thomas-bach-continues-to-play-for-time

Within four weeks there should be clarity about a possible postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The International Olympic Committee set this deadline after a conference call by the executive, but at the same time ruled out a total cancellation of the summer games. This was announced by the IOC on Sunday evening after the pressure to make a decision had increased.

“Human lives have priority, especially before the games are played. The IOC wants to be part of the solution, ”said IOC boss Thomas Bach. He hoped that the hope expressed by so many athletes, National Olympic Committees and international associations from all five continents would be fulfilled. “That the Olympic flame will be a light at the end of this dark tunnel, through which we all go together without knowing how long it will take,” said Bach.

The IOC had to act, but did it only halfheartedly

So there is still a little hope for the German fencing Olympic champion of 1976, who is long against any discussions had resisted – despite the many calls for a relocation of the Tokyo games. But after the World Health Organization reported increasing numbers of Sars-CoV-2 infections and deaths every day, the IOC had to act.

Bach is playing for time and hopes for improvement. Others have already given up this hope. Max Hartung, chairman of the “Athletes Germany” association has already decided not to take part in the Tokyo games if they should take place in the summer. The American athletics and swimming association also called for a postponement.

It is conceivable to postpone the postponement of 24. July to August 9 planned summer games for autumn, summer 2021 or even 2022. The most likely move would probably be one year, which would also be a monumental decision of unprecedented size given the fixed schedule in world sports. In the summer 2021, for example, the world championships for swimmers in Fukuoka / Japan and those for athletes in Eugene / USA are planned. Against 2022 speaks that the year the Olympic Winter Games take place in February and the World Cup in November and December.

An Olympic postponement would be a historic decision

A postponement of the Olympic Games would be a historic decision, but there will not be a cancellation like there have been in the past because of the rampant virus. During the First World War the Summer Games 1916 (Berlin), in the Second World War the Summer Games 1940 (Tokyo) and 1944 (London) and the Winter Games 1940 (Cortina d'Ampezzo) and 1944 (Sapporo) deleted.

Although Japan has got the virus under control, the pandemic is spreading more and more worldwide. A sporting event with around 11 000 athletes and thousands of spectators , Supervisors and journalists would hardly be responsible. “There is virtually no better festival for viruses than such an event,” warned virologist Alexander Kekulé in the ARD “Sporschau”.

There is also one in many countries due to the ban on going out and traveling regulated competition preparation no longer given, not to mention regular doping controls. Added to this is the problem of Olympic qualifications, which had been canceled in the past few weeks.

On Saturday took 55. 000 Japanese the Olympic fire in reception

If Olympia should now also be relocated, it would have the last major event caught. European Football Championship, Formula 1 race, French Open, Ice Hockey World Cup or the national league operation – the sports world has been standing still for weeks.

The German Olympic Sports Association informed about on Saturday evening 200 Top athletes in a video conference on the state of the Olympic debate. The DOSB asked its athletes, who are qualified or could still make it, to vote in favor of or against the scheduled staging of the Summer Games. “The DOSB is doing very well,” Hartung praised the umbrella organization and explained to the vote: “There is a clear commitment to include the vote of the athletes in the DOSB's position on the games. This is unique in the world. ”

Regardless of the pandemic, the IOC and the host country still held on to the Olympic rituals of preparing for the weekend. On Saturday, more than 55 000 people came to Sendai station in the northeast from Japan to receive the Olympic fire that has arrived there. The government had asked the public to avoid large gatherings. (dpa)