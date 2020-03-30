three-scenarios-for-how-germany's-economy-will-continue

Germany cannot avoid a recession. The economists of the Council of Experts agree on this. How strong it is, however, depends entirely on when the economy returns to normal: when shops reopen, the auto companies can start production again. Depending on the development, the economies expect the gross domestic product to decline by 2.8 to 5.4 percent this year. So it is in the special report that they published on Monday.

“We assume that the corona pandemic will severely affect the global economy,” says Lars P. Feld, Chairman of the panel. “The uncertainty about future development is enormous due to the unusual situation and the difficult data situation.” That is why the economists worked out three scenarios.

Most likely that the economic situation normalizes over the summer. In this case, the German economy would shrink by 2.8 percent. Even if that would be the best possible development in view of the corona crisis, the economy would collapse as strongly as only once in the history of the Federal Republic: 2009 after Financial crisis. However, the experts assume that the situation 2021 will improve significantly again and that the economy will grow again by 3.7 percent.

A stronger economic downturn is also possible

The situation is different if the shutdown lasts longer and significantly more companies than previously had to shut down their production. In this case, expect a much stronger slump: The economy could then shrink by 5.4 percent this year. In this case, the economists assume a V-shaped course: the economy would plummet, but then also recover somewhat quickly. So it could 2021 grow again by 4.9 percent. The experts assume that companies can quickly build on their previous successes. “It is not like a war when the capital stock was bombed and the workers are at the front,” said the economist Volker Wieland.

As a third scenario, economists have worked out what happens if the phase of social isolation continues even beyond the summer. Then, in their opinion, the political measures already taken, such as aid payments and KfW loans, would probably not be sufficient to “prevent profound damage to the economic structure,” write the experts. Companies would be faced with financing difficulties even more, and consumers would be even more reluctant to make purchases than before.

In this case the German economy would take a U-shaped development instead of a V-shaped course: It would collapse by 4.5 percent this year and also 2021 with a plus of one percent recover much more slowly than in the other scenarios.

Economists especially want politics a clear announcement of what further measures it will take. “The prerequisite for a return to growth is the containment of corona infections, so that social and economic life normalizes,” says Feld. “A clearly communicated normalization strategy can stabilize the expectations of companies and households and reduce uncertainty.” This could also lead to relaxation on the financial market, after prices have plummeted again and again in recent weeks.

In addition, the economies see great need for coordination at the international level. “It is of little use if a country is the only one to get through the crisis well,” says Achim Truger. After all, the German economy is heavily dependent on exports.