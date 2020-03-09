Tobacco Paper Market was estimated to be US$ 1,210.52 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,564.76 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the Forecast Period Owing to The Popularity of Roll-your-own Cigarettes, says Absolute Markets Insights

The global tobacco paper market is expected to gain significant lift with the escalation in the popularity of roll-your own (RYO) cigarettes, especially among millennials. Cheap cost associated with RYO products, sometimes including the rolling papers or cigarette tubes as compared to the factory-made cigarettes is among the major driving factors propelling the tobacco paper market. Increasing adoption of electronic cigarettes, especially among teens is presumed to hamper the growth of tobacco paper market. However, stringent regulations mandated by the government regulatory bodies on limiting or restricting the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes is pushing electronic cigarette smokers to switch from their smoking methods to RYO smoking practices. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) restricted the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes in retail stores and gas stations with an aim to decrease the prevalence of vaping. This resulted in the shifting preferences of electronic smokers towards RYO smoking methods as the RYO products are comparatively cheaper as compared to traditional methods of smoking.

In Europe, the notion of roll-your-own cigarettes has gained significant traction over commercially manufactured or classic cigarettes, which has resulted in the increase of 1.4 percent expenditure on loose tobacco. According to the German Public Health Association (DGPH), sale of factory made cigarettes has declined by 2.5 percent with around 67 billion cigarettes. The decline in the sale of factory made cigarettes was accredited to increasing sales of loose tobacco, including roll-your-own cigarettes among smokers with an overall increase of 1.1 percent. With initiatives taken by various government bodies across the countries of Asia Pacific on banning the alternative methods of smoking is another factor contributing in the increased adoption of roll-your-own cigarettes smoking among young population in this region. For instance, in 2019, regulatory bodies of India approved the promulgation of prohibition of electronic cigarettes from production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement. Thus, such factors are projected to positively influence the growth of tobacco paper market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global tobacco paper market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global tobacco paper market was evaluated at US$ 1,210.52 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1,564.76 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5%.

On the basis of weight, 10 gsm – 25 gsm accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, 25 gsm & above is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of material, wood pulp segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, hemp segment is projected to be evaluated as fastest growing market by 2027.

Some of the players operating in the global tobacco paper Bukit Muria Jaya, Delfortgroup AG, Glatz Feinpapiere, Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co., Ltd., Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd., Republic Technologies (UK) Ltd, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., and The Rolling Paper Company amongst others.

Global Tobacco Paper Market:

By Weight

Up to 10 gsm

10 gsm – 25 gsm

25 gsm & above

By Material

Hemp

Wood Pulp

Rice

Flax

Linen

Sisal

By Paper Grade

Cigarette Tissue

Plug Wrap Paper

Tipping Base Paper

By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

