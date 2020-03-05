thomas-kraft-is-also-in-goal-against-bremen

Home game against Bremen probably not at risk

Hertha BSC has taken further measures in the fight against the new corona virus for the home game in the Bundesliga this Saturday (15. 30 Uhr / Sky) against SV Werder Bremen. In a message on Wednesday, it said that the game was “currently nothing stands in the way” and should take place “according to the current status as planned in the Berlin Olympic Stadium.”

Hertha also referred again to hygiene standards and “exceptionally allows you to bring your own hygiene items such as disinfectant containers up to a size of 100 – ml containers “. In addition, the club asked for “appropriate personal responsibility and care” if fans and potential visitors feel sick or if they show flu-like symptoms in particular.

Due to heightened ” Safety, hygiene and health measures ”, visitors would also have to be prepared for delays when entering the Olympic Stadium. (dpa)