this-is-how-scheuer-wants-to-prevent-supply-shortages

In order to prevent supply shortages in the corona virus crisis, Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) wants to keep logistics centers open longer. The German press agency learned from government circles that these should be able to stay up for 24 hours so that bottlenecks in the delivery of branches to supermarket chains, for example, could be compensated. There should also be more flexibility in working hours. Scheuer was in talks about this. He also talks to local government associations to relax the rules for night deliveries from 22 to 6 a.m.

To ensure supplies, the Sunday driving ban for trucks was already in place been loosened by countries. Retailers generally see the supply as secure, but for days since the coronavirus crisis, hamster purchases have repeatedly led to empty shelves in many supermarkets and at discounters. For this reason, notes are increasingly being seen in stores that limit the amount of toilet paper or noodles to be supplied.

There were also problems in delivery traffic. As a result of the new border controls in Europe, there was a mega congestion at the German-Polish border, which had resolved until Friday for the time being. Scheuer intervened to end the traffic jam and held many talks with the Polish government. (dpa)