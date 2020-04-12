Tomosynthesis market Survey Report 2020-2027 | Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, etc.

This Tomosynthesis market intelligence study curates an exhaustive database of industrial essentials for formulating favorable strategies. A thorough investigation of the value chain and the distribution channel is provided in this study by business professionals. The Tomosynthesis Market study offers detailed information pertaining to the extent and application of the market, which helps better understand the global sector.

Overall, this report provides a clear view of every vital factor of the market without the need to refer to any other research reports or data sources. Our report will equip you with all the strategically vital facts about the past, present, and future of the market.

The emerging and present key participants in the Tomosynthesis market are:

Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Planmeca, iCAD and Dexela Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the tomosynthesis market on the basis of product, component, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

2D and 3D combination System

Standalone 3D system

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Display system

Face Shield

Paddle System

Tube Head

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Breast Cancer Screening

Chest Imaging Detection of Pulmonary Nodules Evaluation of Interstitial Lung Disease Detection of Subtle Pneumothoraces Evaluation of Fractures Rib Spine Clavicle Detection of Coronary Artery and Aortic Calcification Visualization and Scoring of Cystic Fibrosis Others

Evaluation of Erosions in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Head and Neck Imaging

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Various government organization and research institutes are engaged in clinical trials of the tomosynthesis to evaluate the efficiency of the device in case of early diagnosis of breast cancer. For instance, Cancer Prevention and Research Institute, Italy is engaged in study of the Innovation in Mammography: Tomosynthesis Pathways (IMPETO)

Favorable reimbursement policy such as, Medicare and other private insurer reimburse the women undergoing digital breast tomosynthesis is expected to fuel the market growth of the tomosynthesis in breast imaging application area

Various industry players are focusing on expanding the product portfolio in the field. For instance, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., one of the leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, in July 2019 launched its tomosynthesis Biopsy option for the ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system

Various key players are focused in developing the advanced technologies in tomosynthesis. For instance, Siemens Healthineers received FDA approval for its latest mammography machine, the Mammomat Revelation a mammography platform with the new InSpect integrated specimen imaging tool and the new HD Breast Biopsy solution for one-click targeting of suspicious areas

During 2019-2026, tomosynthesis market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.0% in Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 11.7% and 11.3% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of breast cancer and related diseases across the globe is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.

