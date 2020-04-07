this-is-how-the-rki-corona-app-works

In cooperation with the e-health company Thryve, the Robert Koch Institute has developed an app that is intended to help scientists get more precise insights into the spread of the novel corona virus.

It is now available under the name “Corona data donation” for iOS and Android devices, you also need a fitness bracelet or a smartwatch to use it. The most important questions and answers about the new app.

What is the app used for?

According to the RKI, the focus of infection should be better recognized with the data donation app. It is also intended to help check the effectiveness of the corona measures.

However, the app is not intended to track contacts of infected people. A group of scientists, in which the RKI is involved, is currently developing its own app for this.

How to install I the app?

After downloading from the App Store or Google Play, the user must agree to his Pass on data to the Robert Koch Institute. In addition, the user's postal code must be specified once. The RKI wants to use this data to better understand the spread of the virus. However, according to the RKI, no further location or location data is requested.

Finally, the connection is made with the fitness wristband or smart watch. The app supports devices from Fitbit, Garmin, Polar, and Withings / Nokia as well as all devices connected via Google Fit and Apple Health. If you do not have such a device, you cannot use the app.

What data does the app collect?

In addition to the postal code, the app also asks once for the gender, age, height and weight of the users. Depending on the capabilities of the smartwatch or fitness bracelet used, vital data of the user are also collected. This includes activity and sleep data, pulse rate and body temperature. These vital signs change with a respiratory illness like Covid – 19, symptoms like fever can be recognized by her.

What happens to the data collected?

The collected data are scientifically processed by the RKI and then flow into a map. The map should show the regional distribution of any infected people down to the zip code level. The map should be updated regularly and published at www.corona-datenspende.de.

“If the number of symptomatic patients can be recorded in a sufficiently large sample, this could help us to draw conclusions earlier on the occurrence of infection, spread and also on the effectiveness of previous measures, ”says Lothar Wieler, President of the RKI. In the USA, smartwatch and fitness wristband data had already been collected from flu waves and this data had given more precise insights into the spread of the flu.

Wieler appealed to the Germans to download the app: ” We hope that many people will participate. Because the more people make their data available for an evaluation, the more accurate our findings regarding the spread of the coronavirus become. “

How well is the data protected?

The use of the app is voluntary and pseudonymized, so the RKI cannot identify individual users. The app was developed with the involvement of the Federal Data Protection Officer.

The institute emphasizes that it never has knowledge of personal information such as the name or address of the app user. When donating data, users are assigned a pseudonymous token, which is used for the assignment. The RKI has compiled a detailed FAQ with all questions and answers on usage and data protection at www.corona-datenspende.de/faq.

Can the app diagnose a Covid 19 disease?

No. The RKI app is not an application to reliably diagnose Covid – 19. If a user shows symptoms, he must be tested regularly. The app also does not replace the conventional reporting route for the detection of infections.