Three scenarios for the new school year – just in case

A group of leading education experts has spoken in favor of “classroom instruction as a rule” – that is, for the return of all students to their classrooms, primarily in primary schools. A prerequisite for this is continued “low infection activity” in the general population, in which contacts of Covid 19 infected people can be effectively tracked.

If a slow rise in the number of new infections appears to be “justifiable”, should “a division of the class be dispensed with”, it says in the “Recommendations for the organization of the school year published on Thursday 2020 / 21 “.

Under no circumstances should the planning A commission of experts from the Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation close to the SPD under the chairmanship of Kai Maaz, director of the DIPF (Leibniz Institute for Educational Research and Educational Information) based in Frankfurt am Main and emphasizes that a return to the usual “regular school activities” Berlin.

The curricula and the “expected achievement goals” of all subjects would have to be shortened or reduced be rt. This would give the teachers the freedom to catch up on missed material and to deal with further restrictions on teaching in a “pedagogical-constructive” way.

At the same time, the experts are calling for nationwide standards for distance learning, especially for older ones Students should be kept partially. You should have a permanent contact person at school, personal contact at least once a week – and binding lesson plans and weekly schedules for classes.

Make sure that everyone is on Participate in distance learning

This is to ensure that all students actually take part in distance learning. At the beginning of the new school year at the latest, there should also be enough digital devices in the schools for borrowing for students without their own equipment.

Participating in the expertise 22 Scientists and school practitioners, including Birgit Eickelmann, professor of school education at the University of Paderborn, Michael Becker-Mrotzek, director of the Mercator Institute for Language Development and German as a Second Language at the University of Cologne, and Miriam Pech, director the Heinz-Brandt-Schule Berlin-Weißensee and chair of the association of the Berlin ISS school heads (for a complete recommendation click here).

In the appeal to reopen the schools to all students at a low infection rate, the group primarily refers to primary schools, among other things because there are usually fixed learning groups. For the secondary level, face-to-face lessons are recommended as a rule, even if “largely solid learning groups can be formed there.”

distance only for teachers and for student lectures

In the groups, the distance requirement of 1.5 to two meters should no longer apply – except for teachers in frontal classroom talks and student lectures in front of the class.

The general hygiene measures for washing hands and sneezing labels and thorough ventilation of the classrooms should of course continue to apply. The learning groups should remain as separate as possible during breaks and after class and should observe the general rules of distance and wearing a mouth-and-nose cover outside of their own group.

But this very cautious recommendation, which requires a high degree of self-discipline, especially among the younger pupils, is only one of three scenarios designed by the expert group around Kai Maaz.

Scenario 2 provides – “with higher infection activity” – a mix of classroom and distance learning, divided learning groups with a distance of 1.5 meters in the classroom.

According to scenario 3, distance learning would be the rule, if there was a second wave of the intensity of the first wave, which led to the complete closure of the schools in March. This variant is not described in more detail. Comprehensive school closings are very unlikely in the future, Kai Maaz explains on request.

The outbreaks would be more likely to result in local closings, for which the recommendations to reduce the subjects would then apply in order to prevent inequalities between schools and regions. However, whether face-to-face, a mix of distance learning or pure homeschooling – the curricula and also the exams would have to be reduced in the coming months in any case.

Do not neglect minor subjects

However, the experts warn against concentrating on the core subjects, as is currently practiced in many places. Curriculum cuts should not be made at the expense of the minor subjects, one should stick to the concept of comprehensive general education.

When it comes to dealing with the social consequences of the pandemic, democracy education should not be neglected, so Maaz. The number of class assignments and tests should also be reduced, the time spent in school is too valuable for that. More important for the pupils is a “feedback” about their performance.

For children and adolescents who have fallen back (further) during the time of distance learning, the education experts demand a lot of help . They would need holiday offers that should be attractive and not stigmatize, an opening of offers from private institutes for learning therapy, with which the teachers exchange information.

It is also recommended that the times until graduation flexibilize. For example, the last two years to graduate from high school could be completed in three years, or the upper secondary school could be individually extended by one year.