Mr. Rigamonti, East Africa is currently suffering from the worst plague of locusts since 25 years. Around 13 millions of people are already threatened by hunger. Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia and Uganda are particularly affected. What experiences do your employees have in the countries concerned?

Our employees in these countries report dense swarms, some of them millions of insects. Areas that are haunted by them remain empty and eaten bare. Farmers in mainly agricultural regions, such as northern Kenya and eastern Ethiopia, are currently losing their livelihood. This jeopardizes the food security of people in large areas. What makes the current outbreak in East Africa so serious: It follows the severe conditions of the previous months, so it adds to existing problems. Until autumn 2019 we experienced droughts, then violent floods. The region is also not free from conflict.

Some experts assume that the number of grasshoppers is even around the 500 – could increase times. What development do you expect in the coming months?

It is feared that the situation will deteriorate dramatically. The rainy season is still ahead of the region, so that the actual growth of the landscape biomass and later harvests. The grasshoppers would destroy all the good that the rainy season gives the region and multiply rapidly. If we do not act quickly and consistently now, we will see swarms of locusts up to June and beyond – with all their destructive effects. This outbreak will keep us busy for a long time.

The crisis had long been on the horizon. For months, swarms of locusts have covered areas in East Africa. What makes dealing with them so difficult?

An example: In Ethiopia at the beginning of February 10. 000 to 20.000 hectares of land affected. The land masses affected are so large that the problem cannot be solved without international support, also because of the technical capacities. These states can deal with droughts much better – because they are expected sooner. Uganda, for example, had to fight such an outbreak for the last time in the 1970 years. Such a situation has not existed in Kenya for 70 years. Then, logically, the government also lacks experience in dealing with it.

Francesco Rigamonti is technical director and regional coordinator of Oxfam's humanitarian aid for East and Central Africa . Photo: Oxfam

Has the international community done too little?

In fact there were already in summer 2019 Reports of swarms of locusts. In addition, the heavy rains massively favored the current outbreak. However, what completely changed the situation was the last cyclone in December that brought the locusts in bulk from the Arabian Peninsula to East Africa. One can speak of a “game changer”. To this extent, the problem was not predictable.

In any case, the swarms of locusts develop after extensive rains in semi-desert areas. Will we see more plagues due to climate change?

It cannot be denied that the number of storms hitting the region is increasing. That the phases of drought, followed by heavy rain, become more violent. Climate change simply increases the number of extreme weather events. In the past four years one could count about two normal rainy seasons in East Africa. East Africa will have to react to more extreme weather events in the future. The capacity to cope with such events, the self-help capacity, is considerably less than in the rich industrialized countries.

To what extent is Oxfam active on the spot?

At the moment we mainly support people who have lost their livelihood as a result of the crisis in Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and Ethiopia. We send them cash on their cell phones, which they can use to buy food, water and other essentials. We are currently considering expanding to other countries such as Sudan, South Sudan and Tanzania. People are selected according to their needs. It is very important to us. To do this, we work closely with local communities, government agencies and local organizations. At a later date, we will support farmers, for example, to rebuild their livelihoods, for example through seeds.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates the cost of a plan to combat the plague 76 million dollars. How could it help?

According to the current status, it could be used to fight the swarm of locusts and their consequences – if the situation does not worsen. However, to our knowledge, only 21 millions of them have been obtained so far. Oxfam currently has a need of $ 6.7 million to respond to this crisis. We plan to use it 180. 000 to reach people.

What can be done to prevent future grasshopper plagues of this magnitude?

People and government agencies must become more resilient in order to be able to react better to extreme weather events and their consequences. For example, drought-resistant feed that uses less water could be used in agriculture. Overall, however, states must also learn to use their resources differently. The development of social security systems is part of this, including the use of microinsurance against the loss of crops. But none of this will diminish the need for humanitarian aid. The number of weather-related crises is increasing rather than decreasing.

