Thomas Kraft is also in goal against Bremen
AN: Thomas #Kraft will be in goal this weekend, that's a sporty decision. We trust him because he can lead the team from behind with his personality. We have the impression that he can help our team. #BSCSVW #hahohe
Test, Test
Hertha BSC will play a test game in the upcoming international break against the second division Hannover 96. As the Berliners announced on Thursday, both teams will meet on 26. March at 15. 00 clock on each other. The game is played in the amateur stadium on the Olympic site. Admission is free. (dpa)
Home game against Bremen probably not at risk
Hertha BSC has taken further measures in the fight against the new corona virus for the home game in the Bundesliga this Saturday (15. 30 Uhr / Sky) against SV Werder Bremen. In a message on Wednesday, it said that the game was “currently nothing stands in the way” and should take place “according to the current status as planned in the Berlin Olympic Stadium.”
Hertha also referred again to hygiene standards and “exceptionally allows you to bring your own hygiene items such as disinfectant containers up to a size of 100 – ml containers “. In addition, the club asked for “appropriate personal responsibility and care” if fans and potential visitors feel sick or if they show flu-like symptoms in particular.
Due to heightened ” Safety, hygiene and health measures ”, visitors would also have to be prepared for delays when entering the Olympic Stadium. (dpa)
Preparing for the next game against Bremen
“The more quality we get is available on Saturday, the better, ”says Hertha coach Alexander Nouri. With Dedryck Boyata it could be tight for the game against Werder Bremen.
Hertha BSC has started preparing for the important game against Werder Bremen. Two players were missing in training.
Police are looking for two Hertha fans
The Berlin police are looking for two Hertha fans. They are accused of assault, violation of the peace and violation of the Assembly Act.
No. 0534 According to information from the population, one of two suspects has now been identified. The investigation is ongoing. First registration no. 0517 from 02. March 2020: After crimes in the stadium – suspect with Pictures wanted The Berlin police are looking for two men who are said to have committed several crimes independently of one another in a stadium in Köpenick last November.
No more autographs from Hertha
Like FC Bayern a week ago, Hertha BSC now also recommends that its players refrain from giving autographs or selfies. The reason is the spread of the coronavirus and the recommendation of the Robert Koch Institute in this regard.
Infotweet: With a view to the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute (@rki_de), we recommended that our players stop signing autographs and refrain from taking selfies with the fans. We ask for your understanding. #hahohe
Brad Pitt as Michael Preetz
Marcel Reif recently described Hertha as “the most boring and insignificant capital city club in the world”. Our columnist Frank Lüdecke can only laugh about that. This season is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular what the history of this club has to offer. But they would be happy about such a material on “Netflix”. Any bet, they have something in the drawer. The first season of “The Club”. With Brad Pitt and Robert de Niro as Michael Preetz and Werner Gegenbauer.
Open goalkeeper duel at Hertha
after his awakening speech at half time and the subsequently won 3: 3 at Fortuna Düsseldorf, Thomas Kraft can hope for further appearances in the goal of Hertha BSC. The duel with Rune Jarstein for number one at the Berlin Bundesliga club is open after the emotional point win on Friday evening. “We will discuss this with the goalkeepers and then make a decision,” said coach Alexander Nouri on Saturday in Berlin.
Kraft had to endure a humiliation during the week. Ex-trainer Jürgen Klinsmann had the 31 – year-olds in his protocol made public with “constantly sick or injured, no more added value. Let the contract expire ”. In Düsseldorf Kraft was surprisingly in the starting XI for Jarstein. (dpa)
This is how the Hertha fans in Düsseldorf reacted
In the second half, the Capos pulled out of the guest block back, henceforth the support was organized independently by the fans. After the game, the team was then asked to talk in front of the block.
What happened during the half-time break?
From a 0: 3 deficit at half time to a 3: 3 draw – the question naturally arises: what was going on in the cabin during the break?
Hertha's coach Alexander Nouri explained at the press conference after the game: It was more important than his changes that the players communicated with each other. In addition, goalkeeper Thomas Kraft, who had just joined Rune Jarstein, apparently made another juicy speech – and this obviously did not fail to have an effect.
He released an impulse during the break and appealed to the team directed. Great respect for that.
Herthas coach Alexander Nouri (via dpa)
I am one of the oldest and most experienced players with us, and me just felt like I had to say something. Like we in the played the first half, we had to ask ourselves whether we want to be slaughtered further or finally as a team wake up.
Herthas goalkeeper Thomas Kraft
More important than the changes was that the players communicated with each other to have.
Herthas coach Alexander Nouri (via dpa)
There has been a lot of talk recently that we are not a team. If we don't Team, we wouldn't have come back like that. None of us have each other given up.
Herthas Maximilian Mittelstädt (via dpa)
A voice from the captain
After the game, Captain Per Skjelbred finds the first words. “That was a very important point,” said the Norwegian. “The first half was a total fiasco. It's not that easy to score goals in the Bundesliga, ”he said at the streaming service“ Dazn ”. When asked about the troubled days in Berlin, he answered meaningfully: “Football is sometimes a lot of chaos.”
It remains at 3: 3
It ends up 3: 3, with which Hertha can of course live much better. The Fortuna, who led 3-0 at half, must be accused of just wanting to manage the game. This passivity brought the Berliners back into play.
Cunha hits the post
In the final minute, Cunha hits the post. Two minutes extra.
Ten more minutes
That doesn't have to be the end here. Both teams play for victory. Düsseldorf has woken up again, Hertha looks determined.
911 for Hertha – 3: 3
Suddenly it is 3: 3. After Piatek is brought down by goalkeeper Kastenmeier in the penalty area and thus takes a penalty, the Pole converts the penalty kick to 3: 3.
Twenty minutes remain
The Berliners press the compensation. Düsseldorf let passivity take the game out of hand. The body language of Berliners is now correct again.
Only 2: 3
Just a minute later it is suddenly only 2: 3. Cunha completes a counterattack to 2: 3. Now it gets exciting again.
Hertha meets
After a good hour it is only 1: 3. Darida had prevailed on the left wing, Piatek missed in front of the goal, but instead the ball jumps unhappily from Thommy in Düsseldorf into his own goal.