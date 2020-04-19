three-dramatic-examples-of-diseases-that-came-from-animals

On March 4th 1918 the poultry farmer Albert Gitchell from Kansas fell ill flu-like symptoms. A few days later, he was assigned to the Army training camp in Funston as a cook. There were waiting 55. 000 Soldiers on shipment to Europe.

[Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen in Folge der Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Sie hier in unserem Newsblog. Über die Entwicklungen speziell in Berlin halten wir Sie an dieser Stelle auf dem Laufenden.]

Within three weeks after arrival of the poultry farmer 1100 recruits fell ill with a serious respiratory infection and 38 died. There are other plausible hypotheses about the origin of the epidemic.

But the man from Kansas – or at least someone from his environment, with whom he could have been infected – could be the “patient zero” who is affected by the H1N1 variant of the influenza A Virus-causing pandemic that panicked the world under the Spanish flu name. At least it's the first officially documented case.

Spanish flu: more than a billion people infected

During April, the H1N1 virus spread throughout the midwestern United States. The cities on the east coast from where the soldiers were shipped to Europe were increasingly affected.

The French port cities where American troops landed reported the first cases. H1N1 reached the trenches at the front in mid-April. A week later, the top hygienist in the German army, general practitioner Richard Pfeiffer, was reported a “lightning catarrh” epidemic from the western front.

In mid-May the virus reached Italy and Spain. Since the epidemic was only reported in Spain (censorship suppressed press freedom in the other countries) and because the Spanish king Alfonso XIII. and government members became seriously ill, the disease was given the name Spanish flu.

With the hundreds of thousands of soldiers returning home, H1N1 reached Canada, Australia and India and reached China and Japan via Southeast Asia. Within two years, from Lapland to Samoa and from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego, more than a billion people had contracted H1N1. Between 2.5 and five percent of the world's population died of it.

Curve in the shape of the Matterhorn

In the major cities of the USA, the Spanish flu was treated differently. In Philadelphia was on 17. September the first case of influenza is documented. Eleven days later, the long-planned Liberty Loan Parade was launched to mobilize Americans to buy government bonds to fund war costs. In contemporary pictures you can see thousands of people standing close together cheering the troops.

After a week there were around 45. 000 residents sick with flu. Six weeks later 12000 people had died. If you record the number of cases of illness on a time axis, the curve is roughly similar to the shape of the Matterhorn.

After St. Louis, in the south of the USA, the influenza flu came three weeks later. Within a few days, the city health authority imposed quarantine measures: schools, swimming pools and other public facilities were closed. There was a strict ban on assembly. The number of diseases rose only slowly, and the epidemic curve is reminiscent of a broad sand dune. The death rate was only half that in Philadelphia.

HIV – a virus that knows how to exploit prostitution

change of location, but almost at the same time: In the early 1920 years ago he took a resident of a village in South Cameroon – probably a young man looking for work in the prosperous Congo – the river boat to Leopoldville, today's Kinshasa. Without knowing anything about it, he carried the Simian Immunodeficiency Virus (SIV) in his body, the progenitor of all AIDS viruses.

Leopoldville was the economic center of Central Africa at the time. The city was connected by rail to the port city of Pointe-Noire in the French Congo and to Mbuji-Mayi and Elisabethville (now Lubumbashi) in the far south of the country.

What kind of We don't know what the young Cameroonian man found in Leopoldville. It is very likely that – before he died of an illness that was no longer noticeable in the “rustling” of fatal tropical diseases – he had regular sex. He transmitted the original form of HIV, which was caused by mutations from the monkey virus.

Explosive increase in venereal diseases

Prostitution was widespread in Leopoldville and led to an explosive increase in the 1930 years of venereal diseases. That prompted the colonial health agency to come on. Drug injections were also used to treat the sick. Syringes and cannulas were used again and again without sterilizing them beforehand.

This resulted in an epidemic of infectious jaundice, caused by the hepatitis B virus, a viral infection that was easily recognized by the yellow discoloration of the skin. However, the simultaneous spread of HIV was not to be seen.

The virus spreads through rail journeys

Thousands of young men were constantly in Leopoldville before traveling by train to the diamond and iron ore mines in Mbuji-Mayi and Elisabethville. Already 1922 used around 300. 000 Passengers on the Congo railway line. Until 1948 the number of job seekers rose to more than a million annually – and the HI- traveled in more and more people Virus undetected with. From the industrial centers of Mbuji-Mayi and Lubumbashi, the pathogen spread to migrant workers across the whole of Eastern and Southern Africa.

HIV also reached the New World directly from Leopoldville. After independence in the year 1960, several thousand Haitians had come to the Congo to fill vacancies after the withdrawal the Belgians had become free.

Due to domestic political turmoil and due to the civil war after the declaration of independence of the Katanga province, the Haitians 1964 back to your island. How many returnees were infected with HIV is unknown. However, the number was sufficient to set in motion a pandemic whose cause, the HI virus, was only recognized 1983.

