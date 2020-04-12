this-is-the-situation-with-the-food-supply-in-germany

Crisis. What crisis? Germany hoarded yeast, but the world's largest food manufacturer Nestlé continues to bake its Wagner pizza. While yeast is offered on the Internet by traders at the price of silver, the food retailer has taken precautions. Nestlé has enough of the coveted mushroom in stock. “Our production is running according to plan,” says spokesman Alexander Antonoff. “We are currently working under full load”. Ravioli in particular are in demand, but also water and baby food. “Everything is currently there,” reports Antonoff. How is food supply in this country – an overview:

FRUIT AND VEGETABLES

Photo: Kitty Kleist-Heinrich

Spain and Italy are in a state of emergency, but miraculously the replenishment works almost smoothly. 90 percent of tomatoes grown in Germany processed come from Italy. “Deliveries run without problems,” emphasizes Monika Larch from the Federal Association of the German Food Industry (BVE). And even from South Tyrol, one of the corona core zones, the fruit arrives at the German food producers without delay. Apples, for example.

“The camps are full,” reports Larch. Apple juice is mainly pressed from German, Polish and fruits from South Tyrol. The market supply of German apples is expected to last until the harvest in late summer, according to the German Farmers' Association (DBV). There is also enough of cabbage, leek, carrots and onions until May.

Food industry remains hopeful

The level of self-sufficiency of vegetables in Germany was in the harvest season 2018 / 19) at 35, 7 percent , from fruit at 22, 1 percent. The Federal Ministry of Food does not want to completely rule out supply bottlenecks for certain products. “For example, a lot is imported from southern Europe,” says a spokeswoman on request. “These countries are more affected by the corona pandemic than we are. Workers also drop out there, which is why it may be that less arrives with us. “

Another problem has been mitigated: With the decision to let Eastern European harvest workers come to Germany, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer ( CSU) made life easier for German farmers. Not only the asparagus growers, but also the fruit growers rely on experienced seasonal workers.

Monika Larch from BVE is therefore hopeful: “It will be a good year for the apple harvest”, she believes. Covid – 19 nevertheless leaves traces with the farmers. Feed prices have risen because pet owners have made hamster purchases. In Argentina, the corona spread threatens soybean transports to export ports. Replenishment is also made more difficult by the bankruptcy of a large oil mill.

PACKAGING AND MILK

Photo: dpa

And China's months-long struggle against the virus has made life difficult for German farmers. In the meantime, two thirds of the unloading capacity was not available in the Chinese ports, and containers that are still in China are still missing. “The costs for containers and freight have increased significantly,” criticizes the DBV. The food industry suffers from the fact that packaging material from China is scarce.

Dairy farming badly affected

The dairy farming industry is also affected by the crisis there, the farmers' association says. China is by far the most important importer of whey, lean and whole milk powder, the EU the largest exporter. The problem is exacerbated for German dairy farmers because in Italy smaller dairies have reduced or stopped working due to the illness of their employees. However, Italy is an important buyer of German milk. “The supply chains are under enormous stress, but they still work,” DBV General Secretary Bernhard Krüsken told Tagesspiegel. “We are concerned about the prospect of a global recession, which could also affect agricultural product prices.”

WHOLESALE SHELVES

Photo: dpa

The situation in the wholesale trade is tense. Because you can't get anything from the hamster purchases in the food retail trade, after all, the supermarket chains have their own logistics channels. The customers of the wholesalers are mostly restaurants, canteens, schools or authorities – all facilities that are currently closed or work in the home office. “As wholesalers, we are used to ordering goods in different places in Europe,” explains Thomas Franz, owner of the Berlin wholesaler Fruit Franz. “However, this usually requires the ordering of a full range for each article.” No problem in normal times , but impossible at the moment, because we cannot market these quantities at all. ”

Wholesale warns of massive dealer deaths

Other wholesalers also report this. They currently only generate five percent of their normal turnover and can no longer offer fresh salmon, for example, because no one simply buys the minimum order quantity. Franz fears that those responsible overlook the fact that retail sales are rising, that wholesale is facing problems and warns of a “massive retailer death”. And he wonders how the schools will be supplied after the crisis when the logistics of the wholesalers are no longer running – or are no longer there.

Scarcity could arise elsewhere than in the supermarkets. “It is now impossible for us to order goods on the way as it would be necessary,” continues Franz, and also knows about certain products that are now difficult to obtain and have therefore become significantly more expensive. “A good example is fresh ginger, which mainly comes from China or Brazil. There are currently no normal ship transports, ”he explains.

REIS

Photo: Kitty Kleist-Heinrich

The restrictions in some producing countries could affect other foods. Because of the crisis, demand for rice in German supermarkets has sometimes been three times higher than usual since the outbreak of the corona virus. In Asia, however, concerns about food shortages are growing. Because exit restrictions paralyze both rice mining and transport.

In India, dealers are not concluding new contracts with foreign customers. Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar also recently cut exports. “We cannot yet say how the rice segment will develop and what effects this will have on the world market price,” says Rapunzel Naturkost, for example.

The organic retailer buys the rice directly from the growing countries without intermediaries. Its supplier currently has a special permit for Basmati rice from India. In addition, rice is an important export good for India. “Therefore, we assume that we will continue to be supplied,” said a spokeswoman. “But we also have to expect delays in the supply chain.” However, the company can rely on an alternative to the grains from the Far East: rice from Italy. After all, the country is Europe's largest rice producer. “So far there are no restrictions.”

COFFEE

Photo: dpa

Because the cafes are closed, the cup in the home office should be all the more popular. “The demand for coffee usually remains high even in crises,” says Michaela Helbing-Kuhl, an analyst at Commerzbank. But the producing countries are already suffering from considerable restrictions. “There are no auctions at export companies, many ports are in minimal operation,” says Helbing-Kuhl.

Especially in Vietnam, the world's second largest exporter, the coffee sector is at a standstill in many places. However, coffee supplies could be worse if the corona virus also paralyzed the Brazilian economy for a long time. The Arabica beans, which are much more popular in this country, come from the South American country. “Everything depends on how long the situation in the affected countries lasts,” says Helbing-Kuhl. Some importers and dealers had therefore already tried to bring deliveries forward.

Melitta sees supply of coffee at risk

The family company In any case, Melitta is already expecting impairments. Delays in the supply chain have so far been compensated for by short-term purchases in Europe – at prices that have already risen. “Overall, however, it can be assumed that the reliable supply of coffee, as we are used to, will not be guaranteed for the foreseeable future,” the company explains when asked.

Competitors such as Dallmayr and Tchibo do not yet want to make a forecast. “The developments are too unpredictable for that,” says Tchibo. Commerzbank analyst Helbing-Kuhl is still optimistic: “So far, we are assuming that the restrictions will expire towards the end of the second quarter.” In addition, Brazil will face a record harvest from summer, local producers appreciate. It would only be problematic if there were significant delays, explains the expert.

EGGS

Photo: Kitty Kleist-Heinrich

However, one thing seems certain: There should be enough eggs this year too. According to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the degree of self-sufficiency here is 70 percent. And should the egg shelf be thinned out, one or the other could look again in their own pantry. “Due to the currently somewhat higher stocking of eggs by private households, there may be shortages of individual types of husbandry for a short time,” says the Ministry.