tom-brady-leaves-new-england-patriots

Football star and Super Bowl record winner Tom Brady leaves the New England Patriots. The 42 year old said on Tuesday via the social networks. “I don't know what my football future will be like, but it's time for a new stage in my life and career,” wrote the quarterback.

Brady had reached the Super Bowl with the Patriots nine times and thus the finals of the American football elite league NFL – six times and thus more often than anyone else he also won the title. Brady's contract in Massachusetts had expired – despite his age, he wants to continue as one of the best quarterbacks in history. (dpa)