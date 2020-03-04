this-is-how-the-federal-government-wants-to-support-the-economy

In the Federal Ministry of Economics, the phone keeps ringing these days. Stand builders want to know what help they can count on to cope with the cancellation of large events. Medium-sized companies ask who will step in if their production comes to a standstill due to the corona virus. The Ministry currently counts around 50 such calls per day. It has had its own hotline for a week now. The Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) not only wants to help entrepreneurs – but also to get a feel for the situation in the country. Because it can change quickly.

The virus is already affecting a number of companies that rely on parts from China. Airlines offer employees unpaid leave to cope with flight cancellations. For companies like Adidas and Beiersdorf, sales in China are slumping. Then there is the open question of how to proceed. “The uncertainty for the economy associated with the spread of the corona virus is enormous,” says Achim Wambach, President of the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW).

To be prepared for all scenarios the Federal Ministry of Economics has drawn up a three-stage plan. For starters, companies should increasingly be able to avail themselves of guarantees and KfW loans. You can also apply for short-time work now. Should the situation worsen, guarantees and KfW loans would be increased in the second stage, and the state could also pay taxes. Only in a third step would economic measures be conceivable, such as those used after the financial crisis 2008 or as part of flood relief 2013.

The need for bridging loans is still low

ZEW President Wambach considers this step-by-step approach to be correct. “It is good that the Minister for Economic Affairs does not directly adopt economic stimulus packages, but instead presents measures as a first step that help companies to bridge the time of uncertainty.” The planned loans and guarantees, for example, “could help with liquidity shortages and a decline in orders be to stabilize companies. ”

The need for bridging loans still appears to be low. “We have had isolated requests so far,” explains a spokesman for the Association of German Guarantee Banks (VDB) when asked by the Tagesspiegel. “But I would not speak of a rush.” ​​But it could also be the calm before the storm. Because the actual lending is done by the house bank. The guarantee banks only then check whether the sum must and can be secured. That is why inquiries with the guarantors usually arrive at different times. “How big the need for help will only become clear in the coming weeks,” says the VDB.

Money could flow after only three bank days

If the corona virus paralyzes the companies, it should go quickly. There are usually quick programs up to 250 000, which can be approved within three banking days, according to the VDB. However, the exact time between application and transfer depends on the amount and the federal state.

The Berlin-Brandenburg guarantee bank (BBB) ​​is prepared for an emergency, explains Managing Director Steffen Hartung. Larger sums should also be secured here within three banking days. Contact with the Senate is good, actors can quickly coordinate in conference calls. In the maximum case, the BBB can vouch for up to 1.5 million euros. That is completely sufficient for most small and medium-sized companies, says Hartung.

Portal enables free advance inquiry

Who has got into trouble because of the corona virus, can also make a free advance request to the joint portal of the guarantee banks. The responsible institute then checks whether a guarantee is in principle possible. The VDB promises feedback within 48 hours. There will be no financial injection under the guise of the corona virus. “The companies and their business models must always be economically viable,” explains a VDB spokesman. A guarantee will not be given if the company is already on the brink.

As after the financial crisis, short-time work should also help companies. At that time, mass layoffs could be prevented in this way. According to the Federal Employment Agency (BA) alone 2009 more than one million short-time workers were employed. If a company now has to make an official decision due to Corona or if there are delivery bottlenecks, the employer can already apply for up to twelve months of short-time work for his employees. Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) could also at any time extend the maximum period for receiving short-time work benefits to up to 24 months.

It will be easier to obtain short-time work benefits

The social security contributions for short-time work, as requested by the employers' association Gesamtmetall, have not yet been provided. But the Bundestag could also decide on this at relatively short notice. In the last crisis, the Federal Agency paid half of the social contributions in the first six months, and the full contributions were paid from the seventh month. In any case, the BA's reserves are substantial, amounting to around 25 billion euros.

In the next week, the cabinet is also to draft a bill of the Ministry of Labor decide to facilitate the receipt of short-time work benefits for companies that combine short-time work with further training. They shouldn't have to pay social security contributions either. But this project is less about short-term economic problems caused by Corona, and more about the upcoming changes in the economy – especially in the automotive industry.