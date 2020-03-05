thomas-kraft-is-number-one-again

At the beginning of the week, there were already first signals that caused observers to be taken aback. It was Hertha BSC's first training session before the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen this Saturday. Rune Jarstein came all the way up from the cabin to the square all by herself. His constant companion, goalkeeper coach Zsolt Petry, was seen alongside someone else this time. At the side of Thomas Kraft.

Chance? Irrelevant? Or is it a sign of the changed hierarchy in the goalkeeper position among the Berliners? Thomas Kraft, substitute behind the Norwegian Jarstein in previous years, had been in the goal last Friday, at Herthas 3: 3 against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

He had excessive ambition

And it stays that way for now. “Thomas will be in the goal,” said Alexander Nouri, the coach of the Berlin Bundesliga club. “We trust him.” It was no longer a big surprise. Thomas Kraft was not only indebted to the draw in Düsseldorf because he was powerless against all three goals conceded; he also contributed significantly to the unexpected turn in this game, which Hertha already seemed to lose at the break, at 0-3.

The goalkeeper, who in every training session due to his excessive ambition noticed, during the break addressed his colleagues, asked them “whether we want to be slaughtered further or finally wake up as a team.”

It was loud, it got dirty – and it helped . “One can say with certainty that it made a significant difference to the outcome of the game,” said Herthas manager Michael Preetz. In the end, the Düsseldorfers had to be happy that they had not lost yet.

For the 31 year-old force it was the triumphant conclusion of a week, in which the devastating verdict of his former boss Jürgen Klinsmann was made public: “Strength, 31, constantly sick or injured, no added value. Let the contract expire, ”was the actually secret protocol of the former Hertha trainer.

No added value because of! Kraft was able to impressively refute this judgment at the first opportunity. “This is my job,” he said afterwards. “If the coaches then make such a decision, then I will be there.”

Immediately after the game in Düsseldorf, Alexander Nouri had left open whether the exchange on the goalkeeper position remains a one-off or for Would be permanent. Zsolt Petry had spoken in favor of the change – although Hertha's goalkeeping coach had been an important caregiver for Jarstein in the past. Most recently, however, Jarstein's uncertainty was clearly felt. Both against Paderborn and against Cologne he directed a ball into his own goal.

Boyata is missing, Skjelbred is questionable

Basically, the Norwegian is the better goalkeeper than strength, stronger with the foot, more determined in the control of the penalty area; but Hertha's current situation is also about other qualities. It's about reliability, a certain level of persistence, especially in critical situations – especially since coach Nouri against Bremen has to do without his defense chief Dedryck Boyata.

The Belgian could not train again on Thursday due to muscular problems. It is also tight for the sick Per Skjelbred. Santiago Ascacibar and Arne Maier are ready for his position in defensive midfield.

Since September 2015 Jarstein Herthas has been the clear number one, and since then Thomas Kraft has only been came to eighteen appearances for the professional team, eleven of them in the Bundesliga. Coach Nouri did not want to confirm that he would remain the goalkeeper until the end of the season. But everything speaks for it – as long as nothing unforeseen happens.

“In training and in game, he gave the impression that he can help the team now,” said Nouri about Kraft. “With his personality, he is able to carry her from behind.” And if need be, Thomas Kraft also guides her from the cabin on the right path during the break.

