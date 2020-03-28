those-who-benefit-from-the-coronavirus-crisis-in-sports

The Bundesliga is pausing, as is the tennis tour. Formula 1 is waiting for the start of the season, the Olympics and the European Football Championship have been postponed. The corona virus has swirled the sport vigorously. The cancellations and postponements are not so inconvenient for some athletes.

Leroy Sané and Niklas Süle

It was also difficult for national coach Joachim Löw to predict whether the two important players would be fit in time for the European Football Championship this summer. Both had contracted cruciate ligament tears in the first half of the season. If anything, they would have traveled to the tournament in June and July with very little practice. Time was running out, especially for Bayern professional Süle. Now the pan-European tournament from 11. June to 11. July 2021 will be held. And the defense chief, like Manchester City attacker Sané, has plenty of time to get in shape.

Marco Reus

DFB colleague Marco Reus also gets enough time for recovery. The Dortmund captain suffered a complicated muscle injury at the cup out at Werder Bremen in early February and has not been used since.

Robert Lewandowski

At Bayern, the top scorer misses fewer games than feared. At the end of February he had been diagnosed with a crack in the shin edge at the left knee joint and a break of four weeks. For the record champions, the pole is actually irreplaceable. 39 Lewandowski had goals in 32 Seasonal appearances in three competitions.

Roger Federer

A knee surgery after the Australian Open led to the tennis star's forced break for months. Successes at his biggest goals this year – Wimbledon and Olympia – were also at risk. It seems likely that Wimbledon will not be able to start in late June as planned. The Swiss 2021 could dream of Olympic gold as almost 40 – Realize year old. However, according to the current status, the French Open scheduled for autumn overlap with the Laver Cup that he initiated.

break that nobody notices. Roger Federer wanted to do without the French Open anyway, now they have been postponed.

Angelique Kerber and Andrea Petkovic

Like Federer, Kerber would have the important and then canceled tournaments missed in Indian Wells and Miami because of their lengthy hamstring injury. The three-time Grand Slam winner threatened to crash further in the world rankings and possibly slip off the seed list at upcoming Grand Slam tournaments.

Now the world ranking remains unchanged for the time being. And Kerber, like her Fed Cup colleague Andrea Petkovic, has enough time to at least cure her injury. Petkovic has had to pause and undergo knee surgery since the beginning of the year.

Marcel Nguyen

The three-time European gymnast had his surgery on his shoulder in October, but was recently slightly panicked about the Olympics. The closed halls made suitable preparation impossible. Now his Tokyo dream is much more realistic. Would it be at the original date of 24. Had stayed between July and August 9, time might have run out. “I got valuable time,” said Nguyen, who was on bars and in all-around 2012 won Olympic silver in London. “Now I can prepare myself in peace. Without this stress to bring myself to bending and breaking to my previous level of performance. “

Sebastian Vettel

The winter test phase of Formula 1 was again sobering for the Ferrari driver and his team. The new car from Scuderia looked immature and could not counter the pace of the title competition from Mercedes and Red Bull. Vettel was already preparing for a difficult start to the season when the opening race in Australia was canceled at short notice.

The racing series is now in the corona virus break until at least June, the teams are initially on holiday. From mid-April, however, Ferrari could try to catch up with the development deficit and rebuild the car vigorously. The time until a possible restart would be the chance for the Ferrari engineers – and in the end for Vettel. (dpa)