TIRE MATERIAL MARKET 2020 IMPRESSIVELY GROW IN FUTURE BY TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS NYNAS AB, PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION., SIBUR INTERNATIONAL, RALSON GOODLUCK CARBON,

Tire Material Market is expected to reach USD 103.37 billion by 2025, from USD 73.98 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, LANXESS, Cabot Corporation., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, JSR Corporation, Columbian, The other players in the market are China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, Nynas AB, PetroChina Company Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation., SIBUR INTERNATIONAL, Ralson Goodluck Carbon, Longxing Chemical, Phillips, U.S. Zinc., American Zinc Recycling LLC, PPG Industries, Inc, SRF Limited, Umicore SA, TEIJIN ARAMID B.V., Aeolus Tyre Co., Ltd., ATG., Metro Tyre, Australian Tyre Traders., Dun & Bradstreet, Inc., Birla Tyres, Carlisle Companies Inc., DMACK Tyres, Federal Corporation, Multistrada Arah Sarana, PT Tbk., Nokian Tyres Group, Omni United Pte Ltd. Servis Tyres, Shandong Hengfeng Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. and many more.

Tire is a tough and flexible rubber covering that is attached to the rim of a wheel. A Tire provides traction to the vehicle and serves as a pad for the wheel. The most common form of the tire is pneumatic. The pneumatic tire consists of an inner tube that holds the air pressure. Nowadays pneumatic tires are designed to form a pressure seal with the rim of the wheel. To develop proper toughness and flexibility, the rubber must be treated with different chemicals and then should be heated gradually.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the automotive industry

Improvement in rubber chemistry and tier design

Rising demand from developing countries

Market Restraint:

Continuous change in raw material prices

Strict government regulation regarding road safety

Segmentation: Global Tire Material Market

By Type

Elastomers

Reinforcing Fillers

Plasticizers

Chemicals

Metal Reinforcements

Textile Reinforcements

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Trucks

Mining & construction

Buses

Agricultural vehicles

Others