A child, a clinic, a healer to launch an epidemic

Back to Africa, but almost to the present: On 26. December 2013 fell ill 18 Month-old boy in the village of Meliandou, in the far northeast of Guinea, with vomiting, bloody diarrhea and high fever. He died two days later of the consequences of a fulminant haemorrhagic fever.

The parents remembered that the child had regularly played on a hollow tree in the family yard, the fruit-consuming tree Bats served as day quarters. The child may have put the remains of a fruit contaminated with bat saliva in his mouth or stuck through contact with animal excrement with a variant of the 1976 Ebola virus described for the first time.

Ebola: Explosive outbreak in a few days

In the first week of January 2014 the boy's family members fell ill with identical symptoms and died after a few days. At the end of January, a first Ebola patient reached the district hospital in Guéckédou, a chronically underfunded hospital with thin staff and a desolate medical infrastructure.

Within a few days there was an explosive outbreak of Ebola fever among medical staff and patients. In order to escape the horrible place, the able-bodied patients fled to their home villages and caused the next wave of infections there.

When the patients died in the hospitals, as soon as they were admitted there, resentment against public health increased in the population. Newly ill people have now been brought to traditional healers, which has led to a rapid increase in the number of infected medicine men.

The funeral of a particularly renowned healer from the village of Sokoma in Sierra Leone on 10. May gave the epidemic a further boost: Overall 365 Ebola diseases could be directly and indirectly attributable to participation in the traditional funeral service.

Panic from fake news

As With a delay of almost three months, the control measures organized by the World Health Organization reached the epicenter in the border triangle of Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, fake news spread among the population.

The epidemics, dressed like astronauts from the point of view of the residents, were warned via mobile phone that they would not spray disinfectants but poison. In panic, people left their villages at night and in fog. The most important and most effective countermeasure against the Ebola virus therefore fizzled out: to isolate affected communities with a “cordon sanitaire” from the outside world.

The epidemic finally got out of control when the first patients reached the capitals Conakry, Monrovia and Freetown, where many people lived close together in poor areas. As in March 2016, so 27 Months after case zero, the Ebola epidemic was officially declared by the WHO, the balance was devastating: 28 610 People were ill and – depending on the estimation method – between 28 and 67 Percent died an agonizing death. It was the largest Ebola outbreak ever in history, attributed to a single person in contact with flight mammals.

Only three of many examples of dangerous zoonoses

The list of pathogens that left their original host and caused disastrous epidemics is long and growing. The Lassa virus scared 1969 first Nigeria, then the rest of the world.

1980 the Marburg virus suddenly appeared from the African rainforest and caused it Hemorrhagic fever, from which up to every eighth died – after it 13 Years earlier had caused seven mysterious deaths at the pharmaceutical company Behring in Marburg, which had experimented with monkeys from Africa. The Hantavirus made the border area of ​​Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado a life-threatening place (“Four-corner-disease”) for years.

Nipah- Virus: Millions of pigs are culled

The West Nile virus and the Zika virus spread around the world in one year from the blood-sucking insects that spread worldwide Globe.

1998 the Nipah virus in Malaysia led to several hundred cases of brain inflammation. Since pigs were thought to be the pathogen reservoir, around one million animals were culled. In fact, this virus also originated, at least originally, from a fruit-eating bat.

Infection epidemiologists have long known the driving forces that can become outbreaks from a singular infection event Spread spatially.

Weak health care as a risk factor

This always includes an insufficiently prepared or chronically underfunded Health care system that collapses quickly under additional stress. Social and demographic factors – such as the hundreds of thousands of migrant workers and a flourishing prostitution in the Congo or hundreds of thousands of returning soldiers from abroad – also play a decisive role.

For pathogens that are found in the respiratory tract spread, crowds of people in a confined space (such as the Liberty Loan Parade in Philadelphia, troop transports by ship, soldiers in trenches on the western front) quickly become epicentres that turn the infectious carousel at ever-increasing speeds. If political decision-makers do not understand the principle of an exponential chain of infection, the consequences are disastrous, as the epidemic curves of H1N1 patients in Philadelphia show.

The death of one Super healer as an example

The meaning of “super spreaders” or “superspreading events” – that is, individuals or events that lead to a disproportionately large number of new cases for example, at least suspect the case of the Sierra Leonean healer and her funeral. The similarity to the situation with après-ski in Ischgl in Tyrol is striking.

[Der Autor Hermann Feldmeier ist Arzt für Mikrobiologie, Infektionsepidemiologie und Tropenmedizin; er forscht und lehrt am Institut für Mikrobiologie und Infektionsimmunologie der Charité]

But there are also new factors: In the Ebola epidemic of 2013 to 2016, for example, showed for the first time the importance of conspiracy theories, fake news and their dissemination via social media for success or Have failure of control measures. Modern communication can be crucial for the successful containment of an epidemic. But it can also have fatal consequences like the virus itself.