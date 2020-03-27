this-is-how-the-state-helps-citizens-in-the-crisis

Many shops are closed, schools and day care centers are closed, people work from home or take a job-related break because their employer has shut down.

It is now financially tight for people with low incomes. Politicians are trying to help workers, parents, tenants, borrowers, electricity and telecommunications customers with numerous regulations. Here is an overview:

Employees: Short-time allowance

The Federal Government wants to avoid mass unemployment and therefore enables, as in the financial crisis 2008 / 2009 Short-time work. If ten percent of the employees are affected by the loss of work, the Federal Employment Agency 60 pays the wages as short-time allowance, for people with children it is 67 percent. The companies are reimbursed for the social security contributions.

Unemployed: easier to get basic security

People who are unemployed and apply for basic security temporarily get easier money.

Who between March 1st and 30. June makes an application, does not have to expect an asset review for the first six months if he declares that he has no relevant assets.

For the first half of Hartz IV, the expenses for rent and heating should also be recognized in full.

Parents: Help with childcare

Closed schools and day care centers pose problems for parents. If they have to look after their children at home, the state pays (initially) six weeks 67 percent of wages further. Prerequisite: The children are younger than twelve. Employees have to contact the employer, who then gets the money from the state. There is a maximum of 2016 per month. And: This offer does not apply during the school holidays.

And there is another offer of help: Low-income parents are now easier to get the child supplement. It is up to 185 per month and depends on income. While the last six months are normally taken into account for this, the corona crisis only uses the income from the last month. There is information here.

Time for children: The state helps financially. Photo: dpa-tmn

Borrowers: Installments are deferred

Consumers who do not service their credit due to the corona crisis can get deferred payment. Payment obligations up to 30. June are deferred by law for three months. The contract is extended by three months so that the debtors are not later charged with double installments. The regulation can be done via 30. June.

Banks and savings banks offer the deferral from April 1st for loan contracts that were signed before 15. Have been completed in March, said the German banking industry. The deferral applies to consumers who “get into financial difficulties through no fault of their own” due to the pandemic and who are concerned with repayments, interest or repayments from April to June.

Niels Nauhauser from the Baden-Württemberg Consumer Center criticizes the legal requirements. “After the law has been established, the borrower has to prove that he has lost income due to the pandemic. In addition, the borrower also has to prove that this loss of income jeopardizes his and his dependents' livelihood, ”emphasizes the consumer advocate. What complicates matters further: The threshold of the relevant revenue reduction should depend on the individual case. The consumer must provide evidence.

Installment loans: Due to the corona crisis, the money for the repayment is missing , the rates are temporarily deferred. Photo: dpa-tmn

Tenants: No termination due to rent arrears

Previously, if tenants were two months behind with their rent payment, the landlord can terminate them without notice. That is now different: If tenants slip in the course of the corona pandemic in payment difficulties, rent debts from the period from April 1 to 30. June no longer lead to the termination, the Bundestag and Bundesrat have decided.

Jutta Hartmann from the German Tenants' Association advises those affected to inform the landlord immediately. To document the payment problems related to the Covid – 19 pandemic the tenants should present corresponding certificates of earnings.

Important: The rent is not given as a gift, but is only deferred, the landlord can charge interest on arrears, which tenant protectors find wrong. The tenants have until the end of June 2022 to pay back.

The regulation also applies to commercial tenants who have to close their business due to administrative requirements. Protection against dismissal can – depending on the development – also via 30. The Federal Ministry of Justice stresses that the extension will be extended beyond June.

Protection against unfair dismissal: Commercial tenants are also included. Photo: imago images / Ralph Peters

Electricity and telecommunications: Contracts continue

The Berlin Senate has decided that evictions should be suspended at the moment. The same should apply to meter blocks if people stop making payments for electricity, gas, telecommunications or water due to the crisis. The fact that energy and telecommunications customers must continue to be supplied, even if they do not pay, is also part of the nationwide protective shield for consumers and not a specific Berlin regulation.

What the landlords offer

Irrespective of the legal requirements, some landlords meet their tenants in times of crisis. The state-owned housing association “Stadt und Land” has recently taken back rent increases, and Germany's largest private housing company Vonovia has also waived rent increases and vacations. Vonovia has around 40 in the Berlin-Brandenburg region. 000 Apartments.

Tenants and landlords want further rules from politics and are campaigning for a “safe living fund” that takes over the rent as a subsidy or interest-free loan and should pay out to the landlord. “Without financial support, tenants shaken by the crisis, small self-employed, but also many tradesmen will not be able to compensate for the backlog, or at least only partially, after the pandemic,” warns Tenant President Lukas Siebenkotten.