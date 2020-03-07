Thomas Dreßen defends second place

Ski racer Thomas Dreßen ended his impressive downhill season with eighth place in Kvitfjell and second in the discipline World Cup crowned. Handicapped by his shoulder injuries suffered a week ago, the 26 year-old Allgäuer didn't reach the limit on Saturday and ended the fight for the little one Kristall-Kugel after three wins of the season in Lake Louise, Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Saalbach-Hinterglemm behind Beat Feuz. The outstanding Swiss, who finished fourth in Norway, had previously been the winner of the Downhill World Cup for the third time.

“The season with three victories was amazing. If someone had told me that beforehand, I would not have believed it ”, summarized Dreßen satisfied on ZDF. The victory in Norway surprisingly snapped the Austrian Matthias Mayer, who gave the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde on the Olympic route from Lillehammer 1994 with 0, 14 seconds ahead spoiled the home party. Nevertheless, with 1202 points, Kilde took the lead in the overall World Cup ahead of the French Alexis Pinturault (1148) and his compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen (1041).

“It is very exciting,” said Kilde about the race for the successor of the Austrian Marcel Hirscher.

Six days after his serious fall at the Super-G in Hinterstoder Dreßen started with pain medication. “I wanted to drive down clean, it was a solid ride. But I died a bit in beauty, ”said the model athlete from Mittenwald, who admitted that he was not in full possession of his strength:“ The start was the worst, there was a stab in the shoulder. I already had to bite my teeth. ”The other DSV placements: Josef Ferstl lands on place 24, Andreas Sander 26., Romed Baumann 32 ., Simon Jocher 33., Dominik Schwaiger 35.

After the cancellation of the World Cup final, only two technical races are on the program

For the speed skiers, the ski season after the Super-G is on Sunday (10. 30 Uhr / ZDF and Eurosport) ended prematurely at the same place. After the cancellation of the World Cup finals in Cortina d'Ampezzo due to the coronavirus epidemic, there are only two technical races on the program for the men with a giant slalom and a slalom in Kranjska Gora next weekend.

“From a sporting point of view it is a shame. But if you look at what's going on in the world, it was the right and most sensible decision, ”commented the Alpine Director of the Fis World Ski Association, Markus Waldner, about the failure of the final races in the Dolomites. The guest performance in Cortina from 16. to 22. March should also be a dress rehearsal for the Alpine World Ski Championships 2021. (dpa)

