“today,-discussions-are-often-only-emotional”

Volkmar Denner (63) has been 2012 Chairman of the Board of Directors of Robert Bosch GmbH. The doctor of physics profiles the largest automotive supplier in the world with more than 400000 as a high-tech provider for future fields. Bosch has just adopted its own Code of Ethics for Artificial Intelligence (AI). Bosch also wants to make employees 20000 fit for the development and use of AI in the next two years.

Mr. Denner, when was the last time you sat on the computer and programmed a neural network?

On the weekend. I am trying to continue my education and as a scientist I am particularly interested in technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The best way to understand AI is to use it yourself. And that's pretty easy today with open source tools from the Internet.

How important is AI for Bosch?

It will be of crucial importance for us in the coming years. The amount of available data will explode and we need AI's mechanical processes to benefit humans. Bosch has given itself an AI code, i.e. guidelines for using this technology.

Why? Don't you tie yourself up that tech companies don't have?

Conversely, a shoe is made from it: Bosch has always distinguished itself by the fact that we not only do our business in Have an eye, but also assume responsibility beyond. If we determine how we imagine AI products to be – safe, robust and traceable – then we don't restrict ourselves. On the contrary. If we develop trustworthy AI that benefits people and makes their lives easier, then it makes our products better – and thus Bosch more successful. Our goal is to trust our AI products.

Can you give an example?

AI plays a central role in autonomous driving, for example when it comes to how technology decides in critical accident situations. The AI ​​Code states that in this classic dilemma we will not allow human life to be weighed up.

AI from Bosch should create trust. Can you take that from the world's largest auto parts supplier who is still struggling with the crisis of confidence in the diesel affair?

Doing one does not mean leaving the other. Of course, the automotive industry needs to regain consumer confidence, that's not a question. But it can also help to set ethical rules for the application of AI. Incidentally, our AI code applies to the entire company, not just the automotive sector. I don't see a fundamental crisis of confidence when it comes to AI.

But there are reservations and fears that technology could cause damage and make people redundant. Internationally there is talk of “German tech fear”.

Of course there are fears, for example the question of which jobs are retained by new technologies and which are not. However, I find that in the public debate the ability to take economic, ecological and social aspects into account is diminishing. Finding this balance has always been a strength in Germany in the past. Today, discussions are often only emotional, no longer based on facts. That worries me.

So too much Fridays-for-Future, too little economic expertise?

Ecological questions are without question important, but we can only answer them successfully if we generate the necessary funds. An example: Bosch will no longer leave a carbon footprint worldwide from the end 2020. That costs us around 100 million euros per year, i.e. one billion euros in the coming decade , We have to earn it in the running business.

Back to the German fear debate. Is the dispute over the Tesla settlement in Brandenburg symptomatic of the situation?

In democracies, such opinion-forming processes take place just longer. In the meantime, parts of the Greens consider the excitement around the spruce forest to be exaggerated. It seems to me that in the Tesla case, time pressure plays a major role. In the end, the discussion should come to a good end. In general, the following applies: Many want to have a more ecological economy, but do not want to bear the consequences, as the dispute over wind turbines and power lines shows.

How important is it for Bosch that Tesla wants to build a factory in Germany?

Tesla is an important customer and we welcome it when the manufacturer builds more factories. We supply technology for vehicles and for the factories. Bosch has also always had a local-for-local strategy, so it is always represented where the big customers are.

The inner workings of the Tesla Model 3 shows that the automaker is said to be six years ahead in software and AI. Can you keep up?

As a supplier and as an electronics and software company, we know very well what technically runs at Tesla and other start-ups. A lot may surprise us less.

Tesla and other manufacturers are increasingly building their own software and relying less on suppliers. Does that hurt you?

It depends on how good and competitive you are in this area. Large manufacturers will increasingly develop their software themselves. The division of labor in the German automotive industry has always been fluid. Some do more themselves, some get from suppliers. This also applies to classic components such as gearboxes.

Bosch wants 20 . 000 Make employees “fit in AI” – how does that work?

We set up a Bosch Learning Company years ago that offers everything – from its own Boschtube channel to classic training courses. We also use this to retrain employees for electromobility. The same applies to the Internet of Things and AI. This year, we will start training managers and development engineers who will have to understand a lot more about AI in the future. I also let myself be trained by our researchers in AI, down to the mathematical basics and it continues.

Do you have the impression that the school – and education policy has understood the importance of AI?

Certainly not yet nationwide. But AI is already an integral part of the courses offered by many universities. The next step must then be the inclusion in school education.

In your core business – as everywhere in the automotive industry – the yields in addition there is the shrinking market. How difficult is it for Bosch to generate funds for future-oriented fields such as AI or drive turnaround?

That is of course a big challenge. The markets are weak, and automobile production will decline again this year by 2.6 percent worldwide. In three years, the global market will have shrunk by around ten percent. We also have to adapt to this, the investments are correspondingly challenging.

Ten percent minus in ten years: You do not believe that the world car market will return to the old level reached?

As is well known, it is such a thing with forecasts. We expect an L-shaped market development over the next five years, not a V-shaped one. That is why we have to adapt our structures and our staff – many customers and competitors do the same.