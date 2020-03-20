tom-brady-joins-tampa-bay-buccaneers

The switch from quarterback superstar Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is perfect. “The G.O.A.T. is coming to Tampa, ”the Buccaneers proudly announced on Friday on their homepage. According to the club from the American Football League NFL, the 42 year old Brady in Tampa receives a contract for several Years.

Video 17. 03. 2020, 16: 05 Clock 00: 45 Min. End of an era: Star quarterback Brady leaves the Patriots

Brady was first available as a so-called free agent because he was after 20 years looking for a new challenge with the New England Patriots. The Patriots led the exceptional quarterback to a total of six championships. Four times he was recognized as the most valuable player in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl next year will be held in Tampa. Brady then wants to be the first quarterback to lead his team to the championship in his own stadium.

“Tom has proven to be a champion who has grown to size on the field because he always does the best expected of himself and his teammates, ”said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. After the transfer coup, the Florida team wants to compete for the title in the new season at all costs. (dpa)