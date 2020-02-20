“thousands-of-programmers-target-your-brain”

Tristan Harris founded the Center for Humane Technology. While studying at the Stanford Persuasive Technology Lab , Harris was already dealing with the psychological effects of software design. His fellow students included the later Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger . Harris also founded a start-up called Apture, which 2011 was bought by Google. He then worked for the search engine group and there two years later caused a stir internally with a presentation . In it he outlined his Worry Google’s developers would help distract more and more people from things like the notification features of apps.

Mr. Harris, you are dealing with the negative consequences of the technology platforms. How should we use smartphones and social networks?

It is not about how we use things ourselves, but how the technology is designed and the business models work. We are all constantly distracted, narcissistic, constantly outraged and disinformed. The world is getting crazier with the attention economy and tends to extremes, hate speech and conspiracy theories. This brings us to the digital Middle Ages, where people have more and more doubts about what is true and destroys trust in societies.

How can we learn to better control our own attention? It's very hard. As soon as you open Facebook, Twitter or Youtube, this is usually the beginning of the end. Because on the other side of the screen are thousands of programmers, aiming at your brain and calculating what is the ideal thing that they can show you and dangle in front of your brain. It is an unfair, asymmetrical interaction. The best thing would be to not use social media at all if you can avoid it. But it is very difficult for someone who wants to spread their own messages and thus reach many people, like journalists, but also our organization. We are therefore all useful idiots, the unpaid Uber drivers in the attention economy.

Do you still have tips for more conscious handling? What you can do is not use social media on the phone, but only on the computer. Or logging out afterwards so that you have to log in again – this forces more conscious use. You should also turn off all notifications.

When it comes to problems of correct addiction, it is less a question of what you do with his phone, but with his life. Do we have things that really fill us? Then we should pick it up instead of on the phone. The real solution to an addiction problem is not sobriety, but real connections in life.

What should and shouldn't parents allow their children to do? There is new research by Jonathan Haidt, so it is good practice to teach children up to 13 years to give their own smartphones. The problem is that parents feel obliged to let their children use telephones. Because when all friends communicate with it, they have to, so as not to be excluded. You have to encourage parents to change these social norms. You have to find school principles in the group.

Why do you find smartphones so problematic in children? The gamification of identity and self-esteem based on likes and followers between the ages of around ten and 14 years is so harmful that we should not allow it. It is a very vulnerable phase of life in which the children develop their identity. But the lesson from the filters of the smartphone apps is: Other people like you, but only if you use a filter that makes you appear more beautiful and look different than you actually look. This anchors unrealistic expectations in terms of appearance and identity.

I don't want to fundamentally demonize technology, by the way, computers are great. It's about the design of smartphones and social networks that manipulate our attention.

What do you advise about video games? I have as a child played computer too. With phones, however, the games are right next to important communication tools, many go to sleep with them and get up with them. This is too close to everyday life and dangerous mixing. It is therefore better to have a special device only for gaming that you only use on certain occasions.

You have to also be very careful and wonder if the game manufacturer’s business model matches the child’s level of development. Who really cares about the children and who is only interested in tying them to the screen? You should also know that a lot of people in Silicon Valley don't let their children use smartphones or social media.