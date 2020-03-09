this-is-how-the-corona-virus-could-change-german-sport

German sports are threatened by ghost games and cancellations due to the spread of the new corona virus. According to the recommendation of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to more aggressively cancel large events with more than 1000, Pressure is also growing on the country's major professional leagues.

Why shouldn't major sporting events take place for the time being?

For Minister Spahn, the primary goal is to slow the spread of the disease. “Because the slower the virus spreads, the better our healthcare system can handle it,” he said. The head of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, also followed Spahn's recommendation and told the editorial network Germany: “You cannot play football games with 35. 00 Allow 0 visitors to take place as if nothing had happened. “

Which games could be affected?

Immediately affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus could already be on Monday evening (20.30 Clock / Sky) the second division match between VfB Stuttgart and leaders Arminia Bielefeld. The local health authorities also have to decide, among other things, on the Champions League hit in Leipzig against Tottenham on Tuesday and the catch-up derby in Mönchengladbach. On Sunday evening, North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet announced in the ARD program “Report from Berlin” that he wanted to implement the recommendation given by Spahn. Therefore, Fortuna Dusseldorf fears a possible game of empty ranks in the relegation duel between the Bundesliga and SC Paderborn last Friday. “That would be a big disadvantage for us,” said Fortuna coach Uwe Rösler.

Beside the game of the table – 16. from Düsseldorf against Paderborn this week could also be the catch-up game between Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln on Wednesday and the district derby Borussia Dortmund against Schalke 04 and the game Cologne against FSV Mainz 05 will be affected.

In the Champions League will be the round of 16 second leg of Borussia Dortmunds on Wednesday (21.00 Uhr / Sky) near Paris Saint-Germain according to French media probably take place without a spectator. The sports newspaper “L'Équipe” reported that under normal conditions the kick-off would be “increasingly hypothetical” due to the spread of the new corona virus. The paper speculates that a decision will be announced on Monday. The postponement of the game to a later date cannot be ruled out either.

How does sport react to the recommendation of the Minister of Health?

Managing Director Christian Seifert from the German Football League asked to “find an appropriate way between justified provision and excessive caution ”. The DFL Presidium will advise and invite the clubs of the Bundesliga and 2nd League to a crisis meeting at short notice. Individual clubs should not go it alone. Handball Bundesliga club SC DHfK Leipzig expects a league-wide solution. Leipzig coach André Haber spoke out against games in front of empty ranks. “Handball is a sport that lives from closeness,” he said. In case of doubt, the games should rather be postponed and caught up with spectators.

The second division soccer team VfL Bochum has stopped ticket sales for the upcoming games due to the still unresolved situation. The next Bochum home game is on Saturday against 1. FC Heidenheim.

What measures have the clubs and umbrella organizations already taken?

The stars of FC Bayern Munich, like many other German sports professionals, should no longer sign autographs on the recommendation of the club's medical department and should not be available for photos or selfies with the fans. RB Leipzig imposed travel stops for players, scouts and other employees.

Leagues and clubs advised the athletes not to shake hands before and after matches. In some arenas, fans were offered additional disinfectants. Borussia Mönchengladbach asked fans from the Heinsberg district, which was particularly affected by the virus, not to come to the top game against Borussia Dortmund. 550 Ticket holders made use of the offer of the purchase price reimbursement.

Who can ban games with large numbers of viewers?

In the case of a risk to players and viewers, only the local health authorities can make such a decision because In addition to aspects of infection prevention, all aspects of public life must also be taken into account. The umbrella organizations of sport are not entitled to cancel a game because they do not act as organizers.

“We will take the possible risks into account, but we will not panic immediately and public life override, ”said manager Kaweh Niroomand of the Berlin Volleys, who is also the spokesman for the professional clubs in the capital.

Are there other options besides shifts or ghost games?

Handball -Bundesliga club Eulen Ludwigshafen must record the personal details of all spectators before the sold out home game against THW Kiel, according to coach Ben Matschke because of the corona virus. The health department has issued corresponding restrictions for the game on Thursday. “Before the audience enters the hall, we have to know about everyone,” said Matschke. Such a measure is likely to be difficult to manage for most clubs – and could also call for data protection officers.

How quickly can authorities or organizers intervene?

This can happen until the stadium or hall gates open a few hours before kick-off, as the recent examples have shown. Both the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln on February 9, and the Europa League game of Eintracht Frankfurt at RB Salzburg on 28. February were canceled due to storm warnings on the planned match day.

What would cancellations and transfers mean with a view to the schedule?

There would be a chaos of appointments, because alternative dates are rare in the final phase of a season. In football, it would be particularly close if clubs were involved that are still involved in the DFB Cup and the European Cup competitions. These are Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The DFL has already emphasized that it wants to end the season as planned by mid-May. But also in ice hockey, where the playoffs begin this week, and in the other major ball sports, the schedules are tightly packed.

If there are ghost games – who can be there?

First: Even a game without spectators can only be ordered by the local health authorities. Such a decision would practically cost the host club the right of home and at the same time deprive it of income from ticket sales. Should this happen, there would be supervisors, ball children, arena staff and journalists in addition to the teams involved.

Who will compensate the fans?

Such demands should be addressed to the clubs concerned as the organizers of the games. Borussia Dortmund has secured itself against possible game cancellations with a cancellation insurance – and should not be alone in professional football. (dpa)