by default. This was also feared in Germany: “We have had massive pressure for more than four weeks that a wave of patients is approaching us,” says Torsten Bauer from the DPG. Fortunately, this has so far not materialized due to the contact reductions and other steps.

Unless there is a significant increase in infections due to the current easing, the free intensive capacities will probably not initially be for patients with Covid – 19. According to Laier-Groeneveld, they are hardly necessary anyway: As long as patients can be kept stable for as long as possible without intubation, a larger proportion of the seriously ill patients should be treated in normal wards.