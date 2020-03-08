“those-affected-cannot-find-help”

“It is so important that the topic of ME / CFS is made public,” says Claudia Schreiner from the #MillionsMissing organization on Saturday. She is one of thousands of patients in Germany, one of millions of people worldwide – one of millions of “forgotten”.

Extreme exhaustion and constant pain are symptoms as well as severe concentration and circulatory disorders. Many patients also suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, difficulty breathing or sensitivity to light and temperature.

Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), also known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), is a disease that has not been researched so far. There is a lack of research funds, but above all there is a lack of awareness: Many aspiring doctors are not even familiar with ME / CFS at the end of their medical studies.

ME / CFS: Millions of people worldwide

Last Thursday Claudia Schreiner was not one of the millions of missing and forgotten people. It was heard. Representing thousands of other sick people.

In cooperation with the German Society for ME / CFS and #MillionsMissing, the patient representative of the SPD parliamentary group Martina Stamm-Fibich organized the first parliamentary technical discussion on ME / CFS in the Bundestag.

Prof. Carmen Scheibenbogen of the Charité Berlin, which initiated a project for health services research for ME / CFS as part of the innovation fund at the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA), clarified together with Prof. Uta Behrends from the Schwabing Children's Clinic at the TU Munich and Sebastian Musch, the Chairman of the German Society for ME / CFS, on the severity of the disease, the health-related implications and the urgent need for action.

All stakeholders at one table

Members of the Bundestag of the parliamentary groups SPD, CDU / CSU and Bündnis 90 / The Greens met representatives of the joint self-administration in health care, the Federal Ministry of Health as well the German Pension Insurance Federation, on patients, doctors, scientists and representatives of the Fatigatio eV patient organizations and the Lost Voices Foundation.

Present at the parliamentary discussion ch to ME / CFS (from left to right): Prof. Carmen Scheibenbogen (Charité), Valentina Seidel (Lost … Photo: #MillionsMissing Germany

All united with a common goal: to improve the disastrous supply situation for those affected.

Martina Stamm-Fibich spoke of a first step towards more attention, which was done with the event: “The lively participation of all participants makes me hope that in future we will no longer have to talk about ME / CFS as the “forgotten” disease. We now have to get the stone rolling. “Stamm-Fibich hopes to raise the Federal Ministry of Education and Research's awareness of the topic in further discussions in the next few weeks.

” There is a shortage everything ”

Sebastian Musch pointed out the dramatic situation of the patients:“ Everything is lacking. ME / CFS is despite 250. 000 Diseased people in Germany are practically unknown to the medical community and the general public. “Those affected would find no help and would not be cared for, and the disease was often not taken seriously or treated incorrectly.

massively expand the care structures, educate health professionals about the disease and provide adequate research funding to develop biomarkers and therapies, “said Musch.

A commission with experts and equal patient participation must now be set up, to plan further necessary steps.

A little bit of hope for everyone with ME / CFS

For Claudia Schreiner, the event was a first glimmer of hope: a “hopefully first step into a better future, for everyone with ME / CFS as well as their relatives and friends.”

The attendees of #MillionsMi ssing Germany participated “on behalf of all ME / CFS sufferers, who mostly follow the events from their beds on social media”. Claudia Schreiner says: “Now it is the turn of politicians to finally create incentives for the much-needed research and thereby set a sign of recognition”.