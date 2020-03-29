this-woman-was-the-world's-first-influencer

Margaret and Lawrence Thaw from New York set trends: How to choose the resort and the hotel, how to present yourself to high-ranking representatives of the respective state while traveling. On their travels around the world, they film themselves for the audience at home. All this does not happen today, but in the 1920 he and 1930 years. The influence of the couple from the New York high society is enormous. It is a story about the beginnings of self-presentation – and the business with it.

Historians from the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich (LMU) have succeeded in getting closer to these influencers from the very beginning with footage from their travels get. Nicolai Hannig, one of the project managers, received the footage 2012 from a senior student who watched the original films in the attic of his house on Lake Ammer had found. In the research project funded by the Gerda Henkel Foundation, Margit Szöllösi-Janze, Nicolai Hannig, Juliane Hornung and Emanuel Steinbacher trace the emergence of high society and show that the principles of Facebook and influencer marketing continued until the beginning of the 20. Century.

At weddings, Margaret and Lawrence Thaw of the Upper East Side have collaborations with the National Geographic Society and the American Museum of Natural History, and have advertising contracts with the Standard Oil Company and the automaker Studebaker. They sell parts of their films to the film companies Universal and 20 th Century Fox.

Playing with the camera in front 100 years

the honeymoon 1924 was the rise as an influencer for them: they shipped their car from the USA to Europe, had house staff with them for the transport of the film material with several hundred meters of film. The two 100 years earlier would have tried out a lot of things that could be observed with today's influencers, it says – “this game with the camera to stage and present his body.”

Knapp 100 Years later, influencers like Yvonne Pferdrer and Madeleine Schneider-Weiffenbach have perfected the game with the camera for themselves – now via Instagram. With their Instagram accounts, each with 1.2 and 1.1 million followers, the two are currently the two most successful travel bloggers from Germany according to the influencer database Likeometer: Maldives, Havana, Beverly Hills, Guadeloupe, Lofoten. For the perfect photo, jet around the world – and by the way, the followers see the styled outfits and can win a ski equipment or make-up kit.

The transatlantic liner Berengaria, with which the Drive Thaws back to New York (honeymoon, 1924) Lawrence and Margaret Thaw, “A Motor Honeymoon” (1924), private property

According to a study by the Federal Association of the Digital Economy, one in five of those surveyed stated that they had already been led by influencers to buy products. 26 percent of respondents have contact with influencers daily or several times. Until 2020 this market in German-speaking countries will scratch the billion mark according to a forecast by the consulting and research group Goldmedia.

According to Goldmedia, this market has grown annually in Germany in the past three years by 20 percent grew. With more than 30.000 German-speaking influencers a big trend has emerged. However, a study by the influencer agency Izea currently shows that influencers are also hard hit by the consequences of the corona pandemic: These are currently suffering a sharp drop in sales. Accordingly, the prices for sponsored posts in the social media could be 15 to 25 percent fall.

Instagram is the stage of today's influencers

If the trips were sponsored by Margaret and Lawrence Thaw for their films, influencers today achieve the largest share of sales with directly paid, sponsored Postings. The Instagram image platform clearly dominates – 78 percent of all influencers in German-speaking countries are there active. This is also recognized by the sporting goods manufacturer Puma, which receives a large number of inquiries for cooperation almost every day: As a spokesman explains, influencers for the group are people who carry the products and embed them in their own content in a creative and authentic way. According to Goldmedia, influencer marketing is leaving the experimental phase and is increasingly becoming an integral part of marketing activities.

Margaret on St. Mark's Square in Venice (honeymoon, 1924). Lawrence and Margaret Thaw, “A Motor Honeymoon “(1924), private property

The experiment phase for the couple from New York was their honeymoon: after arriving in the south of England it will be in May 1924 for Margaret and Lawrence Thaw to Paris, Reims, Verdun, Basel, Lucerne, Geneva, Venice, Monte Carlo, Nice and San Sebastián. In addition to the sights and places of war of the First World War, they also film themselves, as Hannig explains: “There are scenes in which it seems as if Margaret is just waking up. The camera comes to the bed, she wakes up and jingles her eyes. We spent a long time wondering whether she actually woke up or whether she played it. You can see how well it is done. ”

Almost always it was back then 22 – year-olds in front of the camera; Husband Lawrence, 25, films: Margaret at the breakfast table drinking coffee , Margaret doing morning exercises, Margaret holding a glass of champagne in her hand at a luxurious party. These are scenes that can be found in abundance in Instagram stories today. The couple also staged their own wealth and filmed, for example, how their own car is loaded from the ship at the start of the journey in England.

How you present and stage yourself, what you show in front of the camera – according to the researchers, it is still similar today. Filming was a maximum effort in the year 1924, and yet Hannig says: “They managed to not to let the cumbersome come across. The films come along pretty smoothly. ”

Money wasn't the decisive factor

But why the whole thing? With the films from their honeymoon, the couple reacted to the creation of the gossip press at the turn of the century. Not money, but media compatibility was crucial in the high society of the 1920 years – you wanted from are perceived by the media as extraordinary. “They took it to the extreme by participating in it themselves and not leaving the journalists to film,” says Hannig. After the trip, they showed the films in private.

It quickly became more: Since Margaret and Lawrence Thaw are moving in the respective circles, regular private screenings offer offers to make filming more commercial. There, CEOs of companies become aware of them and offer the financing of expedition trips. The audience in the private sphere is getting bigger, the professionalization begins gradually.

On the way from Africa to India

From 1934 to 1935 With the support of sponsors such as the National Geographic Society, they are traveling in Africa, crossing the continent from Cairo to Cape Town. 1936 the film “Black Majesty” is going back to Africa, this time from Algiers through the Sahara to Nairobi. There is a sophisticated business model behind these trips: Sponsors and advertising partners join forces with the Thaws to create what would be called a joint venture today.

The Thaws bring their own wealth with them – Lawrence Thaw had inherited richly from ancestors in the railroad business. The films are also financed by founding their own bodies, the shares of which the friends of the couple acquire. Margaret and Lawrence Thaw were paid for their expedition trips, but the couple didn't really need it. Traveling and not paying was important to them. Their economic strength is difficult to grasp, since it is no longer possible to reconstruct how many people have gone to certain holiday locations due to the films. But one thing is certain: They awaken people's desire to travel.

From 1939 to 1940 travel through India and shoot two with “The Great Silk Route” and “India” 70 – or 80 – minute films: “The National Geographic Expedition through India was deliberately not an expedition in the purely scientific sense, it was very strongly brushed on sensation. They wanted to produce sensational, exciting pictures, ”says Hannig. The couple wants to capture the typical India through the film, meets the Maharajah there. In doing so, it has reaffirmed the American image of India and the associated stereotypes. The National Geographic films are shown in cinemas in the United States and appeal to a mass audience. Hannig says: “The films shaped high society and set the style. This pair has become a part of it. ”