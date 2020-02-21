this-is-how-the-international-press-looks-at-hanau

The Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera” writes about an incitement to violence that bears fruit

“The Hanau massacre is another racist act of terrorism against ethnic or religious minorities that is perpetrated in a German state. Underestimated for too long, the broad spectrum of neo-Nazi ultra-right shows that they have created a diffuse narrative of hatred, xenophobia and incitement to violence that bears fruit and leads groups or individuals to pursue bloody criminal plans. ”

The Italian newspaper “La Repubblica” noticed a new fear of Germany

“The monster wakes up and Germany scares us again. It scares us even more because it looks like us. His social illness is ours. […] The connection to the European Union, and thus to a supranational structure that should avert all efforts of reunified Germany towards great power, fuels the resurgence of aggressive nationalism in a torn society that feels threatened in its well-being.

This is exactly what Angela Merkel was afraid of when she saw the interaction of her party, the CDU, and the Liberals in Thuringia with the anti-European xenophobia of the alternative for Germany as “unforgivable Designated. But the chancellor's revocation of the cooperation has not prevented parts of the German Christian Democrats from further succumbing to the temptation to engage in dialogue with the extreme right, as has already happened in Italy and Austria.

Germany is dismayed before the massacre in the shisha bars of Hanau. And we hope that it is not too late. “

The London” Times “sees failures in Germany's security apparatus

“The German Ministry of the Interior estimates that there are now 12. 700 Right-wing extremists with a tendency to Violence there. That alone would be a big challenge. But two factors make things even more difficult. The first is that various strands of the far right seem to intersect on the Internet and that loners can easily find an arsenal of contacts, instructions for weapons, and racist doctrines.

The second is that Germany's security apparatus has for many years been focused on the threat posed by Islamist terrorism. Critics argue that for a long time he reacted too complacently – or even deliberately blind – to the emergence of flexible, heterogeneous and internationalized extreme rights and therefore failed to provide adequate resources to monitor them. “

The London “Guardian” speaks of a “barrier belt to isolate the AfD”

“One of the key questions of our time is to what extent the extent of the resurrection of nationalism has fueled and legitimized right-wing extremism and deadly racial hatred. The matter is complicated. In a way similar to [die rechtspopulistische britische Partei, Anm. d. Red.] Ukip, the AfD had started out as a primarily Eurosceptic party. But since the migration crisis of 2015 it has turned into a broader movement with strong elements that consciously stir up Islamophobia and racism , […]

Angela Merkel's impending farewell to the stage means that a period of political turmoil is inevitable. But while the most successful post-war era party in Germany is thinking about its future political direction, Hanau's events should make everyone think who wants to try to tame, involve, or imitate extreme right. The barrier belt to isolate the AfD and its like must be maintained. “

The conservative Polish newspaper” Rzeczpospolita “reflects on racist terror

“If someone randomly shoots people who go to a pub late at night, it doesn't have to be terrorism. But it was different in Hanau. Because if the shooter writes on social media that he hates strangers and speculates about the liquidation of worse nations, then he is a terrorist. A racist, far-right, anti-refugee and probably also […] nationalist terrorist.

Many will not like this because they want to restrict terrorism to Islamist fundamentalists. How much easier the western world would be if all terrorists called “Allahu akbar!” But over the past year, attacks in the broader West have hated Muslims and other “non-whites”.

Only in Christchurch does an assassin kill Muslims who pray. Then a synagogue and a kebab snack bar became targets in Halle. And now in Hanau – two shisha bars. That is the center of Europe. The middle of Germany, where terrorism triggered by racial hatred triggers particular horror. ”

The Moscow government newspaper “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” recalls a growing right-wing extremist stance in Germany

“All of Germany is shocked by the tragedy in the city of Hanau with its 100. 000 residents near the German “economic capital” Frankfurt am Main. A resident, the 43 year old Tobias R., there committed an attack on two Shisha Bars where nine people were killed and five others seriously injured – the doctors continue to fight for their lives. (…) In Germany there has long been talk of a growing extreme right-wing stance, including among police officers and soldiers. “

The liberal newspaper” Hospodarske noviny ”from the Czech Republic is shocked by a“ never ending series ”

“ The shots from Hanau shocked us. Ten people whom the killer attacked on the basis of their origin, according to all we know, are dead. The attack is part of a series of attacks, such as the attack on the synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur and the assassination attempt the politician Walter Lübcke, who became a target because of his commitment to refugees. Each individual attack could be interpreted as the act of a lonely individual. The never-ending series of crimes points in a different direction.

