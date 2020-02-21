“time-window-for-containment-is-closing-more-and-more”

Im Fighting the new corona virus have new ones Foci of infection in and outside of China the World Health Organization WHO alarmed. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Friday that “Time window” to contain the epidemic is closing. Before there were new ones Foci of infection reported from both China and several other countries Service. Four people in Iran have already died of the lung disease Covid – 19.

“We are still in a phase where containment is possible is, “said Ghebreyesus.” But the time window is closing more and more. “If the world doesn't go “hard” against the virus now, it'll face you “serious problem”.

The Chinese authorities admitted that there are in several prisons across the country more than 500 infected give. 230 Infections were found only in the women's prison in Wuhan, the epicenter of the Epidemic, registered. In addition to the Hubei province, there are also eastern ones Shandong and Zhejiang provinces with coronavirus cases. Also kicked in the Beijing Fuxing Hospital, new infections are piling up.

of China Head of state Xi Jinping said at a Politburo meeting, the culmination of the Epidemic “had not yet come”, especially the situation in Hubei was still “dark and complicated” . In Hubei, the causative agent was in December Respiratory disease Covid – 19 was first detected in humans. In Mainland China has so far been around according to the authorities (). 0 people with the virus, more than 2200 of them died. (AFP)