It is sufficient to look at the statistics of the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Accordingly, the number of right-wing extremists rose from 2018 to 2019 of 24.000 round 31. 000, i.e. by a third within one year. In such an environment, the likelihood of one of them going from word to deed increases. ”

Commemoration of the victims of Hanau at the Brandenburg Gate on Thursday evening. Photo: imago images / A. Friedrichs

The Zurich “Tages-Anzeiger” warns of an uprising by the cosmopolitan majority in Germany

“But the danger has also increased because racist agitation is more widespread and more visible in society today than probably ever before since the Federal Republic. Immigrants, especially Muslims, are threatened thousands of times with deportation, violence or death on the Internet. With Pegida in Dresden, with the New Right, with the so-called Imperial Citizens and also with some politicians of the alternative for Germany, racist slogans are heard week after week that sound no less aggressive and inhumane than those of the right-wing terrorist of Hanau. […]

Grasping the potential terrorists and getting a grip on the violent scenes is therefore not enough. The authorities must also take more action against hate speech and attacks on the Internet and on the street, if necessary with stricter laws. However, the danger that the increasingly uninhibited hatred of “strangers” will gradually poison the community can only be countered by German society as a whole. It is high time for an uprising by the cosmopolitan majority. ”

The Flemish newspaper“ De Morgen ”explains the“ terrorists of nine styles ”

“According to experts, the perpetrators of violence are often people who radicalize themselves on the Internet without being aware of their surroundings. In this context, the Germans speak of “new-style terrorists” who are not part of an organization known to the authorities, but operate anonymously. The man who shot the CDU politician Walter Lübcke, however, had contacts with neo-Nazi organizations. One of these clubs, Combat 18 (the number refers to the initials of Adolf Hitler) has recently been banned. ”

The Spanish newspaper“ El Periódico ”is concerned about more neo-Nazi groups and AfD gains

“The worst thing about the attack is that it is not an isolated case. Germany, whose chancellor Angela Merkel behaved exemplary in the migration crisis of 2015, lives in turbulent times with the increase of Neo-Nazi groups and the election gains of the ultra-right alternative for Germany (AfD). The phenomenon is not new, but it has worsened recently. […]

The wave of attacks that Merkel condemned with the sentence “Racism is poison, hate is poison and this poison exists in our society” falls with the crack in cordon sanitaire in Thuringia, which the right-wing parties in Germany had always maintained against the extreme right. ”

The newspaper“ Le Journal de la Haute-Marne ”from Chaumont in eastern France thinks that something is not going well in Germany

“ The bloody deed of Hanau is no surprise. It highlights the rapidly deteriorating political climate in Germany. Just a few days earlier, the authorities had smashed a group of around a dozen men planning to attack mosques. Both incidents have an extreme right-wing signature, with a common motive: xenophobia. Something is no longer running smoothly in Germany. The division of the political class, like in France, paves the way for extreme parties. ”

The Belgian newspaper“ De Standaard ”recalls that the“ extreme right monster “was only apparently banned

” That the government recognizes the problem and names it – Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said 75 Years after the end of the Nazi dictatorship, right-wing terror is back – is a step forward. For a long time, German society acted as if it had banished the far-right monster. In the 1960 years the National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD) was founded, but never made the breakthrough.

And while the far right parties grew rapidly in the rest of Europe, Germany seemed to be the last Gallic village to hold out. The Germans definitely seemed to have learned their lesson. Or did they just stick their heads in the sand like an ostrich? […]

Although a large majority of Germans are radical against right-wing extremist ideas – “We are more,” they say, the AfD achieved remarkable election successes in the new federal states last year , In the meantime, the party has been completely taken over by people who can hardly hide their sympathy for the Nazi party. ”

The Dutch newspaper“ NRC Handelsblad “(Online) records taboo breaks in society

” It is ironic that politicians of the right-wing AfD like to argue themselves that their party is ” in the middle of society ”. They mean it positively and mean that their followers come from broad circles of the population. But parallel to the rise of the AfD, hostility towards people with a migration background is becoming less and less taboo in German society. This is particularly evident in a bluntly hateful language – on the Internet and at political meetings. ”

The Spanish newspaper“ El Mundo ”sees it Origin of intolerant attitudes in the economic crisis

“After two world wars and the bloody experiences of the Jewish Holocaust and the Soviet Gulag, which were caused by the most destructive utopian ones Projects of the 20. Century – National Socialism and Communism – it was believed that Europe was finally vaccinated against lust for war. The deep economic crisis (…) and the resulting mistrust of citizens towards community institutions that have proven unable to deal with the consequences have flared up the intolerant attitudes that still stem from the hate speeches of nationalism, racism and xenophobia

The two shootings in which eleven people died on Wednesday evening in the German city of Hanau are the tragic consequence of the Europe-wide awakening of populism and the extreme right who find more and more support among European voters. ” (dpa / AFP)